With the score tied 25-all with fifteen minutes remaining, the Crusaders and Hurricanes were locked in a tit-for-tat affair at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

With his first touch of the bench, the Hurricanes’ South African signing Kobus van Wyk had a nice piece of kick coverage turn into a nightmare as he threw a pass 5-metres from his own line back in-field to a waiting Mitch Drummond, who found Richie Mo’unga for a gift score.

The pass reminded Kiwi fans of Australian Rugby League fullback Billy Slater’s infamous pass to Benji Marshall in the 2008 Rugby League World Cup, with Van Wyk trying to avoid going into touch with possession of the ball.

The Hurricanes were broken by Van Wyk’s moment of bad judgement. Shortly after Mo’unga’s try, the in-form David Havili sliced through a feeble Hurricanes line off a Mitch Drummond flat pass to put the Crusaders up 39-25 to completely ice the game.

The Hurricanes now go into the bye week with two losses from their opening two games while the Crusaders move on to take on the also winless Chiefs.

