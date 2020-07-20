4:43am, 20 July 2020

The IRFU have renewed their contract with Canterbury for four years, keeping Irish teams in Canterbury kits until 2024. The new deal will see Canterbury provide kits for the Ireland Senior Mens, Senior Women’s, Under 20s and 7s national teams for all major events, including the 2022 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canterbury have been the IRFU’s official kit supplier since 2014, stepping in when Puma pulled out of their multi-million euro contract despite being only half-way through an eight-year contract.

Canterbury also supplied Ireland kits between 2000 and 2009, with Nike the IRFU’s kit partner from 1993-1999.

The IRFU will unveil a new Ireland playing kit next month.

As part of the new deal, Canterbury will also sponsor an IRFU grass roots initiative for girls. The eight-week ‘Canterbury Give it a Try’ programme is designed to give girls, aged between 8 and 14, the opportunity to learn how to play rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the deal, Padraig Power, Commercial Director at the IRFU , said: “Canterbury has been the Official Kit partner to the IRFU since 2014 and this four-year renewal will make our partnership one of the most enduring in rugby.

“The ongoing quality and appearance of the kit reflects the significant R&D and design expertise which Canterbury brings.

“We operate in a demanding environment as we strive to ensure our international teams are turned out in kit which incorporates the very latest technological advances, while at the same time presenting a design that is contemporary and attractive to our supporters.”

Sean Kavanagh, Global Director of Sports Marketing & Sponsorship at Canterbury, added: “We’re delighted to renew our current partnership with the IRFU through to 2024, which will see the Irish Rugby teams wearing Canterbury at all major events including both the upcoming Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re looking forward to working with the IRFU in developing new product innovations and investing in the next generation of players, including our support of the IRFU initiative to attract more girls into the sport.

“Our hope is that young athletes will “Give it a Try” and fall in love with rugby.”