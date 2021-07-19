Injured Lions make swift return ahead of first Test

6:23am, 19 July 2021

Warren Gatland almost has an entire squad to chose from as Finn Russell is the only player ruled out of the British & Irish Lions’ first Test against South Africa in Cape Town this Saturday.

The Scotland fly-half is still rehabbing an Achilles injury, which led to Marcus Smith’s call-up to the squad and debut against the DHL Stormers on Saturday.

“All the boys are pretty good apart from Finn, so everyone’s coming through and they’re all available for selection,” defence coach Steve Tandy said.

Liam Williams left the field in the opening minutes against South Africa A on Wednesday with a head injury but is due to complete the return to play protocols for concussion today. Meanwhile, Wyn Jones picked up a shoulder injury and Anthony Watson looked in distress at one point on Wednesday, but played the full 80 minutes.

Dan Biggar has also been an injury concern over the past week, having pulled out just before the South Africa A match after rolling his ankle. However, Gatland did not seem particularly phased by the Welshman’s injury last week.

Following an impressive display against the Stormers, Gatland now has the challenge of selection 23 players to face the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium.

“I’ve started to get some names in my head and started thinking about combinations. We’re getting closer and we’ll sit down and have a look at the Stormers game and talk to the medics about all the players,” Gatland said.

“From a fitness perspective we’re pretty good, so we’ll start thinking about getting those combinations together. That’s in the next 48 or 72 hours when we’ll go through that process. There will be some robust debate, I would presume.

“I don’t go in with preconceived ideas. I try to let that develop and allow the players to have that opportunity to put their hands up.