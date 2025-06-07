Huge underdogs Montauban seal shock Pro D2 title and place in Top 14

In a sensational atmosphere in a fully packed Stade Ernest-Wallon on Saturday, Montauban lifted the Pro D2 crown, defeating FC Grenoble 24-19.

Both contenders started the game slowly, without revealing too much of their strategy, getting a feel for each other and trying to take control of the game early on.

Sam Davies was subbed off early due to a shoulder injury, but the Welsh fly-half was allowed back on the field after a quick recovery.

However, Grenoble managed to get the first points while their playmaker was out, with Romain Trouilloud converting a penalty kick from 40 metres out.

Match Summary 4 Penalty Goals 3 1 Tries 2 1 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 1 134 Carries 109 2 Line Breaks 5 18 Turnovers Lost 12 3 Turnovers Won 3

Davies would proceed to add three points five minutes later before everything came crashing down for the Grenoblois.

With Jérôme Bosviel pulling the strings, the underdogs started to gain good ground and clinched a couple of penalties for the fly-half to equalise the score. With a huge momentum shift, Montauban took charge of the ball possession and bossed Grenoble around to score the first try of the game.

After a sensational break from Josua Vici, the Montalbanaise engaged in a powerful phase-by-phase play that could only end in one way: a try. Former Springboks No.8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe ran with the backline to catch the ball and dive in for his team’s first five-pointer.

Bosviel was unable to get the extras but would make amends with a super drop goal that allowed Montauban to go to the break with a 14-6 lead.

With the pressure mounting, Grenoble needed to score points immediately after the break, but it was actually Montauban expanding their lead. Leones international Fred Quercy found his name on the scoresheet after galloping a couple of phases set by the forward pack.

In the subsequent thirty minutes, Grenoble managed to bag their first and only try, with future Racing 92 signing Willfried Hulleu crossing the whitewash. Davies slotted in the conversion.

The Welshman would strike three penalties to cut short Montauban’s winning margin by only two points with only ten minutes to go.

Unfortunately for Grenoble, Montauban closed ranks and survived a final onslaught to keep their rivals at bay, to finally kick out the ball and be crowned as new Pro D2 champions.

The Montalbanaise had barely survived last year’s Pro D2, mounting a comeback that will live through the ages. From second-but-last in 2024, they finished in 6th place, defeated Colomiers and Brive to qualify for the final, and defeated the regular phase 1st place team, Grenoble.

This is the first time Montauban will be in the Top 14 since 2010, with the historical French club winning their third Pro D2, the first since 2006. Grenoble will now wait for the conclusion of the Top 14 to see who they will play for a chance to get promoted to France’s top flight league.