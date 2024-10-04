Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 17
FT
28 - 31
FT
5 - 8
FT
WOMENS
7 - 38
FT
WOMENS
36 - 52
FT
23 - 24
FT
31 - 27
FT
33 - 29
FT
26 - 45
FT
46 - 28
FT
59 - 35
FT
LIVE
22'
Today
07:45
Today
08:00
WOMENS
Today
08:30
Today
10:00
WOMENS
Today
10:00
Today
10:05
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:00
WOMENS
Today
12:15
Today
12:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
14:35
Today
14:35
Today
15:05
Today
15:30
WOMENS
Today
18:45
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
07:45
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Tomorrow
16:00
WOMENS
International

George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

By Josh Raisey
Owen Farrell and Jamie George (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

England captain Jamie George is a firm believer that his former team-mate Owen Farrell is the greatest rugby player of all time and is adamant that the fly-half has the stats to back up that claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 15-year partnership between the hooker and the fly-half for both Saracens and England came to an end this summer with Farrell’s move to Racing 92 in the Top 14, closing the book on years of success in north London.

It is because of that success in both the black of Saracens and the white of England that George feels his former England captain is the GOAT.

Video Spacer

Deon Fourie casts doubt over his playing future | RPTV

World Cup winner Deon Fourie talks about his battle with a long-term injury in the latest episode of Boks Office. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV now

Watch now

Video Spacer

Deon Fourie casts doubt over his playing future | RPTV

World Cup winner Deon Fourie talks about his battle with a long-term injury in the latest episode of Boks Office. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV now

Watch now

The 93-cap international expressed this view on Danny Care’s Hits Different podcast, where he said that Saracens would not have won anything without Farrell.

“I genuinely think who should be in the conversation is Owen Farrell,” George said when discussing rugby’s GOAT.

Fixture
Internationals
England
11:10
2 Nov 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

“I just think you’ve got to look at what he’s won, what he’s done in the game, I don’t know many other players that have done it domestically and internationally the way that he has.

“So he’s done six Prems, three Europeans, 112 England caps, however many as captain, three Lions tours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just ridiculous really, and I can confidently say that Sarries wouldn’t have won anything if he wasn’t playing.”

The No 10 was recruited to the Parisian giants to emulate the kind of success he has enjoyed at the StoneX Stadium, but a question mark remains as to whether he will ever win more silverware with England, as the 33-year-old is currently ineligible to represent his country.

He may get a taste of international rugby again at the end of this season though, with the British & Irish Lions set to tour Australia, with Andy Farrell head coach.

Farrell is just one of the many world-class players George has played alongside in his career, and he believes plenty more are going to emerge for England.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hooker highlighted his current England team-mate Tommy Freeman as a player who is close to being world-class and will ascend to that echelon in the near future.

The eleven-cap 23-year-old has established himself as one of England’s starting wings in 2024, although his captain believes he had not “pieced it together” earlier in his career. Things have changed though, and the Northampton Saint is now part of the young contingent spearheading this new-look England team under Steve Borthwick.

“He’s been around for quite a while but I think Tommy Freeman is close to being world-class,” George said on the podcast.

“He’s so lovable, he’s such a great guy, but he is quite a bit of a space cadet at times.

“When he first played, you think ‘this guy’s huge, athletic’ but he hadn’t really quite pieced it together. Now, you put him up against the majority of wingers in the world and you’d be very happy in a one-on-one situation.

“So I think he genuinely is close to being world-class.”

Related

Borthwick names 36-man squad for next week's England training camp

It was June 10 when Borthwick last announced an England squad, naming the 36 he was taking with him for the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand.    

Read Now

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

2

Former All Black's 'logical choice' to replace Sam Cane

3

Rieko Ioane responds to Johnny Sexton’s claims with social media post

4

Michael Cheika ban: RFU publish 12-page disciplinary hearing verdict

5

Former flanker turned Olympian compared to legendary Wallabies winger

6

Schoeman and DvdM look to Hollywood as they plan for life after rugby

7

Borthwick names 36-man squad for next week's England training camp

8

The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

Comments

7 Comments
B
Bull Shark 11 mins ago

Now we’re just scraping the barrell.

L
Lulu 8 hours ago

Pretending to get injured when he has committed a illegal tackle.


Dan Carter

Johhy Wilkerson

d
dk 8 hours ago

He's definitely the GOAT at escaping the judiciary unscathed, that's for sure. Other than that a good solid player by UK standards.

