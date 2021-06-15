Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Final Live this Saturday for just £5! Watch Trans-Tasman Final just £5!
British & Irish Lions    

In pictures: The 2021 Lions hold their first training session in Jersey

By Liam Heagney
Liam Williams (Photo by INPHO via Lions Rugby)

Twenty-five of Warren Gatland’s 2021 37-strong Lions squad have begun training on the Channel Island of Jersey for their eight-match, three-Test tour in South Africa.

Despite a dozen other players being still involved in the Gallagher Premiership, Top 14 and Championship playoffs, Gatland got things motoring on Monday ahead of the June 26 preparatory game versus Japan at Murrayfield.

The 25 players were joined by Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher, who will train with the squad for the week before Jamie George and the rest of the five-strong Saracens contingent link up with the squad following the completion of their two-legged Championship final versus Ealing.

Other clubs with players still to assemble for the Lions in Jersey are Premiership semi-finalists Exeter (Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jonny Hill, Sam Simmonds and Stuart Hogg), Sale (Tom Curry) and Bristol (Kyle Sinckler), along with Top 14 side Racing who will have Finn Russell involved in a French semi-final next weekend.

Meetings, gym work and a skills session filled Monday morning while the afternoon was taken up with a training run in 27-degree heat.

Lions Faletau

 

Biggar Lions

 

Lions Furlong

 

Lions training Jersey

 

Lions Beirne

 

Jones Lions

 

Lions training Jersey

 

Lions Jersey

