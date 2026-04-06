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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Hong Kong
Thursday
14:00
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02:05
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04:35
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12:00
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12:30
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12:30
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12:30
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12:30
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Super Rugby Pacific

'I thought about giving up my professional ambitions': Hurricanes' unlikely hero reaching new heights

Callum Harkin of Hurricanes charges forward during the round six Super Rugby match between Highlanders and Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on March 20, 2026, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)
The Hurricanes have scored 50 or more points in a game four times this season, equalling the records of the 2005 Crusaders, 2010 Bulls, 2016 Chiefs, 2018 Waratahs, and their own 2017 freewheeling side.
The hot scoring streak is more remarkable because they’ve played only six of their 14 regular-season games. One of the Hurricanes’ most potent attackers started 2025 as an un-contracted player working in construction. The ascent of Callum Harkin, 27, has been unusual.
Harkin swaps seamlessly between first five-eighth and fullback. So far in 2026, he has helped the Hurricanes beat the Waratahs (59-19) and Western Force (31-23) from 10. At fullback, he was in sparkling form in wins against Moana Pasifika (52-10) and the Highlanders (50-7). He ranks in the top ten of the competition for try assists.
This follows an excellent debut campaign where he started seven of 10 matches, including four wins in a row from April 26 to May 23 against the Brumbies (35-29), Chiefs (35-17), Highlanders (24-20), and Reds (31-27). He joined the squad only as injury cover.
“I think there are a lot of guys out there who are very good players but for whatever reason don’t have access to the resources that a professional does,” Harkin told RugbyPass.
“When I hit 23, 24, I thought about giving up my professional ambitions. My club helped fuel my passion for the game. The common denominator between my club, Old Boys University, and the Hurricanes is that guys want to win. Winning underpins everything. The Swindale Shield and Jubilee Cup are strong competitions in Wellington. You have to be willing to be selfless and compete to win those trophies. The same is true in the Hurricanes.
“We have a lot of trust in our coaches and the senior leadership group. We have a structure you have to stick to, but we also have the freedom to move the ball and the players who can do a lot of damage when that happens. At times, it feels like we have been firing on all cylinders. That’s fun to play.”
Harkin started his rugby journey in Eastbourne, an affluent seaside suburb on the eastern edge of Wellington Harbour. He was coached by his dad, Francis, on various teams from 2005 to 2012 and, remarkably, lost only twice. In 2014, he was part of a St Patrick’s College Silverstream Under-15 team that won 23 of 24 games before graduating to the First XV, where success was harder to come by.
A “reset” on an OE in Ireland proved invaluable. Harkin soon established himself as the best player in Wellington club rugby. In 2020, he helped Old Boys University win the Jubilee Cup, beating defending champions Northern United 22-14 in the final.
In 2022, Harkin won the prestigious Billy Wallace Best & Fairest Award. That competition has been contested annually since its inception in 1966. Players in every premier match are awarded points on a 3-2-1-point basis. Formerly chosen by newspaper correspondents, the points are now allocated by Wellington Rugby match officials. Former winners include All Blacks, Graham Williams, and Alan Hewson.
In 2024, Old Boys University won the Jubilee Cup again, beating Tawa 27-21 in the final. Harkin was awarded the Jim Brown Memorial Medal as player of the final, an accolade previously won by All Blacks Tamati Ellison, TJ Perenara and Jeff Toomaga-Allen. With Old Boys University, Harkin has scored 497 points in 62 games, winning 45 times.
Harkin was finally rewarded with Wellington Lions selection for the 2024 NPC. He started four of his ten matches, all wins against Manawat? (39-31), Canterbury (46-21), Otago (32-28), and Waikato (29-24).
In the NPC final against Bay of Plenty, he wrote himself into capital rugby folklore when he replaced centurion Jackson Garden-Bachop and kicked the winning penalty in the 93rd minute of extra time.
“I didn’t think it would be a game-defining kick. A group of us had a consultation beforehand with Du’Plessis Kirifi overruling those not in favour of taking a shot,” Harkin recalled.
Bay of Plenty hadn’t scored for a while. If we could get some points and keep shutting them down in the right areas of the field, we’d be hard to catch.”
“Hrny Stadium is a hard ground to kick on because you can kick it straight and the ball will travel both ways. I was process-driven in the moment. If you let that moment get to you, you lose sight of what you’ve practised to be successful. Failing that, if I struck it straight, it would go one way or the other.
“Jackson has been massive for me. He’s taught me to see and understand the game in a way I wouldn’t have in the past. NPC is a different level from the club game. Jacko’s willingness to let me communicate and game drive was massive.”
Harkin hasn’t put a foot wrong since his NPC-winning kick, adding nine more games for the Lions in 2025, including a hat-trick of tries in a 75-19 slaying of Southland.
Much of his success with Old Boys University and Wellington came partnered with All Blacks halfback Kyle Preston. Another All Black halfback, Cam Riogard, is driving Harkin to new heights.
Roigard has scored the first tries in the last three Hurricanes games and lost only two of his last 16 first-class games.
“Cam can really turn it on at the drop of a hat. It’s exciting to play with him,” Harkin said.
“The thing that makes Cam unique is his speed, and nobody loves the new free-kick rules more than Cam. It means he can play even faster. You have to be on your toes all the time.”
All Black Ruben Love plays a similar role to Harkin in the Hurricanes. The pair “click” over their “attention to detail” and willingness to “back themselves,” though Harkin concedes Love is “a bit quicker.”
Former English and British and Irish Lions international Riki Flutey coached Harkin in the 2018 Wellington Under-19’s. The Black Ferns assistant coach is unsuprised by Harkin’s ascent.
“When I first saw him, I knew he was a player with serious ability. He has a massive boot which sets him apart from others. Additionally, he has a well-rounded skill set. Callum just needed some clarity around preparation, attitude, and what his best positions were,” Flutey said.
Nobody has started Super Rugby Pacific quicker than the 2026 Hurricanes, whose other unique achievements include extending their home unbeaten streak to 22 consecutive matches against Australian opposition. The last Aussie team to topple the Hurricanes at Hrny Stadium was the 2015 Waratahs 29-24.
Meanwhile, the Highlanders registered their second-lowest score ever against the Hurricanes. The record is still their 6-10 defeat at Carisbrook in 2008. Additionally, the Hurricanes kept the Highlanders scoreless in the second half for the fifth time. The previous four occasions were in 2003, 2006, 2008, and 2024.
The Hurricanes host the Blues in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. The Blues beat the Hurricanes 33-29 in their last trip to Hrny Stadium.
“The Blues play a very direct and precise style. We’re going to have to shut down their big ball runners, do the basics right, and take our opportunities when they come,” Harkin said.
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Comments

