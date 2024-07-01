Ireland and Springboks agree to trial new TMO protocol in Pretoria

This week the new laws will be in full effect when the Springboks take on Ireland on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

The Springboks had an early trial run with the new laws during their 41-13 win over Wales a fortnight ago at Twickenham in London.

There are a couple of new variations, including rectifying the Dupont Law and preventing teams from choosing a scrum after a free-kick.

In addition to the three global law amendments operational from July 1, the Springboks’ National Laws Advisor Jaco Peyper revealed a new Television Match Official protocol will be trialled during the series against Ireland.

The 44-year-old revealed that the No.1 and No.2 ranked have agreed to test the protocol in an effort to speed up the game.

“We are trialling the new Television Match Official protocol this weekend thanks to Ireland for also being willing to go into that space where we recognize that we all need to do something.

“So we have to have some data, trials and be innovative. Maybe after this series, we say no this is, but at least we tested it.

“Ireland have been with us and that is positive,” Peyper said on Monday during a media briefing in Pretoria.

“The protocol takes you back to the last attacking possession, so you can review technicalities up to the last attacking possession excluding set-piece stuff, which in the past could only be two phases.

“So, it will give the TMO a chance in real time to look at something. For instance, if there is a clear knock-on or clear foot in touch, you don’t have to play out until there is a try and then go for the big referral.

“Based on the facts because they have factual proof and then they can just stop [the play], the officials can go back and hopefully that speeds up the process.”

When asked about the law innovations, Peyper voiced a little bit of concern regarding the Dupont Law. However, he revealed that the scrum amendment won’t have a big impact on the team’s game.

A lot of criticism has been levelled at the law innovations with the majority of the rugby community including former Test referee Nigel Owens stating that World Rugby risks “depowering” the scrum.

Meanwhile, supporters, particularly Springbok fans, felt that it was a ploy to nullify the current double and four-time World Cup champions’ strengths.

“In terms of the Dupont Law, it will probably create a lot more space if the kicking game is not spot on.

France 7s” width=”3185″ height=”1792″ /> French scrum-half Antoine Dupont takes part in a training session in Madrid, on May 30, 2024 ahead of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Madrid tournament. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

“You won’t have players working back to put you onside because you can’t stay outside the 10 metres anymore and be put onside by anything the opposition does like a pass or run five metres. So that’s the one at training we feel has the biggest impact.

“Referees made it clear that they don’t want to give a free kick at scrums when it’s 50/50 so they order a reset, so I don’t see that as having a big impact.”

Just a few months ago the world-class referee said goodbye to the game.

His exit from the game was short-lived as he joined the Springbok set-up.

However, despite being on the other side now, Peyper made it clear his new role with the Boks does not entail him judging the referee’s performance.

“I’m still in my developing phase with the Springboks. The first brief is something we started last year at the World Cup campaign.

“I spent a little bit of time with the team and the coaching staff asked me what they should fix and I said we need to build a respect piece around refereeing in this country.

“We need more referees and we need people to serve the game, so we have to create a different environment.

“Second part, the fellas [coaches] have to coach within the key areas accurately. My job is not to judge the referee’s performance, my job is to make sure that the [coaches coach] within the key focus and players play and execute within those areas.

“After the game, there is alignment where focus on where we should adjust or where the referees should adjust.”

Peyper added: “I do have to referee a bit of the training and last week I had to play a little bit because we were short on numbers but I quickly realised I’m not going to play again.”