Japan change tack with handful of changes for Manu Samoa showdown

Head coach Eddie Jones has enjoyed consistency of selection thus far in Japan’s Pacific Nations Cup campaign but has opted for change for his side’s semi-final contest with Manu Samoa.

After splitting their two matchups in 2023, Japan and Samoa have it all to play for in Tokyo on Sunday as they chase a spot in the final next week in Osaka.

Jones made just one change after his side’s first win over Canada when he made his selections for the USA, a decision that proved advantageous with back-to-back wins, scoring over 40 points in both results.

For the semi-final, two injury-enforced changes have been made while a personal event sees Sanaila Waqa absent from the team list.

Shogo Miura keeps his spot in the starting front row, but Mamoru Harada and Shuhei Takeuchi will join him while REV. Uluiviti has been backed to replace Waqa at lock. Warner Dearns will continue to bring his physicality in the No. 5 jersey.

Amato Fakatava has pushed Tiennan Costley to the bench, claiming the starting blindside flanker role where he joins Kanji Shimokawa and Faulua Makisi in the loose forwards.

Shinobu Fujiwara is back at halfback but has a new halves partner in Harumichi Tatekawa, who impressed has off the bench in the opening rounds.

Nicholas McCurran and Dylan Riley will continue their midfield partnership and look to put dangerous outside backs Malo Tuitama, Tomoki Osada and Seungsin Lee into space. Osada also earns a promotion from the bench while Lee shifts back from No. 10.

Eddie Jones said his team were looking forward to the opportunity to play a team ranked above them and prove their ability to play with physicality and pace. The coach was also blunt when assessing how hard his players push themselves, challenging his squad to strive to reach new heights.

Japan side to play Manu Samoa

1. Shogo Miura

2. Mamoru Harada

3. Shuhei Takeuchi

4. REV. Uluiviti

5. Warner Dearns

6. Amato Fakatava

7. Kanji Shimokawa

8. Faulua Makisi

9. Shinobu Fujiwara

10. Harumichi Tatekawa

11. Malo Tuitama

12. Nicholas McCurran

13. Dylan Riley

14. Tomoki Osada

15. Seungsin Lee

Replacements

16. Kenta Matsuoka

17. Takato Okabe

18. Keijiro Tamefusa

19. Isaiah Collins-Mapusua

20. Tiennan Costley

21. Taiki Koyama

22. Yusuke Kajimura

23. Taichi Takahashi

