Hurricanes player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

7:12pm, 05 June 2021

It was a first half arm-wrestle in Canberra as the Brumbies, playing their first match at home for six weeks, gave the Hurricanes a warm, physical welcome. It was a ding dong battle in the contact zone, one try a piece and the Canes had a 10-7 lead at halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the visitors wanted to go top of the table by themselves they needed a bonus point victory but the Brumbies were in a miserly mood, keeping the Canes scoreless in the third quarter and taking the lead 12-10.

It looked as though the Hurricanes would get the last minute win but with a disallowed try and two chances missed from the kicking tee by Jordie Barrett, the Brumbies carried the day.

What Richie Mo’unga must do to keep Beauden Barrett out of the All Blacks 10 jersey | Aotearoa Rugby Pod | RugbyPass

The Hurricanes go from top of the table to virtually no chance and the Crusaders will be breathing easier.

Here’re the Hurricanes’ ratings.

1. Xavier Numia – 6.5

Scrum was solid and he had the better of Alaalatoa early. For the first Brumbies try he made the decision to attack the ball at an already formed ruck instead of filling the pillar defence position allowing halfback Lonergan to go over. Good runs in the 33rd and 38th minutes but missed Ikitau and let him in for the try. Off at 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Dane Coles – 7.5

First two line outs were askew but third time lucky with a pretty simple maul try at 17 minutes. Always up for a fight, top metres for a forward in the game, 13 tackles and 2 turnovers. Off at 64.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 6.5

Good runs down right tram lines and great line speed at 20 to hit Hansen behind gain line. The scrum was awesome early but things changed when Hooper came on for Swain and packed behind Alaalatoa. Off at 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. James Blackwell – 5.5

Lineout was atrocious but he managed to get a steal back in the 38th minute. Also poor execution at 71 minutes where he couldn’t control line out ball which led to a Brumbies penalty. His tackling was potent, 17 of them and a boomer on Kata in the 46th minute that closed down an attack.

5. Scott Scrafton – 6

Offside at 7 minutes after some Brumbies front foot. Got a nasty cut under the eye but kept on going. Took 3 takes in the line out under a lot of pressure being the “tall” man. Off at 52.

6. Devan Flanders – 6.5

I’ve been impressed with Flanders, he’s made giant strides in the last year or two. He’s gone from cherubic school boy to fully jacked pro rugby player. 14 tackles and a couple of line out takes, a good shift in the tight/loose, until he crocked his ankle and off at 55.

7. Du PLessis Kirifi – 4.5

He’s got to fix his indiscipline. From his inability to monitor whether he’s being held or not, his tackling technique (where he was unlucky that Swain dropped) but then pushing the camera away as he sat down for ten minutes. It’s becoming a huge problem and the management will have to assess whether the team can handle the mercurial behaviour in exchange for his full-on aggression. Off at 60.

8. Ardie Savea – 7.5

Ardie stepped up to meet Valetini in the second minute to extract a knock on in contact and put the big runner in his place. Loved his Party trick turnover in the 23rd minute. Certainly gutsy but still coming back from injury and will get even better. Missed a tackle on Ikitau on his way to the line.

Here’s how the Highlanders rated after they ran in nine tries to dominantly dismantle the Waratahs 59-23 in Dunedin on Friday. #SuperRugbyTT #HIGvWAR https://t.co/L8mgCIurBM — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 5, 2021

9. Luke Campbell – 6.5

Looked comfortable and was helped by the Canes’ scrum ascendency. Off at 60.

10. Ruben Love – 5.5

Didn’t get the chance to express himself with ball in hand and started to kick more at the start of the second period as the need for territory must have been discussed at halftime. Couldn’t get his team to a win. Off at 68.

11. Salesi Rayasi – 5.5

Loved the run at 14 minutes where he waded through 3-4 defenders. Penalised a couple of times in the tackle and ghosting behind one of his teammates and got sloppier as the scoreboard pressure built.

12. Ngani Laumape – 5.5

Powerful player and looked like he was in the mood early but then drifted. Do Canes’ fans get a little annoyed when he starts putting it on the boot when putting the foot down and running hard is an option? Then conceded a crucial penalty at 67 minutes to give the Brumbies a chance for points.

13. Billy Proctor – 6.5

Can be the invisible man on attack but in Canberra he featured with the ball in hand quite often and made a difference, even at first receiver a couple of times. Good defensive pressure at 46 and a good all round game from the centre.

14. Julian Savea – 7.5

Awesome first touches including a blistering 30 metres blast down the right flank and a laser pass to to Laumape, a 10 metre stampede in midfield in the 5th and a big gain in midfield at 48. Didn’t stop trying and was second only to Tom Banks for metres gained.

15. Jordie Barrett – 5

Was a match where the fullback didn’t get the rub of the green. Sumptuous spin and pivot to elude Kata in the 49th minute under some acid in his 22. Under 50% from the kicking tee and couldn’t orchestrate the win from first receiver after Love went off.

“I don’t know if they’re in denial here.”https://t.co/HxL0b36Npk — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 5, 2021

Reserves:

16. Ricky Riccitelli – 4

On at 64. Cocked up first line out at a crucial time and had to give up a penalty for holding on after mopping up a messy line out.

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones – 4

On at 60. Free kicked in the first scrum but good round the paddock.

18. Alex Fidow – 6

On at 60. Penalised at scrum time a few times but all would’ve been forgiven as he shimmied to his try and it had been allowed.

19. Isaia Walker-Leawere – 5.5

On at 52. Good turnover at 65.

20. Brayden Iose – 5.5

On at 60. Good run in the 77th to get some go-forward.

21. Gareth Evans – N/A

On at 55. Rolled his sleeves up and did the trench work.

22. Cam Roigard – 6

On at 60. Quick thinking for the quick tap that led to the Fidow disallowed try.

23. Wes Goosen- N/A

On at 68. Nice Houdini act on first touch but no real chance to flourish.