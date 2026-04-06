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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
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International

Seven wild card bolter prospects for the All Blacks ranked

(Photos by Phil Walter/Getty Images and Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Every year the All Blacks tend to blood a good number of players, with ex-coach Scott Robertson taking 10 in 2024 and eight more in 2025.

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That number is a little higher than average but tracks well with history, there is always new caps in the All Blacks, some who only get a handful of caps and others who go on to make 50 plus Tests.

With a new coaching group coming in under Dave Rennie, change is certain. They will see players and roles differently and try to put the pieces in place to best propel the squad towards 2027.

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After eight weeks of Super Rugby Pacific, here are seven wild card names who could get a call up to the All Blacks this year.

At this point it’s hard to put Caleb Tangitau into the bolter category, so he is not included. Many called for Tangitau to be picked last year, and after going on the end of year tour with the All Blacks XV, he is firming as a must pick selection despite being uncapped.

1. Callum Harkin, Hurricanes (fullback/first five)

The surprise performer across Super Rugby Pacific this season is Hurricanes’ Callum Harkin. He has five try assists in five games, ranked third best in the competition. He’s also ranked third in offloads.

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The 26-year-old has versatility as a fullback, debuting there last year and moving into No.10 recently to cover the Canes’ injury woes. In the demolition against Moana Pasifika in round two, he played most the game as a 10 with Brett Cameron’s cruelly timed injury in the first half.

As a natural fullback Harkin has some of the best running lines in competition, maybe even the best above Will Jordan. He hits the ball flat and has a knack for timing the gap. When the Hurricanes use him as a decoy, his precise timing usually holds up the defence for the wrap play to take the outside perfectly. Perhaps the most underrated aspect of Harkin’s abilities is his boot, it possibly is the biggest in the competition. He chewed off a potential 50-22 going from 22-22 against the Waratahs that was not reviewed.

Harkin is a big reason why the Canes have the best back play in the competition this year. Jordie Barrett is in fine form with the best long ball in the competition, but the fullback-turned-10 is another. The one blight on his game is tackle completion, which needs to lift into the mid-70s. It’s not at international standard right now.

Richie Mo’unga is not eligible to play for the All Blacks until much later in the year. Harkin on form is in top three best 10s in the country. While that might not guarantee him selection, should any of Barrett, McKenzie or Love get injured, Harkin should be wearing black.

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2. Jamie Hannah (Crusaders)

Crusaders lock Jamie Hannah is the type of player who just gets the work done. He’s got a big engine and a maturing frame at just 23-years-old. While Antonio Shalfoon is the more polished of the two locks, it’s Hannah’s potential that could see him get a call up.

Young locks often do get picked ahead of time. Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord were early selections with investment made by the All Blacks at just 20 years old. Sam Darry is another who was blooded at 24.

Last year Josh Beehre, Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Isaia Walker-Leawere were the locks picked in the All Blacks XV squad. Hannah will likely make that squad this year, if he’s not picked as an apprentice in the All Blacks squad.

If all the available locks are healthy, then it might not be Hannah’s time. But if there are injuries, don’t rule it out.

3. Devan Flanders (Hurricanes)

The Hurricanes’ blindside is the name on everyone’s lips when it comes to this year’s bolters. Flanders has been a consistent performer for years and is matured into an all round blindside. The team form helps propel Flanders into the conversation, but it will depend on what Rennie wants from his backrowers.

The specialist No.6 has been a difficult role to fill since Shannon Frizell left, with Samipeni Finau and Simon Parker having a shot, along with No.8 Wallace Sititi who became the World Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2024.

Flanders is the form No.6 but his fate will likely be determined by who Rennie wants in the 7 and 8 jerseys.

4. Johnny Lee (Crusaders)

There is something about Lee that signals McCaw 2.0. The raw 22-year-old has only two caps for the Crusaders but already looks like a veteran. His engine is massive, with double digit carries and tackles per game. As a former No.8 he’s got a carry game, and as a former lock he’s also a solid lineout option. He has that desperation on the field that every good openside has, making last ditch efforts and keeping a presence around the ball at all times.

Lee might be inexperienced but he’s in a position that lacks depth behind Ardie Savea. The form openside in New Zealand, Dalton Papalii just signed a deal overseas and that basically rules him out of contention. The competition elsewhere is Sean Withy and Veveni Lasaqa at the Highlanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi at the Hurricanes, and Kaylum Boshier at the Chiefs.

It’s not that difficult to see Lee getting a shock call when his ceiling looks very high.

5. Tevita Mafileo (Hurricanes)

You can never have enough props and right now Mafileo is anchoring the scrum for the best team in the country with Tyrel Lomax out. Dual position prop Tamaiti Williams will miss the rest of the season, which means one tighthead option is lost.

Of the remaining tightheads around the country, veteran Angus Ta’avao deserves a recall. But at 36-year-old the selectors may go for youth, and that’s where Mafileo might get a look. Right now there’s Pasilio Tosi, Fletcher Newell and we will see how Lomax goes when he returns.

Mafileo is right there behind those three and has been getting plenty of starts under his belt. The Chiefs’ Reuben O’Neill and Blues’ Marcel Renata are the other starters.

6. Jack Taylor (Highlanders)

The All Blacks missed Asafo Aumua last year like the desert missed the rain. The third hooker role was kryptonite for the All Blacks’ set-piece in his absence. While Aumua is fit and healthy and ready to go this year, who sits behind him is up for grabs.

Capped hooker George Bell of the Crusaders is right there behind Aumua, and hot on his heels must be Highlanders’ Jack Taylor. The Southland rake has a great ability to generate turnovers at the breakdown.

While it would take at least two hookers to go down for Taylor to get a look in, he is a bolter candidate and will likely make his way into the All Blacks XV again. He was one of three picked in the XV squad last year, indicating he’s not far off.

7. Cody Vai (Blues)

Another Sevens convert, Vai might be unlucky to have arrived in the 15-man code at the same time as Tangitau. The dynamic finisher has been just like his brother, Melani Nanai for the Blues. His miraculous put down against the Crusaders is one example of his incredible skills.

Vai has great feet and elite level finishing. The 22-year-old has to develop a kicking game to make it too the next level, but his height should be a real asset in the aerial kick chase game. If he can master that, he can propel himself into the All Blacks.

Right now it would take injuries to Tangitau and possibly Will Jordan to open a path to the No.14 jersey, but his form this year has had to put him on the radar.

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Comments

18 Comments
J
JW 6 days ago

Nice followup article to the the moneyball players. Think an article review the, now one year on, prospects of last years lists (debuts) could be worth a look as well!


Start with the best! Hope Harkin is picked as a 10, should be able to cover his defensive game a bit more if he’s in the line among others.


Hannah ended up being the main ABXV lock last year, and didn’t he get called into camp?


Not really sold on the rest either, Devon is hardly a bolter, though I can see him being a fantastic 7 at the highest level, and that would be a bolter of a call.


Others I’d put on this list instead, Casey, Nareki, JRK, Reihana, Higgins, and if there are some two game wonders on this list, i can pick one game wonders, Shearer and Spencer. Trouble is the eligiblity rules are going to stop a lot of these names from getting further matches to prove their case.

G
GP 6 days ago

Jamie Hannah has a huge engine, great skills and is fantastic in the line out. People saying his frame is not big enough is rubbish. How on earth did Ian Jones, many others get in the AB’s with that theory ? Johnny Lee has had 3 starts for the Crusaders. 2 tries on debut against the Highlanders. Massive work rate.Interesting article.

R
Rodeo4 7 days ago

It's a long-shot but I like the threat tanielu tele'a possesses when on attack admitted haven't seen the rest of him yet 😉

N
NxxTX 7 days ago

Taumoefolau??

J
JW 6 days ago

Not eligible yet.

R
Rodeo4 7 days ago

Yes a talented footballer = at home at fullback 👍🏻

D
DC 7 days ago

quite impressed with the highlanders winger calab as well

S
SC 7 days ago

Devan Flanders and Tevita Mafileo are the only two on the list to have any shot at all on All Blacks selection this season. And it’s a very good chance they both will.


And only Cody Vai has a shot in 2027.

G
GM 7 days ago

Jamie Hannah has the motor for test rugby, but not the size. Fiti Sa has both, but no experience at this stage. Hope Sa gets more game-time with the Chiefs, after his promising 15 minute cameo in Perth.

C
ColinK 7 days ago

Cody Vai should not be on this list. We have a long line of wingers he is near the bottom. Tangitau, Clarke, Carter, Narawa plus cover from Jordan, Fainganuku. Jonah Nareki and Saturo both better.

P
Pr 6 days ago

Fahaki

N
NK 6 days ago

Nanai-Seturo is going to France so he’s out of the picture.

S
SC 7 days ago

Only Tangitua and Jordan is as fast as Vai on your list of superior wings.


So if Vai upskills his high ball, kicking, and defence then he will move ahead of the rest in 2027.


You can coach skills but you cannot coach speed.

S
SB 7 days ago

I wonder if the rumours that Flanders is going to France are true. If they are not, I expect him to be in the squad.

J
Jordon 6 days ago

Hadn’t heard that but hopefully not? Sauce?

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 8 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Yeah the three OS picks will be locked in contractually, and a lot more that you would then have to try to bring back instead!

But I’m not sure Tupou will continue to be one, or obviously Big will for that matter either (past the WC).



...

54 Go to comments
J
JW 10 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

You don’t want to go too far on the depth side though right?

Tahs have Samu/Gamble



...

54 Go to comments
s
sorrel 18 minutes ago
The stage was all set for Ireland, so why did we witness such a poor performance?

Ireland? Poor performance? Were we watching the same game? This is the closest score between these two sides in a decade. That doesn’t just happen because a couple England players are taking time off. Obviously, Ireland wants to perform better and obviously it wasn’t a perfect performance, but this was the best performance we’ve seen anyone put in against England in years.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They’ll be eligible later in the year, so a good pick to get them back for 2027. But why stop at 3 players?

54 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

I think the purpose here is to actually improve them SB. Can’t sign him up? Can’t improve a side.

But that is a bugger because I think he is good enough to add depth, SR or Internationally?



...

54 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

The idea definitely works, it is when you’re on the edge of collapse you have to ask yourself “is this idea the best?”.

54 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 36 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Sale | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Hallion….bit of a wild rough character. In my world growing up in Ulster would have been generally considered likeable. But in some parts might be applied to an unpleasant fellow as well.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They only played at the WC, and are eligible again I believe.

54 Go to comments
J
JW 37 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Were referring to how many to bring home, given that only three overseas players in the squad at any one time doesn’t allow them to pick the best talent (have to bring them home).

The question at the time (last year) was “is this abolished for good or just this year given all the injuries?”, I think they purposefully didn’t answer that to get a better read on what they wanted. Obviously with a home WC that gives a big advantage of turning the situation in their favour.



...

54 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Coleman is now Tongan at Test level and Hodge is still making his way back from injury I believe.

Petaia’s form is questionable.



...

54 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

He is not playing great at Perpingnan and is headed to Japan. So I am unsure if he should be top of the list.

54 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

My point is that if we sign these people in Super, then we don’t have to use the 3 OS picks. Bypasses the need for that particular debate.

54 Go to comments
J
John 44 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

100% correct

54 Go to comments
J
JS 53 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

“They are the type of example of the wide pass in the URC game v Edinburgh, where he made the intercept and passed way too early to draw in either of the two backfield defenders”

What are you talking about?



...

159 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Correct, although Bell and Lenny are not counted in this I believe as they are just on sabaticals. Skelton, Tupou, and Hooper are genuine OS picks. Lolesio could be signed to RA by July so he would not need to be included in this, but if he chooses to stay in Japan and the injury to Skelton, he could be one of three picks.

54 Go to comments
G
Gary C 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Yes, and that is bringing the excitement we enjoy PB.

68 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

This is totally a possibility and an oversight on my behalf haha but was not my intention.

54 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Well my comment was neither in support or anything in regards to Kirk personally but that was the reasoning given for the decision not that it was to win the World Cup but to be on the best position to win the World Cup and that was based on the trajectory of where it was all going and they felt it was off for multiple reasons and they well may be right ..right? so change was done and time will tell.. Razor&co had their shot and for myself there was stuff I liked there was stuff I didn’t but there was a lot of meh stuff out on the paddock meh won’t win a World Cup or a series against the Boks imo

68 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

But why? What do any of them definitely offer that no one already here doesn't?

The discussion is somewhat moot in any case because it's simply not going to happen.



...

54 Go to comments
Q
Qualify 2 hours ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

No, we can definitely bring some players back. Just not Noah 👍

54 Go to comments
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