A
Andrew Nichols 9 hours ago

Farrell GOAT...not even close. Even if he were to be as skilled as DC his disciplinary record and thuggery sets him apart. Carter is the GOAT

f
fl 12 hours ago

He's right about Freeman, wrong about Farrell.

B
Bull Shark 7 mins ago

What? That since making his debut 3 years ago for England, Freeman has only earned 11 caps for England, and isn’t world class?

T
Tom 13 hours ago

Lol...

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

LONG READ

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

The Springboks have brought unity, innovation and relentless excellence to our rugby planet.

LONG READ

'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

The former Scotland centre turned schools coach is taking a holistic approach to developing young players.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 11 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

Now we’re just scraping the barrell.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Do you remember Gerald Bosch JD? He was prob the other way around - he was the white bread!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I'd agree with that Graham. I always felt the nature of the comp suited NZ and Aussie better than SA.


You can see when the SA players and coaches come to Wales. They're happy, and it's not just becuse they are winning all the time, cos they are not.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

That's not depowering though, it's just a time-saver.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Proper tours on the comeback trail!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It may be touch and go whether Ardie makes it to the WC in 2027 L. On balance I'd say prob not. On the other hand Razor will not want to replace both Cane and Ardie at the same time if he can help it.

296 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hardly a cricket score.

2 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Wellington Lions beat up Hawkes' Bay Magpies today by a cricket score in a rugby match! 46-28 Any more tomorrow?

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
‘Open the borders’: Why Wallabies need to select more overseas-based players

Honestly, lots. I would hate to think about many debutants they have been through over say the last dozen years. Always seems to be like rotating doors from this side of the fence.


Like I have said though, they obviously had visions for where they wanted the game to be in Australia and I do think the law helps facilitate that, and also in it's own way does also give some benefit to the Wallabies as well. I'd also imagine it is not cheap to bring large groups of players back, with having to compensate wages fully during periods of club rugby, as well as your local players still? But who knows, maybe if they have had to manage their funds differently they might have done a better job at it.

10 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Australia XV set for blockbuster two-match tour of United Kingdom

So weird that NZ are going it alone in the first week as the sole attraction, and that Aus are making their season an extra week longer. Think I do recall the Scotland(?) game being outside the wonder. Wonder if they pull in a few into the main squad for the last two of their games then.

4 Go to comments
m
mh 3 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Campes is living in the past rugby has moved on.with rush defence and the physicality the current wallabies would slaughter the 91 wallabies

2 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I very much think NZ should do the same thing, if just to know where they're at. I believe the second (officially) team of a country has just as much right to tell the clubs they want a player than the first team does. Debatable if players are interested when say for this two EOY games coming up during the start of their season.


I think there is lots of potential for rugby here locally, for the players to really want to come back (or treat an aussie or NZ teams offer equally with European) we just first need to find a model that really capitalizes on it first.

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Now who here among us is reticent!


Haha, were is the fun in that, my 'mistake' I didn't get you're meaning. I'm starting to have the same reservations towards Razor. I would have found somewhere for Albornoz in that team just to see him using his fend!

296 Go to comments
L
Locke 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick, what do you think about Ardie having a mortgage on the 8 jersey?

I haven't been impressed with his form this season, he's looked slow and undynamic. Sititi would be a better option at 8 in my opinion.

I also think the ABs a missing a trick in not having a bigger 6, it served Ireland well in the second Bok game. Scott would be my preference.

296 Go to comments
H
HG 5 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Australia should get an Australian coach. That seemed to work wonders with Eddie Jones last year 🤔

2 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick can still set the tone for them though.


Would love to have access to his data he collects!

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Permissible in a court of law!


How did you think Noah grew? Do you reckon his involvements went up as the comp went on?

296 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 5 hours ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

Darry was only just over 100kg when he joined the Blues, but seems to have got ahead of Lord because he dont break anywhere near as much. Honestly, I dont know why AB selectors bother with fragile players. Crusaders have more than a few, particularly in forwards, which is a bit of an issue.

35 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 5 hours ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

So Blues for Higgins, with Lam only one nationally rated. Or Highlanders, with no one rated. I's be looking Blues if I was him.

35 Go to comments
P
PM 7 hours ago
Harlequins vs Northampton | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Fin Smith is growing game by game

1 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ 'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference 'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference
Search