Hurricanes sent packing as Brumbies storm into Super Rugby semi-finals

The ACT Brumbies have booked a Super Rugby Pacific semi-final berth with a gutsy 35-28 playoffs win over the Hurricanes at GIO Stadium.

The home side’s forward pack were prolific, with hooker Billy Pollard scoring a double, in the Brumbies’ five-tries-to-four victory over the Wellingtonians on Saturday night.

The Brumbies will now need to make history by beating the ladder-topping Chiefs in Hamilton next weekend to avoid a fourth straight semi-final exit against a New Zealand club.

No Australian side has won a knock-out game in New Zealand in the almost 30-year history of the competition.

The tried-and-tested methods of rolling mauls and pick-and-drives paid dividends for the Brumbies.

After the Hurricanes opened the scoring through fullback Ruben Love, a Brumbies maul from a lineout in opposition territory slowly but surely rolled over the tryline, with Pollard the man to dot down through a sea of bodies.

Fatafehi Fineanganofo hit back for the visitors before Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa burrowed over after a succession of pick-and-drives on the Hurricanes’ line.

With three minutes left in the first half, the Brumbies opted not to take a penalty goal from right in front, instead chancing their arms again with another lineout.



Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 5 Tries 4 5 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 123 Carries 131 5 Line Breaks 7 10 Turnovers Lost 16 6 Turnovers Won 0

Their gamble paid off with Pollard managing to break off the blindside and dive onto the tryline to give the Brumbies a seven-point lead at the break.

The sides traded seven-pointers in the second half, with a try to Brumbies fullback Tom Wright cancelled out by one from Bailyn Sullivan.

Veteran Brumbies prop James Slipper scored with another pick-and-drive before Hurricanes substitute Pasilio Tosi narrowed the gap to one try to ramp up the tension in the dying minutes.

The Hurricanes burst into the Brumbies half through a Callum Harkin linebreak in the final minute but Luke Reimer stepped up for the home side to steal the pill and settle the victory.

The defending champion Blues’ last-gasp win over the Chiefs earlier in the night heaped the pressure on the third-placed Brumbies, who knew a loss would consign them to bowing out before the semi-finals for the first time since 2018.

Instead it was the fourth-placed Hurricanes who reached the end of the road in their season.