Ireland record holder and All Blacks forward added to Barbarians squad.

Barbarians head coach Robbie Deans has called up players with 170 caps between them for the historic clash with the Springboks in Cape Town at the end of this month.

Centurion Cian Healy, Ireland and Leinster’s most-capped player, and All Black Shannon Frizell have been confirmed as the latest names on the Barbarians roster as rugby’s most famous invitational side prepares to face the world champions in South Africa for the first time.

Healy and Frizell will join Sam Cane, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray in Deans’ squad for the match on Saturday, 28 June at the DHL Stadium.

Healy, 37, made his Test debut in 2009 and retired from international rugby after the Six Nations earlier this year, having amassed 137 caps in emerald green.

The versatile prop who can pack down on either side of the front row has been central to Leinster’s success and is currently on course to make another Vodacom URC final. He was also a member of the British & Irish Lions squad on their victorious tour of Australia in 2013.

Grab a cup of tea and a biscuit then settle down to read this* *8-10 is a ‘normal’ serving despite what the packet says 😉 https://t.co/Bb3j6fnRxs — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) May 21, 2025

Frizell, 31, has represented New Zealand in 33 Tests, including the Rugby World Cup final in Paris in 2023, after which he moved to Japan, where he plays for the Toshiba Brave Lupus, who were crowned Japan Rugby League One back-to-back champions on Sunday when they defeated the Kubota Spears in the final.

Deans said he was delighted that Healy and Frizell have agreed to play in this historic match.

“When putting a squad together, we always look for players who have a number of attributes – versatility, experience, skill set, flair, combinations and know each other’s games at club or international level, but most importantly respect and value the privilege of playing for the Barbarians,” he said.

“Cian is hugely experienced both at club and country level, can play tighthead and loosehead and will know the two other Irish players announced last week well. And Shannon is an explosive and dynamic backrow and has played alongside Sam Cane for the All Blacks.”

Related Barbarians set for historic Springboks fixture History will be made in Cape Town at the end of June when the Barbarians men's team take to the field for the first time on South African soil for a fixture against world champions South Africa. Read Now