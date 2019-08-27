  • LIVE
  • PLAYED
  • UPCOMING
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
South Africa SOU 24 Argentina ARG 18
New Zealand NZL 36 Australia AUS 0
England ENG 57 Ireland IRE 15
Scotland SCO 17 France FRA 14
Wales WAL 13 England ENG 6
Waikato WAI 20 Auckland AUC 20
Northland NOR 28 Hawke's Bay HAW 43
Canterbury CAN 80 Southland SOU 0
Otago OTA 37 Manawatu MAN 20
Wellington WEL 29 Counties COU 22
Southland SOU 12 North Harbour HAR 33
Taranaki TAR 52 Northland NOR 17
Counties COU 26 Waikato WAI 31
Auckland AUC 19 Bay of Plenty BAY 13
Tasman TAS 64 Manawatu MAN 3
Wellington WEL 23 Canterbury CAN 22
Hawke's Bay HAW 29 Otago OTA 21
Bay of Plenty BAY 40 Waikato WAI 14
Canterbury CAN 8 Tasman TAS 23
Otago OTA 41 Southland SOU 22
Manawatu MAN 10 Taranaki TAR 13
Blue Bulls BLU 40 Sharks SHA 48
Free State CHE 38 Western Province WES 33
Griquas GRI 26 Golden Lions LIO 27
Golden Lions LIO 28 Sharks SHA 30
Pumas PUM 43 Free State CHE 37
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Wales WAL Ireland IRE Sat
31 Aug
9:30am
Scotland SCO Georgia GEO Fri
6 Sep
2:30pm
England ENG Italy ITA Fri
6 Sep
2:45pm
New Zealand NZL Tonga TON Fri
6 Sep
10:35pm
Ireland IRE Wales WAL Sat
7 Sep
9:00am
North Harbour HAR Bay of Plenty BAY Sat
31 Aug
10:05pm
Taranaki TAR Tasman TAS Sun
1 Sep
12:35am
Manawatu MAN Northland NOR Thu
5 Sep
3:35am
Hawke's Bay HAW Southland SOU Fri
6 Sep
1:45am
Counties COU Tasman TAS Fri
6 Sep
3:45am
North Harbour HAR Waikato WAI Sat
7 Sep
1:05am
Bay of Plenty BAY Wellington WEL Sat
7 Sep
3:35am
Auckland AUC Canterbury CAN Sat
7 Sep
10:05pm
Otago OTA Taranaki TAR Sun
8 Sep
12:35am
Waikato WAI Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
12 Sep
3:35am
Northland NOR Canterbury CAN Fri
13 Sep
3:35am
Golden Lions LIO Griquas GRI Sat
31 Aug
8:00am
Free State CHE Sharks SHA Sat
31 Aug
11:00am
Search
Login
Logout
Show scores
 
Back
Internationals    

Giteau rule to be reviewed

Back
Internationals    

'It would be irresponsible for Rugby Australia not to review the Giteau rule'

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle says the national body will review the overseas-player eligibility rule, a move which may yet allow blockbusting centre Samu Kerevi to continue playing for the Wallabies.

Known as the Giteau rule when introduced before the 2015 World Cup, the rule allows overseas-based players to represent the Wallabies if they have at least 60 Test caps and have played seven years professionally in Australia.

In recent times RA have allowed the likes of 2019 World Cup squad members Matt Toomua and Nic White to play for Australia again because they signed to return to local Super Rugby franchises the following year.

However, the Wallabies are facing further key losses next year with the likes of Japan-bound Kerevi (23 caps) and locks Adam Coleman (29 caps) and Rory Arnold (19 caps) heading to offshore clubs after the World Cup.

Castle said on Tuesday the eligibility rule had proved effective but she would discuss possible changes with RA director of rugby Scott Johnson and high performance manager Ben Whittaker.

“The Giteau rule has worked really well for us and if you think about the players we couldn’t select for the World Cup, there is probably only three or four you would look at and say they would have had a big crack at making the Wallabies for the World Cup,” said Castle.

However, she noted South Africa and even New Zealand were reviewing their stances on overseas-based players and said: “It would be irresponsible for us not to review it.”

The Wallabies selectors explored the possibility of choosing England-based giant lock Will Skelton in their current World Cup squad.

However, Skelton, who didn’t meet the 60-Test criteria, has now re-signed with English and European champions Saracens, with Castle confirming he wanted a deal to return to an Australian franchise in 2021, not 2020.

“He basically had to give up the last year of his Saracens contract, and sign with Rugby Australia and we would have had some flexibility like we did with Nic White and Matt Toomua.

“They could finish their seasons and come back and play the back few games of Super Rugby, that would have been within the bounds of the Giteau law,” Castle said. “But he was looking to not come back until the following year and that wasn’t acceptable to us.”

She stressed the rule aimed at keeping leading players in Australia was good and there may end up being no change.

“The fundamental is we need our good players playing Super Rugby, so we need to make sure we look at it from that perspective

“Don’t give any open doors for opportunities for players to think ‘well, I’m going to disappear off and not play Super Rugby and then I’m a dead cert to be selected for the World Cup’. So that is the bit that we’re trying to balance.”

– AAP 

WATCH: Footage of the brawl that Springboks second row Eben Etzebeth has allegedly been involved in

Video Spacer

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

Join our mailing list and get news, highlights and more every week!

Thanks for joining our mailing list.
'It would be irresponsible for Rugby Australia not to review the Giteau rule'