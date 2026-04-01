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Sevens

HSBC SVNS World Championship Series: A beginner’s guide

HARRISON, NJ - March 15: New Zealand women and South Africa men celebrate their Cup victory at the 2026 HSBC SVNS New York at Sports Illustrated Stadium on March 15, 2026 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Zach Franzen / World Rugby)

The 2026 Hong Kong Sevens is set to be an historic occasion, with new teams, multiple invitational tournaments in the background and 2026 marking 50 years of Sevens rugby being played in the Fragrant Harbour.

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Overshadowing all of this, however, is the inaugural leg of the HSBC SVNS World Championship, a new look three-leg finals campaign to decide the overall winners of the 2025-26 Series.

So, what are the key things you need to know about this new format, and what makes it such an exciting prospect for Sevens fans?

VIDEO

RugbyPass gives you a beginner’s guide to the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series, breaking down the key things you need to know and how it will play out.

Three rounds, winner takes all

The HSBC SVNS World Championship sees the ladder wound back to zero, with the eight teams of World Series and the four qualifying teams of SVNS 2 set to play across three rounds of action.

These three rounds are set to be played from April to June, with Hong Kong China, Valladolid in Spain and Bordeaux in France set to host each of the three finals.

At the end of the final match in France, the finals ladder from the last three rounds will be added up, with the best-performing sides across the three events being crowned the overall champions of the 2025-26 Series.

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This means that anyone can win, despite previous form, and unlike the 2024-25 Series that saw a one final, winner takes all scenario play out in Los Angeles, the three legs allow more opportunities for the chasing pack to catch those at the top, and for the top to strike back.

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Regular season success kicks in

Similar to qualification for the XVs Rugby World Cup, the regular season becomes critical as to how difficult a side’s run will be in the finals.

With 12 teams now participating in both the men’s and women’s competitions, the pool stage will now be expanded from two pools of four teams to three pools of four teams.

In the men’s competition, the top three finishers of South Africa, Fiji and Australia will be the top-tier sides in each respective pool, with the next three best performing sides on the ladder (New Zealand, France and Argentina) taking the second-tier spots, and so on.

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This will also apply in the women’s competition, with New Zealand, Australia and the USA being the top-tier sides for each respective pool.

The SVNS 2 teams’ form also comes into consideration here, with the best performing sides across the three-leg series in Nairobi, Montevideo and São Paulo getting the best run in finals.

This will mean the top two finishers in the men’s SVNS 2 competition, the USA and Kenya, will qualify for the ‘weakest’ pool, with Argentina and Spain qualifying for the women’s.

Relegation on the table

While the strongest will look to secure the 2025-26 title at the top, every match now becomes critical, with promotion and relegation firmly in the picture.

With only eight teams taking part in the top tier of SVNS, the four chasing sides from SVNS 2 will be looking to try and find their way into the top eight on the ladder come the end of action in Bordeaux.

This puts a huge amount of pressure on the bottom three sides that featured in the World Series, as they look to stave off the SVNS 2 competition and hold onto their spots.

In the men’s competition, the likes of Argentina, Spain and Great Britain will be most under threat from the SVNS 2 challengers of the USA, Kenya, Germany and Uruguay.

The women’s competition, meanwhile, will see SVNS 2 challengers in Argentina, Spain, South Africa and Brazil look to unseat the likes of Fiji, Japan and Great Britain.

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A new look champion?

With the ladder now set to be wound back to zero, the race opens up once again as to who will win the 2025-26 Series, with the inclusion of finals legs proving happy hunting ground for surprise challengers in the last few years.

The men’s regular season in 2023-24 and 2024-25 was dominated by Argentina, only for the finals to see Pumas 7s stumble and France and South Africa, respectively, emerge victorious.

This was also the case for the women’s competition, with New Zealand topping the 2023-24 regular season ladder only to flounder at the final in Madrid, with Australia taking the top honours and France finishing in silver.

Now, with three finals events instead of one, a sudden-death event, it opens the opportunity for those sides who have dominated the regular season to strike back, but also provides more opportunities for challengers to emerge.

Will South Africa and New Zealand flounder after strong seasons in the men’s and women’s competition?

First leg the most critical for finals

While Valladolid and Bordeaux will decide who tops the ladder and who is relegated, Hong Kong China is now a critical juncture for everyone.

It will mark the only finals event where form of the regular season dictates the run teams will have, meaning everyone will be looking to make sure they make the most of their opportunities at Kai Tak Sports Park.

The top three sides in both competitions will look to use their favourable draws to start finals in the right fashion and push for the title.

The SVNS 2 sides, several of whom have been in strong form after already being promoted from SVNS 3, will be looking to continue that momentum and pick up a top-eight position.

It makes the Hong Kong Sevens arguably the most important leg in the whole season, which seems fitting as the city prepares to celebrate 50 years of exhilarating Sevens action on its shores.

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Comments

2 Comments
R
RS 7 days ago

For a beginner’s guide, this is a little short on actual information. How about telling us which teams are in which pools?

K
KwAussie 9 days ago

Really looking forward to this. While there are a couple of teams in each of the men’s and women’s who are strong, there are definitely opportunities for them to have a bad day and others grab the points. The big thing for me is some teams relying on one or two players and while this has helped them it also opens up games for other teams if they are negated.

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Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 44 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 59 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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