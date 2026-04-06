Seven wild card bolter prospects for the All Blacks ranked

Every year the All Blacks tend to blood a good number of players, with ex-coach Scott Robertson taking 10 in 2024 and eight more in 2025.

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That number is a little higher than average but tracks well with history, there is always new caps in the All Blacks, some who only get a handful of caps and others who go on to make 50 plus Tests.

With a new coaching group coming in under Dave Rennie, change is certain. They will see players and roles differently and try to put the pieces in place to best propel the squad towards 2027.

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After eight weeks of Super Rugby Pacific, here are seven wild card names who could get a call up to the All Blacks this year.

At this point it’s hard to put Caleb Tangitau into the bolter category, so he is not included. Many called for Tangitau to be picked last year, and after going on the end of year tour with the All Blacks XV, he is firming as a must pick selection despite being uncapped.

1. Callum Harkin, Hurricanes (fullback/first five)

The surprise performer across Super Rugby Pacific this season is Hurricanes’ Callum Harkin. He has five try assists in five games, ranked third best in the competition. He’s also ranked third in offloads.

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The 26-year-old has versatility as a fullback, debuting there last year and moving into No.10 recently to cover the Canes’ injury woes. In the demolition against Moana Pasifika in round two, he played most the game as a 10 with Brett Cameron’s cruelly timed injury in the first half.

As a natural fullback Harkin has some of the best running lines in competition, maybe even the best above Will Jordan. He hits the ball flat and has a knack for timing the gap. When the Hurricanes use him as a decoy, his precise timing usually holds up the defence for the wrap play to take the outside perfectly. Perhaps the most underrated aspect of Harkin’s abilities is his boot, it possibly is the biggest in the competition. He chewed off a potential 50-22 going from 22-22 against the Waratahs that was not reviewed.

Harkin is a big reason why the Canes have the best back play in the competition this year. Jordie Barrett is in fine form with the best long ball in the competition, but the fullback-turned-10 is another. The one blight on his game is tackle completion, which needs to lift into the mid-70s. It’s not at international standard right now.

Richie Mo’unga is not eligible to play for the All Blacks until much later in the year. Harkin on form is in top three best 10s in the country. While that might not guarantee him selection, should any of Barrett, McKenzie or Love get injured, Harkin should be wearing black.

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2. Jamie Hannah (Crusaders)

Crusaders lock Jamie Hannah is the type of player who just gets the work done. He’s got a big engine and a maturing frame at just 23-years-old. While Antonio Shalfoon is the more polished of the two locks, it’s Hannah’s potential that could see him get a call up.

Young locks often do get picked ahead of time. Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord were early selections with investment made by the All Blacks at just 20 years old. Sam Darry is another who was blooded at 24.

Last year Josh Beehre, Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Isaia Walker-Leawere were the locks picked in the All Blacks XV squad. Hannah will likely make that squad this year, if he’s not picked as an apprentice in the All Blacks squad.

If all the available locks are healthy, then it might not be Hannah’s time. But if there are injuries, don’t rule it out.

3. Devan Flanders (Hurricanes)

The Hurricanes’ blindside is the name on everyone’s lips when it comes to this year’s bolters. Flanders has been a consistent performer for years and is matured into an all round blindside. The team form helps propel Flanders into the conversation, but it will depend on what Rennie wants from his backrowers.

The specialist No.6 has been a difficult role to fill since Shannon Frizell left, with Samipeni Finau and Simon Parker having a shot, along with No.8 Wallace Sititi who became the World Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2024.

Flanders is the form No.6 but his fate will likely be determined by who Rennie wants in the 7 and 8 jerseys.

4. Johnny Lee (Crusaders)

There is something about Lee that signals McCaw 2.0. The raw 22-year-old has only two caps for the Crusaders but already looks like a veteran. His engine is massive, with double digit carries and tackles per game. As a former No.8 he’s got a carry game, and as a former lock he’s also a solid lineout option. He has that desperation on the field that every good openside has, making last ditch efforts and keeping a presence around the ball at all times.

Lee might be inexperienced but he’s in a position that lacks depth behind Ardie Savea. The form openside in New Zealand, Dalton Papalii just signed a deal overseas and that basically rules him out of contention. The competition elsewhere is Sean Withy and Veveni Lasaqa at the Highlanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi at the Hurricanes, and Kaylum Boshier at the Chiefs.

It’s not that difficult to see Lee getting a shock call when his ceiling looks very high.

5. Tevita Mafileo (Hurricanes)

You can never have enough props and right now Mafileo is anchoring the scrum for the best team in the country with Tyrel Lomax out. Dual position prop Tamaiti Williams will miss the rest of the season, which means one tighthead option is lost.

Of the remaining tightheads around the country, veteran Angus Ta’avao deserves a recall. But at 36-year-old the selectors may go for youth, and that’s where Mafileo might get a look. Right now there’s Pasilio Tosi, Fletcher Newell and we will see how Lomax goes when he returns.

Mafileo is right there behind those three and has been getting plenty of starts under his belt. The Chiefs’ Reuben O’Neill and Blues’ Marcel Renata are the other starters.

6. Jack Taylor (Highlanders)

The All Blacks missed Asafo Aumua last year like the desert missed the rain. The third hooker role was kryptonite for the All Blacks’ set-piece in his absence. While Aumua is fit and healthy and ready to go this year, who sits behind him is up for grabs.

Capped hooker George Bell of the Crusaders is right there behind Aumua, and hot on his heels must be Highlanders’ Jack Taylor. The Southland rake has a great ability to generate turnovers at the breakdown.

While it would take at least two hookers to go down for Taylor to get a look in, he is a bolter candidate and will likely make his way into the All Blacks XV again. He was one of three picked in the XV squad last year, indicating he’s not far off.

7. Cody Vai (Blues)

Another Sevens convert, Vai might be unlucky to have arrived in the 15-man code at the same time as Tangitau. The dynamic finisher has been just like his brother, Melani Nanai for the Blues. His miraculous put down against the Crusaders is one example of his incredible skills.

Vai has great feet and elite level finishing. The 22-year-old has to develop a kicking game to make it too the next level, but his height should be a real asset in the aerial kick chase game. If he can master that, he can propel himself into the All Blacks.

Right now it would take injuries to Tangitau and possibly Will Jordan to open a path to the No.14 jersey, but his form this year has had to put him on the radar.