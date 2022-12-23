'I'm going to get right amongst it': Jason Ryan reveals robust plan for 2023

New All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan has been praised for his significant role in turning the All Blacks’ 2022 season around, and as he prepares for a World Cup year, the former front-rower will be taking to the frosty fields of Christchurch to “stay sharp” on his feel for the game in real-time.

Ryan has planned out his 2023 to ensure he excels in all facets of his role with the All Blacks, planning for the World Cup, spending time with each of the Kiwi Super Rugby clubs and offering his talents to local clubs and schools.

Often heard reciting the quote “players don’t really care how much you know until they know how much you care”, Ryan’s plan for 2023 proves he is putting his money where his mouth is by spending time in a number of different environments and maximising his relationships with the rugby community throughout the country.

“I’m going to get right amongst it,” Ryan told Stuff. “Get the whistle on and have a few trainings at night, in the wet and in the cold. You can’t forget your roots as a coach. That’s where I started, so that’s where I will be putting some work in.

“I know I’ve got to stay sharp. Because if I’ve had all this time off and away from the game, it’s not going to bring me in sharp, and I need to be at my absolute best next year.”

Having spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach at the Crusaders, the international season poses a different scheduling challenge for Ryan. He looks to make the most of his extra time throughout the early months of the year, working with his Super Rugby counterparts to ensure there is alignment throughout the spine of New Zealand rugby, and he made sure to mention there will be no special treatment for his former Canterbury club.

“I think it’s important I speak to all the clubs, there’s not one that’s got to stand out more than the other. I’ve got to be neutral in my thoughts, I’ve got to be really clear on what we need as an All Black forward pack, and a part of that is talking to all the Super Rugby clubs.”

Speaking on his sudden promotion to the national side, Ryan said it was important to keep his goals and mentality simple and stay true to himself as a person and a coach.

“I was just like, ‘I’ve got to go in and support the coaching and management team, be honest with the players and do my job’. That’s what I wrote down – ‘do your own job’ – I couldn’t afford to be looking at noises or anything like that…I just had to get stuck in.

“I pride myself on being really honest with the players and the management group. I am who I am, I’m not trying to be anyone else. Skill set wise, I know what works and what I believe in, and I drive that. The players appreciate being honest and not sugar-coating anything. They thrive on the detail, and we made some progress.

“But you can’t stand still. You can never be satisfied when you are in the All Blacks. It never finishes.”