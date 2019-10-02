Jamie George responds to teammate's sweaty balls accusations

  • LIVE
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN
France FRA 33 USA USA 9
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM
Australia AUS 25 Wales WAL 29
Georgia GEO 33 Uruguay URU 7
South Africa RSA 57 Namibia NAM 3
Japan JAP 19 Ireland IRE 12
Argentina ARG 28 Tonga TON 12
England ENG 45 USA USA 7
Italy ITA 48 Canada CAN 7
Fiji FIJ 27 Uruguay URU 30
Russia RUS Samoa SAM 9
Wales WAL 43 Georgia GEO 14
England ENG 35 Tonga TON 3
Ireland IRE 27 Scotland SCO 3
Italy ITA 47 Namibia NAM 22
New Zealand NZL 23 South Africa RSA 13
France FRA 23 Argentina ARG 21
Australia AUS 39 Fiji FIJ 21
Japan JAP 30 Russia RUS 10
Manawatu MAN 16 North Harbour HAR 29
Otago OTA 45 Waikato WAI 35
Canterbury CAN 38 Counties COU 5
Wellington WEL 57 Northland NOR 36
Tasman TAS 40 Auckland AUC 0
Taranaki TAR 19 Southland SOU 0
Northland NOR 22 Bay of Plenty BAY 46
Auckland AUC 15 Wellington WEL 34
North Harbour HAR 15 Otago OTA 21
Southland SOU 42 Counties COU 14
Waikato WAI 26 Tasman TAS 35
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Edinburgh EDI 50 Zebre ZEB 15
Benetton BEN 27 Leinster LEI 32
Scarlets SCA 18 Connacht CON 10
Munster MUN 39 Dragons GWE 9
Kings KIN 27 Cardiff CAR 31
Ulster ULS 38 Ospreys SWA 14
Cheetahs CHE 48 Glasgow GLA 14
Northampton NOR 32 Wasps WAS 36
Leicester LEI 27 Exeter EXE 7
Exeter EXE 28 Bath BAT 14
Harlequins 1HA 24 Bristol BRI 12
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
South Africa RSA Italy ITA Fri
4 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Uruguay URU Sat
5 Oct
1:15am
England ENG Argentina ARG Sat
5 Oct
4:00am
Japan JAP Samoa SAM Sat
5 Oct
6:30am
New Zealand NZL Namibia NAM Sun
6 Oct
12:45am
France FRA Tonga TON Sun
6 Oct
3:45am
South Africa RSA Canada CAN Tue
8 Oct
6:15am
Argentina ARG USA USA Wed
9 Oct
12:45am
Scotland SCO Russia RUS Wed
9 Oct
3:15am
Wales WAL Fiji FIJ Wed
9 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Georgia GEO Fri
11 Oct
6:15am
New Zealand NZL Italy ITA Sat
12 Oct
12:45am
England ENG France FRA Sat
12 Oct
4:15am
Ireland IRE Samoa SAM Sat
12 Oct
6:45am
Namibia NAM Canada CAN Sat
12 Oct
10:15pm
USA USA Tonga TON Sun
13 Oct
1:45am
Wales WAL Uruguay URU Sun
13 Oct
4:15am
Japan JAP Scotland SCO Sun
13 Oct
6:45am
North Harbour HAR Wellington WEL Fri
4 Oct
2:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Manawatu MAN Fri
4 Oct
9:35pm
Auckland AUC Southland SOU Sat
5 Oct
12:05am
Otago OTA Canterbury CAN Sat
5 Oct
2:35am
Tasman TAS Northland NOR Sat
5 Oct
9:05pm
Waikato WAI Taranaki TAR Sat
5 Oct
11:35pm
Southland SOU Bay of Plenty BAY Thu
10 Oct
2:35am
Taranaki TAR Auckland AUC Fri
11 Oct
2:35am
Manawatu MAN Counties COU Sat
12 Oct
12:05am
Wellington WEL Waikato WAI Sat
12 Oct
2:35am
Northland NOR Otago OTA Sat
12 Oct
9:05pm
Canterbury CAN North Harbour HAR Sun
13 Oct
11:35pm
Leinster LEI Ospreys SWA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Glasgow GLA Scarlets SCA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Kings KIN Munster MUN Sat
5 Oct
10:00am
Zebre ZEB Dragons GWE Sat
5 Oct
12:00pm
Cheetahs CHE Ulster ULS Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Cardiff CAR Edinburgh EDI Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Connacht CON Benetton BEN Sat
5 Oct
2:35pm
Cheetahs CHE Munster MUN Fri
11 Oct
12:15pm
Leinster LEI Edinburgh EDI Fri
11 Oct
2:35pm
Dragons GWE Connacht CON Fri
11 Oct
2:35pm
Scarlets SCA Zebre ZEB Sat
12 Oct
10:00am
Kings KIN Ulster ULS Sat
12 Oct
10:00am
Glasgow GLA Cardiff CAR Sat
12 Oct
2:35pm
Ospreys SWA Benetton BEN Sat
12 Oct
2:35pm
Worcester 1WO Exeter EXE Fri
4 Oct
2:45pm
Northampton NOR Saracens SAR Sun
6 Oct
10:00am
Gloucester GLO Bath BAT Fri
11 Oct
2:45pm
Rugby World Cup    

George responds to sweaty-balls accusations

Rugby World Cup    

Jamie George responds to teammate's sweaty balls accusations

Reporting from Tokyo: Hooker Jamie George has responded to accusations that England forwards are responsible for the team’s ‘sweaty’ rugby balls, and not just Japan’s humid weather conditions.

George and Sam Underhill were speaking to reporters ahead of their key pool encounter with Argentina on Saturday. Yesterday scrumhalf Willie Heinz told reporters that forwards sweating in the heat was the real cause of the difficult to handle balls.

“For some reason it feels different to a rainy ball. Every now and then you think you have a good handle on the ball and just as it comes out of your hand it does something unexpected and you lose that purchase.

“All teams are working hard on it and we are putting a bit of soap on the ball to try and replicate those conditions. I haven’t used gloves but I did try a bit of tape on the ends of my fingers and that seemed to be quite useful so maybe have a crack at that.”

The Gloucester scrumhalf was adamant it was sweaty forwards who were at fault for the hard to handle balls.

“No, it’s just because we have these big forwards sweating making the ball sweaty.”

When pressed by RugbyPass George hit back at Heinz, suggesting that his teammate’s bald head was a much to blame for the slippery balls.

“Can I say it? I’m going to say it.

“Just look how shiny his head gets. He sweats as well. That’s all I’ll say. It’s not just us.”

“We’re very sweaty. We do sweat a lot as well, I do take that on board, but there’s not a lot we can do about that.”

The Saracens hooker suggested the team were getting used to the difficult Japanese conditions: “We haven’t been doing that much different. We trained yesterday and it was pretty hot and it will be warm again today. We’re getting use t it now. The stadium in Kobe was indoors, which almost made it a little more humid because it didn’t seem like the air could get out. I wasn’t playing but the boys said it was tough.

“We’re as adapted to these conditions as we can be. We’re aware that it will be tough but, at the same time, you’ve just got to dig in and get on with it.”

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt announces his squad for Thursday’s Rugby World Cup match against Russia.

