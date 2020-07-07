9:32am, 07 July 2020

The upheaval at Gloucester is continuing at a hectic pace, the Gallagher Premiership club confirming on Tuesday that assistant coach Rory Teague is leaving to seek out opportunities elsewhere. The English top-flight club have been unsettled ever since head coach Johan Ackermann decided in May to quit for a move to the Japanese Top 14.

He was followed out the Kingsholm door by David Humphreys, the director of rugby, and a plethora of players, the latest being the confirmation that lock Gerbrandt Grobler has taken up a two-year deal at Stade Francais in the Top 14.

Now comes word that Teague, whom RugbyPass reported on Monday was set to leave, has officially departed the club just days after it emerged that his second cousin, England and Lions legend Mike, demanded the removal of all his memorabilia at Gloucester.

“I have said I want all the memorabilia back, murals, shirts, whatever. Anything to do with my name I want out of the club and gone,” said Mike Teague in a Sunday interview with The Rugby Paper two days before Gloucester confirmed that Rory Teague was leaving.

A brief statement read: “Gloucester today announce that Rory Teague is leaving the club. With the appointment of George Skivington as head coach, it has been agreed with Rory that he will seek opportunities elsewhere.”

Gloucester Rugby today announce that Rory Teague is leaving the Club.

Chief operating officer Alex Brown added: “Rory is a great coach. We would like to recognise the good work he has done here and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Teague said: “I would personally like to thank Gloucester for affording me the opportunity to coach at the club that I grew up supporting and have always loved.

“I would like to wish Gloucester and George Skivington the best of luck for the completion of the current season and beyond. I’m confident with the squad Gloucester have, and the passionate supporters behind them, that success over the next few seasons will return to this great club.”

Prior to the appointment of the unheralded Skivington, an assistant at London Irish, Teague had been acting as de facto head coach following the exit of Ackermann.

Now, having only extended his contract with the club in January, the ex-Bordeaux head coach has also headed out the exit door. Despite the reported backing of some senior players at the club, Teague was overlooked in favour of Skivington, who beat off competition from 70 other applicants.

