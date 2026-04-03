Northern | US
10 - 14
FT
21 - 38
FT
38 - 41
FT
42 - 33
FT
71 - 0
FT
25 - 22
FT
22 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
43 - 41
FT
32 - 25
FT
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
04:35
Tomorrow
06:25
WOMENS
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
08:25
WOMENS
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:40
WOMENS
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
18:00
Tomorrow
21:00
Sunday
06:30
Sunday
09:00
Investec Champions Cup

'It is tough but it's not': Glasgow explain big Bulls call as Scotland star ditched

Sione Tuipulotu (R) and Huw Jones, the Lions centres, look on during the British & Irish Lions captain's run at Suncorp Stadium on July 18, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Glasgow’s side to face the Bulls in what should be a bruising last-16 encounter in the European Champions Cup on Saturday contains five fully rested and recharged Scotland front-liners for the first time since the Six Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if the return of the Fagerson brothers Zander and Matt, plus Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey, was expected, and the swifter-than-expected recovery of skipper Kyle Steyn a major bonus, the name on the No.13 jersey may have raised a few eyebrows.

Stafford McDowall is preferred to Lions centre Huw Jones, who started all three Tests in the series win over Australia last summer, as Sione Tuipulotu’s midfield partner.

VIDEO

McDowall has missed out on some of the biggest occasions since Franco Smith arrived at Scotstoun in the summer of 2022 – benched for the 2023 European Challenge Cup final against Toulon and last season’s URC semi-final against Leinster; missing out altogether on all three knockout games in Glasgow’s run to the URC title in 2024.

But the 28-year-old has played – and started – more games for Glasgow than either Tuipulotu or Jones in all four seasons under Smith.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Glasgow
25 - 21
Full-time
Bulls
All Stats and Data

While some of that has been down to the other two being more heavily involved with Scotland, and both having injury-enforced periods on the sidelines (Jones missed the opening months of the 2022-23 campaign and didn’t appear until January in the current one), it also reflects the consistent excellence, durability and leadership of McDowall.

“I can’t remember when Stafford’s had a bad game for us,” said Smith. “He’s always played well. I think from an international perspective, the ‘Huwipulotu’ combination is very well known and very well respected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stafford’s missed out on some of those opportunities even if he played well, just because I agree, the other two are also playing well.

“He just has a different skill-set and he’s contributed so much in a different role as a leader in this environment. I felt for this specific game, it was important to convert some of those qualities into a good performance.”

McDowall, who has captained Scotland in three of his six Test starts among 16 caps in all, was a member of their Six Nations squad but didn’t feature in any of the match-day 23s.

He led Glasgow to an important URC win over Munster a week before the championship started and also played against Connacht in the one ‘down’ week during the Six Nations. A week after it finished, he played a leading role in a thumping 38-17 win over Leinster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuipulotu and Jones were reunited for last week’s URC victory over Benetton, which kept Warriors four points clear at the top, but their usual telepathy was missing and Jones looked unusually out-of-sorts before being replaced before the hour.

Gregor Townsend
Captain Stafford McDowall of Scotland (L) congratulates George Horne on scoring a try during the match between New Zealand Maori All Blacks and Scotland at Semenoff Stadium on July 05, 2025 in Whangarei, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Asked about how big a call it was to omit Jones – who is joining Toulon this summer – against the Bulls, Smith said: “It is tough but it is not, you know. I think Stafford’s been playing really, really well and Huw is just coming back into our environment.

“I just felt Stafford has contributed a lot during the Six Nations here for us as well and this allows Huw to get more back on par with what we are doing. But it is more about Stafford playing really well and also to have that extra left foot (kicking option) in this game was always going to be important.”

While tactical considerations were clearly a factor in forecast wet and windy conditions where Warriors will need to win the territorial battle, McDowall’s 6ft 4in, 16st 3lb (103kg) frame will also come in handy against the overtly physical Pretoria outfit.

But Glasgow will have to do without lock Alex Craig, who won his first Scotland cap since November 2024 as a replacement in their final Six Nations game against Ireland.

The abrasive 28-year-old, who has featured in 16 games since joining Warriors from Scarlets last summer, has torn a tendon in his foot and will miss the rest of the season, as well as Scotland’s Nations Championship fixtures against Argentina, South Africa and Fiji this summer.

“Alex Craig is our first casualty,” Smith said. “He won’t be able to play again this season. He’ll be back only for round two of URC 26-27. He ripped a tendon at the bottom of his foot underneath his big toe. He actually thought his boot had ripped but he changed the boot and the pain didn’t go away.

Alex Craig Glasgow
Scotland’s Alex Craig claims line-out ball during the Autumn Nations Series International rugby union test match between Scotland and Australia at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on November 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Obviously it’s a blow for us. He’s going to get operated on Monday and hopefully we’ll get the recovery process going as quickly as possible.”

Craig joins fellow Scotland locks Scott Cummings (calf) and Gregor Brown (hamstring) on the sidelines. Cummings could return in a couple of weeks, although Brown was originally not expected back until June, ruling him out until the URC knock-out stages.

“Everything in rugby happens for a reason,” added a philosophical Smith. “We’re going to get Gregor and Scott back at the time when we need them most. They are progressing well, both of them. Hopefully we can survive a couple of games more without them and they will be able to take the baton over when we need it most.”

Bulls were the last team to win – 26-19 – at Scotstoun last April, once Glasgow had already secured a home play-off. But Warriors beat the South African heavyweights 21-12 in the URC in October, albeit the Bulls are the only side to have denied them a four-try bonus-point in 10 home matches this season.

If the rivalry between the sides has intensified since Warriors upset the Bulls in Pretoria to win the 2024 URC final, Smith insisted that rare Scotstoun defeat nearly a year ago – only a fourth in his four years in charge – had not been mentioned in their preparation.

“No, not as much as they would have spoken about us beating them in that final,” he added. “It’s not what happens in our environment. It’s about what needs to be done. This is about knockout rugby and delivering the best version of ourselves that we can.

“They’ve brought 14 Springboks on tour. They’re finding form, they’re determined. It’s a quality team. Like us, they’ve got really good players. It’s going to be a tough encounter and it should be like that.”

Related

Fissler Confidential: Werner Kok left in limbo as lips tight on Finn Russell

Werner Kok might be flying towards the Ulster Player of the Season award, but he has been left in a state of limbo by their inability to lure a top-class tighthead prop to the club next season.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Rabah Slimani pens deal with French giants as Leinster exit signed off

2
2

What logic is there to bringing back Brodie Retallick

19
3

New candidate for the Ireland No.10 jersey signs for Ulster

1
4

Rob Baxter expands on the reasons behind Josh Hodge's sudden exit

3
5

The biggest winners and losers from the Shannon Frizell signing

26
6

The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

118
7

'Told that all my life': South African motivation behind Italy move for Wallaby centre

3
8

‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

46

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Dalton: 'Some girls like to be screaming and shouting, and that works for them. I’m definitely the opposite'

This Six Nations Aoife Dalton comes in as a mainstay of the Irish team after captaining the Wolfhounds to Celtic challenge glory. But it wasn't always this way. “I’ll never forget that Six Nations. I remember, after that, thinking, ‘I’ll never play for Ireland again. That’s me done!’

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Are we about to witness two of the greatest Champions Cup quarter-finals?'

Even those with the longest memories will struggle to recall better ties in prospect than Bath v Northampton and Bordeaux-Begles versus Toulouse.

LONG READ

Is Antoine Dupont no longer undroppable?

The iconic Frenchman has taken time to recover from a serious knee injury and there are murmurs he is no longer an automatic pick

4

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 45 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT