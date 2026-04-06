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Super Rugby Pacific

Wallabies great weighs in on All Blacks centre as Super Rugby’s form 12

Quinn Tupaea of the Chiefs attempts to break the tackler during the round seven Super Rugby match between Western Force and Chiefs at HBF Park, on March 28, 2026, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Wallabies great Michael Hooper believes it’s fair to say Quinn Tupaea is the form inside centre in Super Rugby Pacific, after the Chiefs midfielder powered over for a double in Saturday’s 42-14 win over the NSW Waratahs in Hamilton.

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Tupaea leads the way in the race for Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year honours after eight rounds, having polled full votes from the statement result at FMG Stadium Waikato. Western Force playmaker Ben Donaldson is five votes back in second place.

In seven starts this season, Tupaea averages more than 70 minutes of playing time and has scored four tries. As well as the double against the Waratahs, the 26-year-old crossed for a try in a loss to the Crusaders and a bounce-back win over Moana Pasifika.

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Tupaea was in the top three for total carries (12) and running metres (51) against the Tahs, while making a difference with a try on either side of the half-time break. It’s the type of form that doesn’t go unnoticed, as Hooper discussed this week.

“I don’t think that’s a reach at the moment to say that he’s the form 12 of this competition at the moment, he’s been outstanding,” Hooper said on Stan Sport’s Between Two Posts.

“His attack, his defence. A couple of weeks ago against the Tahs he’s over the ball multiple times getting turnovers so there’s so much to like about that guy’s game.

“He’s a real threat and you’ve got to think someone like a Dave Rennie is going to really be thinking about what he would look like in an All Black jersey more commonly.”

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Tupaea’s first try saw the Chiefs extend their advantage to beyond a converted try, and the home side never looked back from there. The Chiefs went into the sheds leading 23-7 before the inside centre completed a double early in the second term.

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With first five-eighth Josh Jacomb adding the extras after Tupaea’s second, the Chiefs raced out to a commanding 23-point lead. Samipeni Finau and Kyren Taumoefolau capped off the dominant win with another try each before full-time.

That win has seen the Chiefs rise into third-place on the Super Rugby Pacific standings, moving ahead of the ACT Brumbies who had a bye in round eight. New Zealand rivals the Hurricanes and Blues are the only two teams placed ahead of the Chiefs.

“When you start looking at the Chiefs and you watch this game, if you do watch it back, look at some of their cleanout work, look at some of the work around the ball. This is what the Chiefs have been so amazing at for so many years,” Hooper explained.

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“Once they get into this 22 they are so dangerous and they get into the 22 a lot. The Waratahs just didn’t have much answers for what the Chiefs forwards were dishing up on the weekend.”

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Comments

10 Comments
D
DC 7 days ago

i guess it all depends who wears the 13 jersey as well

B
Bazzallina 7 days ago

QT has been great so has Jordie and both should get time in the 12 jersey and bench and QT at 13 but between Jordie QT Leicester. Jim Proctor don’t write off Reiko ( had a good game on the WE and still our best defensive 13 imo) add in Carter looking like more than capable of at least covering 13 and both wings and possibly 9 somebody is going to miss out unless you want to start sacrificing other backline players for squad

K
KwAussie 7 days ago

After watching Hooper take the Wallabies from 2nd in the world to 6th I’m not sure I’m interested in anything he has to say. Last year he was saying how JAS is a great 13 so he lost credibility there

B
BH 7 days ago

Tupaea is leading the Super Rugby Player of the Year table at the moment, so it’s not just Hooper saying it. The whole competition is saying it. Literally.

S
SB 7 days ago

Tupaea has been good. But the form 12 has clearly been Jordie Barrett.

B
BH 7 days ago

Only difference is that Jordie has been playing against weaker opposition and has yet to play against the top teams which are the Blues, Crusaders, Brumbies, and Chiefs.


Tupaea has played all the top teams and has been close to, if not the best player on the park. Jordie also doesn’t steal turnovers like Tupaea does.


Let’s see how Jordie goes in this brutal back-end of a season where the Canes have to play against the best teams week after week after week like Tupaea already has.

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 28 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

I think the purpose here is to actually improve them SB. Can’t sign him up? Can’t improve a side.

But that is a bugger because I think he is good enough to add depth, SR or Internationally?



...

51 Go to comments
J
JW 30 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

The idea definitely works, it is when you’re on the edge of collapse you have to ask yourself “is this idea the best?”.

51 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 32 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Sale | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Hallion….bit of a wild rough character. In my world growing up in Ulster would have been generally considered likeable. But in some parts might be applied to an unpleasant fellow as well.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They only played at the WC, and are eligible again I believe.

51 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Were referring to how many to bring home, given that only three overseas players in the squad at any one time doesn’t allow them to pick the best talent (have to bring them home).

The question at the time (last year) was “is this abolished for good or just this year given all the injuries?”, I think they purposefully didn’t answer that to get a better read on what they wanted. Obviously with a home WC that gives a big advantage of turning the situation in their favour.



...

51 Go to comments
J
John 35 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Coleman is now Tongan at Test level and Hodge is still making his way back from injury I believe.

Petaia’s form is questionable.



...

51 Go to comments
J
John 36 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

He is not playing great at Perpingnan and is headed to Japan. So I am unsure if he should be top of the list.

51 Go to comments
J
John 38 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

My point is that if we sign these people in Super, then we don’t have to use the 3 OS picks. Bypasses the need for that particular debate.

51 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

100% correct

51 Go to comments
J
JS 48 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

“They are the type of example of the wide pass in the URC game v Edinburgh, where he made the intercept and passed way too early to draw in either of the two backfield defenders”

What are you talking about?



...

159 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Correct, although Bell and Lenny are not counted in this I believe as they are just on sabaticals. Skelton, Tupou, and Hooper are genuine OS picks. Lolesio could be signed to RA by July so he would not need to be included in this, but if he chooses to stay in Japan and the injury to Skelton, he could be one of three picks.

51 Go to comments
G
Gary C 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Yes, and that is bringing the excitement we enjoy PB.

68 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

This is totally a possibility and an oversight on my behalf haha but was not my intention.

51 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Well my comment was neither in support or anything in regards to Kirk personally but that was the reasoning given for the decision not that it was to win the World Cup but to be on the best position to win the World Cup and that was based on the trajectory of where it was all going and they felt it was off for multiple reasons and they well may be right ..right? so change was done and time will tell.. Razor&co had their shot and for myself there was stuff I liked there was stuff I didn’t but there was a lot of meh stuff out on the paddock meh won’t win a World Cup or a series against the Boks imo

68 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

But why? What do any of them definitely offer that no one already here doesn't?

The discussion is somewhat moot in any case because it's simply not going to happen.



...

51 Go to comments
Q
Qualify 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

No, we can definitely bring some players back. Just not Noah 👍

51 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Taranaki confirm Neil Barnes replacement with Chiefs assistant

Good appointment!

2 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Good, so we don't need to bring anyone back then because all we need is already here.

51 Go to comments
S
Stefan G 2 hours ago
A love letter to rugby union's most misunderstood artists

As a former back, I can’t say I ever “liked” a prop, but I always appreciated them!

9 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Barrett's Irish adventure is propelling the Hurricanes to new heights

Which stats on this site? You've given absolutely no facts, just opinions that both the article and what I've seen disagree with.

I've never read an article or heard a pundit claiming that he did less playmaking under Foster than Razor, but I've seen plenty of criticism of how Razor has underutilised his skillset.



...

181 Go to comments
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