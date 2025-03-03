Ireland call in four reinforcements as Caelan Doris update is given
Ireland captain Caelan Doris is making “positive strides” to return from his knee injury for their Guinness Six Nations round four meeting with France on Saturday in Dublin.
The No.8 was absent from their recent win over Wales, with Jack Conan starting, and scoring, in his place. He now faces a race to be fit for what could be the deciding match of this year’s Championship.
Ireland provided an update on their captain’s health on Monday, while also confirming the addition of Max Deegan, Darragh Murray, Tommy O’Brien and Tom O’Toole to the squad.
The quartet all started in Ireland A’s recent loss to England A at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium, with Deegan captaining the side.
Elsewhere in the squad, a decision will be made later in the week on the availability of both Tadhg Furlong and Ronan Kelleher, who are recovering from a calf and neck injury, respectively. Ciaran Frawley, who suffered a head injury while playing for Ireland A, is also “on course to return”.
Simon Easterby’s Ireland head into the round four match as the only unbeaten side left in the Championship, and hold a three-point lead over France in the table. A win would be a giant stride towards a Grand Slam and record third-straight title, but a defeat would likely see Les Bleus leapfrog them in the table.
Would be funny to see Tommy O’Brien on the wing. France would think “nothing special” until the first time he tackles them.
France’s Ringrose stuff means they think they are going to have a big one and want Ireland distracted. Ireland not biting.
