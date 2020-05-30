9:07am, 30 May 2020

Former England Number 8 Jordan Crane has called it a day, confirming his retirement from professional rugby on social media. “Well it’s officially time to sign off and hang up my boots,” Crane posted.

“It’s been some ride for 16 years I’ve achieved everything I could have dreamed of and more. Thankyou to all the clubs I’ve represented and all the boys I’ve played with. Its been special”

The 33-year-old number eight, who joined the club from Leicester Tigers in the summer of 2016 after 10 years at Welford Road, had signed an extension to remain at Ashton Gate until 2020 last year.

He’s not done with rugby or Bristol Bears for that matter. The England international and four-time Premiership winner will join Pat Lam’s backroom team as academy transition coach in a dual role, which officially began in September.

Crane began his career with Leeds Tykes before embarking on ten successful years as part of a formidable, title-winning Leicester Tigers pack between 2006 and 2016. Speaking in September, he said: “When I reflect back on the last 16 years, I’ve been so fortunate to meet many great friends and share the field with some of the most talented players to play the game.”

“The chance to represent my country and achieve domestic success with Leicester are obvious highlights and I’ve loved the past two seasons working with Pat Lam where I have played some of the best rugby of my career.

“I’m fully committed to Bristol Bears and excited about the future ahead. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue here and begin my coaching journey in a world-class coaching set up. My family love living in the area and we feel very settled. My focus is on a huge Premiership season with the Bears first and foremost – it would be fantastic to end my playing career on a high by helping Bristol earn a top six finish.”