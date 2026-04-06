Seven wild card bolter prospects for the All Blacks ranked

After eight weeks of Super Rugby Pacific, here are seven wild card names who could get a call up to the All Blacks this year.
At this point it’s hard to put Caleb Tangitau into the bolter category, so he is not included. Many called for Tangitau to be picked last year, and after going on the end of year tour with the All Blacks XV, he is firming as a must pick selection despite being uncapped.
The surprise performer across Super Rugby Pacific this season is Hurricanes’ Callum Harkin. He has five try assists in five games, ranked third best in the competition. He’s also ranked third in offloads.
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The 26-year-old has versatility as a fullback, debuting there last year and moving into No.10 recently to cover the Canes’ injury woes. In the demolition against Moana Pasifika in round two, he played most the game as a 10 with Brett Cameron’s cruelly timed injury in the first half.
As a natural fullback Harkin has some of the best running lines in competition, maybe even the best above Will Jordan. He hits the ball flat and has a knack for timing the gap. When the Hurricanes use him as a decoy, his precise timing usually holds up the defence for the wrap play to take the outside perfectly. Perhaps the most underrated aspect of Harkin’s abilities is his boot, it possibly is the biggest in the competition. He chewed off a potential 50-22 going from 22-22 against the Waratahs that was not reviewed.
Harkin is a big reason why the Canes have the best back play in the competition this year. Jordie Barrett is in fine form with the best long ball in the competition, but the fullback-turned-10 is another. The one blight on his game is tackle completion, which needs to lift into the mid-70s. It’s not at international standard right now.
Richie Mo’unga is not eligible to play for the All Blacks until much later in the year. Harkin on form is in top three best 10s in the country. While that might not guarantee him selection, should any of Barrett, McKenzie or Love get injured, Harkin should be wearing black.
Crusaders lock Jamie Hannah is the type of player who just gets the work done. He’s got a big engine and a maturing frame at just 23-years-old. While Antonio Shalfoon is the more polished of the two locks, it’s Hannah’s potential that could see him get a call up.
Young locks often do get picked ahead of time. Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord were early selections with investment made by the All Blacks at just 20 years old. Sam Darry is another who was blooded at 24.
The Hurricanes’ blindside is the name on everyone’s lips when it comes to this year’s bolters. Flanders has been a consistent performer for years and is matured into an all round blindside. The team form helps propel Flanders into the conversation, but it will depend on what Rennie wants from his backrowers.
There is something about Lee that signals McCaw 2.0. The raw 22-year-old has only two caps for the Crusaders but already looks like a veteran. His engine is massive, with double digit carries and tackles per game. As a former No.8 he’s got a carry game, and as a former lock he’s also a solid lineout option. He has that desperation on the field that every good openside has, making last ditch efforts and keeping a presence around the ball at all times.
Lee might be inexperienced but he’s in a position that lacks depth behind Ardie Savea. The form openside in New Zealand, Dalton Papalii just signed a deal overseas and that basically rules him out of contention. The competition elsewhere is Sean Withy and Veveni Lasaqa at the Highlanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi at the Hurricanes, and Kaylum Boshier at the Chiefs.
It’s not that difficult to see Lee getting a shock call when his ceiling looks very high.
You can never have enough props and right now Mafileo is anchoring the scrum for the best team in the country with Tyrel Lomax out. Dual position prop Tamaiti Williams will miss the rest of the season, which means one tighthead option is lost.
Of the remaining tightheads around the country, veteran Angus Ta’avao deserves a recall. But at 36-year-old the selectors may go for youth, and that’s where Mafileo might get a look. Right now there’s Pasilio Tosi, Fletcher Newell and we will see how Lomax goes when he returns.
Mafileo is right there behind those three and has been getting plenty of starts under his belt. The Chiefs’ Reuben O’Neill and Blues’ Marcel Renata are the other starters.
The All Blacks missed Asafo Aumua last year like the desert missed the rain. The third hooker role was kryptonite for the All Blacks’ set-piece in his absence. While Aumua is fit and healthy and ready to go this year, who sits behind him is up for grabs.
Capped hooker George Bell of the Crusaders is right there behind Aumua, and hot on his heels must be Highlanders’ Jack Taylor. The Southland rake has a great ability to generate turnovers at the breakdown.
While it would take at least two hookers to go down for Taylor to get a look in, he is a bolter candidate and will likely make his way into the All Blacks XV again. He was one of three picked in the XV squad last year, indicating he’s not far off.
7. Cody Vai (Blues)
Another Sevens convert, Vai might be unlucky to have arrived in the 15-man code at the same time as Tangitau. The dynamic finisher has been just like his brother, Melani Nanai for the Blues. His miraculous put down against the Crusaders is one example of his incredible skills.
Vai has great feet and elite level finishing. The 22-year-old has to develop a kicking game to make it too the next level, but his height should be a real asset in the aerial kick chase game. If he can master that, he can propel himself into the All Blacks.
Right now it would take injuries to Tangitau and possibly Will Jordan to open a path to the No.14 jersey, but his form this year has had to put him on the radar.
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Nice followup article to the the moneyball players. Think an article review the, now one year on, prospects of last years lists (debuts) could be worth a look as well!
Start with the best! Hope Harkin is picked as a 10, should be able to cover his defensive game a bit more if he’s in the line among others.
Hannah ended up being the main ABXV lock last year, and didn’t he get called into camp?
Not really sold on the rest either, Devon is hardly a bolter, though I can see him being a fantastic 7 at the highest level, and that would be a bolter of a call.
Others I’d put on this list instead, Casey, Nareki, JRK, Reihana, Higgins, and if there are some two game wonders on this list, i can pick one game wonders, Shearer and Spencer. Trouble is the eligiblity rules are going to stop a lot of these names from getting further matches to prove their case.
Jamie Hannah has a huge engine, great skills and is fantastic in the line out. People saying his frame is not big enough is rubbish. How on earth did Ian Jones, many others get in the AB’s with that theory ? Johnny Lee has had 3 starts for the Crusaders. 2 tries on debut against the Highlanders. Massive work rate.Interesting article.
It's a long-shot but I like the threat tanielu tele'a possesses when on attack admitted haven't seen the rest of him yet 😉
Taumoefolau??
Not eligible yet.
Yes a talented footballer = at home at fullback 👍🏻
quite impressed with the highlanders winger calab as well
Devan Flanders and Tevita Mafileo are the only two on the list to have any shot at all on All Blacks selection this season. And it’s a very good chance they both will.
And only Cody Vai has a shot in 2027.
Jamie Hannah has the motor for test rugby, but not the size. Fiti Sa has both, but no experience at this stage. Hope Sa gets more game-time with the Chiefs, after his promising 15 minute cameo in Perth.
Cody Vai should not be on this list. We have a long line of wingers he is near the bottom. Tangitau, Clarke, Carter, Narawa plus cover from Jordan, Fainganuku. Jonah Nareki and Saturo both better.
Fahaki
Nanai-Seturo is going to France so he’s out of the picture.
Only Tangitua and Jordan is as fast as Vai on your list of superior wings.
So if Vai upskills his high ball, kicking, and defence then he will move ahead of the rest in 2027.
You can coach skills but you cannot coach speed.
I wonder if the rumours that Flanders is going to France are true. If they are not, I expect him to be in the squad.
Hadn’t heard that but hopefully not? Sauce?