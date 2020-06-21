1:27am, 21 June 2020

With the score tied 25-all with fifteen minutes remaining, the Crusaders and Hurricanes were locked in a tit-for-tat affair at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

With his first touch of the bench, the Hurricanes’ South African signing Kobus van Wyk had a nice piece of kick coverage turn into a nightmare as he threw a pass 5-metres from his own line back in-field to a waiting Mitch Drummond, who found Richie Mo’unga for a gift score.

Fantastic pressure from Bridge, what a gift, what an absolute gift for the Saders….what a kick from Mo'unga, I thought he sliced it#HURvCRU #SuperRugbyAotearoa — S'bu Brenkworth (@SportGuySbu) June 21, 2020

Without doubt the stupidest pass I've ever seen. #HURvCRU pic.twitter.com/cuTw89ve3j — Mark Currie (@MarkCurrieNZ) June 21, 2020

The pass reminded Kiwi fans of Australian Rugby League fullback Billy Slater’s infamous pass to Benji Marshall in the 2008 Rugby League World Cup, with Van Wyk trying to avoid going into touch with possession of the ball.

That was reminiscent of Billy Slater in the 08 RLWC final.#HURvCRU — TAB Sport (@TAB_Sport) June 21, 2020

That was Billy Slater at the 2008 RLWC all over again…#HURvCRU #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon) June 21, 2020

What a funny try … poor decision making from the Canes , gifting the Saders a try #SuperRugbyAotearoa #HURvCRU — Bottomless Rugby (@BTL_Rugby) June 21, 2020

Hurricanes just doing Hurricanes things. #HURvCRU — Joel (@_J0EL_) June 21, 2020

The Hurricanes were broken by Van Wyk’s moment of bad judgement. Shortly after Mo’unga’s try, the in-form David Havili sliced through a feeble Hurricanes line off a Mitch Drummond flat pass to put the Crusaders up 39-25 to completely ice the game.

The Hurricanes now go into the bye week with two losses from their opening two games while the Crusaders move on to take on the also winless Chiefs.