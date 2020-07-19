4:53am, 19 July 2020

Northampton have re-signed flanker Jamie Gibson on a short-term contract until the end of the current Gallagher Premiership season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gibson, who has made 125 appearances for the club, was released last month but has been brought back as cover for Tom Wood, who is ruled out for at least three months.

Gibson is expected to feature when Northampton resume their top-flight campaign at home to Wasps on August 16.

The 29-year-old back row was released last month at the conclusion of his contract, but has been brought back into the squad at Franklin’s Gardens to cover Tom Wood – who will be out of action for a minimum of three months – when the Gallagher Premiership resumes in August.

The club say: “He has been a consistent performer and regular in the first-team squad for the past five years, notching up more than 30 matches in a single season twice and just under (29) during the 2017/18 campaign.”

“That though was arguably Gibson’s finest season in Northampton colours as he was voted Saints Supporters Club Player of the Season, and named in the BT Sport Dream Team for his fine efforts, having made more turnovers in the Premiership than any other player that term.”

Gibson became one of only a handful of players to cross the East Midlands from Leicester Tigers and pull on a Saints jersey – and he proved to be the scourge of his former side on several occasions, scoring two tries for Northampton in derby clashes.

ADVERTISEMENT