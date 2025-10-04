England star's hat-trick sees Exeter hand Red Bulls second defeat

England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scored a hat-trick of tries as Exeter got their home campaign off to a fine start with a 38-15 bonus-point victory over Newcastle.

It took his tally to five in two matches since his return from a hamstring injury and is an excellent boost for England head coach Steve Borthwick ahead of the forthcoming autumn internationals.

Newcastle made changes to their management structure during the week, including promoting Alan Dickens from senior coach to head coach, with director of rugby Steve Diamond leaving the club.

However, it was the same old story on the field as the Red Bulls were largely swept away by a team who finished one place above them at the foot of last season’s table.

Chiefs picked up where they left off in their impressive second-half showing at Northampton last Sunday, and had a try bonus point in the bag after only 35 minutes.

After Henry Slade and Ben Hammersley had butchered a clear two-on-one opportunity down the right-hand touchline, Feyi-Waboso went in for the game’s opening try after only 10 minutes.

Five minutes later, another of Exeter’s two-try heroes at Franklin’s Gardens, Italian international number eight Ross Vintcent, galloped in unopposed after gathering a loose ball.

In between those two touchdowns, Red Bulls fly-half Brett Connon slotted a penalty, but the visitors were soon under the cosh again.

Winger Paul Brown-Bampoe dropped a fine crossfield kick by Harvey Skinner with the line at his mercy, but Exeter remained camped on the Newcastle line, and Skinner tried again, this time with a long pass, which sent Feyi-Waboso in for his second try of the afternoon, with Slade adding his second conversion.

South African hooker Joseph Dweba forced his way over from a catch-and-drive for his first Prem try to register Exeter’s bonus-point score to put Chiefs firmly in the driving seat at 24-3 up.

However, Newcastle gave themselves a glimmer of hope right on the stroke of half-time when skipper George McGuigan was on the end of their own driving maul, and Connon added an excellent conversion.

The second half was largely uneventful until Skinner’s crossfield kick found Feyi-Waboso in acres of space to cross the line and run in towards the posts, with Slade converting to put the game almost out of Newcastle’s reach at 31-10.

Exeter suffered a blow in the 67th minute when South African prop Kwenzo Blose had to be helped off the pitch with a leg injury only nine minutes after taking to the field.

Skinner scored the try his performance deserved when he broke away and dotted down under the posts for a sixth of the game for Chiefs, for whom England under-20 back rower Greg Fisilau was outstanding.

Newcastle, though, managed a late consolation through Alex Hearle to give the scoreline a touch more respectability.