5 Comments
N
Nickers 7 days ago

If the Hurricanes win SR players like him will get a look in to the ABs squad. If they fall at the SFs or QFs again he is the exact type of player that will be overlooked. The Hurricanes have had a number of early season bolters fade away as the season wears on in the past couple of years. Half way through the 2024 edition it was hard to imagine Cameron and Iose missing the first ABs squad but by the time the Hurricanes had lost the semi final their names were well and truly forgotten. Stay fit and keep winning.

d
d 7 days ago

Let’s not forget that Harry Godfrey was the Canes choice for #10 ahead of both Love and Harkin. It’s a shame he has had a Blackadder level of luck in injuries putting him out of the picture.

N
Nickers 7 days ago

Didn’t Godfrey play there when literally everyone else was injured? At one point I think Cameron, Cashmore, Love, and Harkin were all injured. Kade Banks came in at 15 and Riley Hohepa was on the bench. I think Love was around for the first few games but I think it was more a case of Love being better in both positions but needing to play one and 15 made more sense. I don’t think the poor guy has played a single SR game since those early rounds in 2025 with all his injuries.

J
JW 7 days ago

Thanks for the exhausted articles you’ve been doing Adam.


What I love most about Harkin is how he enters the backline from fullback, like an old school amateur player, not over coached. It’s reactive and on his own choosing, unpredictable.


Even if at this level players are trained in defending particular patterns, I think Harkins impact has been helped by the unfamiliar picture he creates coming from depth. He is just taking defensive lines by surprise. He is more reminiscent of say Cullen than where Jordan pops up right on a shoulder.

J
JW 7 days ago

Of course he is just got a lot of class and skills to play the director role at 10 as well. Hope he is given the opportunity of higher honors.

“I think there are a lot of guys out there who are very good players but for whatever reason don’t have access to the resources that a professional does,”

Because this point plays out at the level above Super, and “professionalism” as well.


And to think NZR wanted to take away the development opportunities to NPC players like Harkin. Embrace it and raise NPC instead imo.

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 28 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

I think the purpose here is to actually improve them SB. Can’t sign him up? Can’t improve a side.

But that is a bugger because I think he is good enough to add depth, SR or Internationally?



...

51 Go to comments
J
JW 30 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

The idea definitely works, it is when you’re on the edge of collapse you have to ask yourself “is this idea the best?”.

51 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 32 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Sale | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Hallion….bit of a wild rough character. In my world growing up in Ulster would have been generally considered likeable. But in some parts might be applied to an unpleasant fellow as well.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They only played at the WC, and are eligible again I believe.

51 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Were referring to how many to bring home, given that only three overseas players in the squad at any one time doesn’t allow them to pick the best talent (have to bring them home).

The question at the time (last year) was “is this abolished for good or just this year given all the injuries?”, I think they purposefully didn’t answer that to get a better read on what they wanted. Obviously with a home WC that gives a big advantage of turning the situation in their favour.



...

51 Go to comments
J
John 36 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Coleman is now Tongan at Test level and Hodge is still making his way back from injury I believe.

Petaia’s form is questionable.



...

51 Go to comments
J
John 37 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

He is not playing great at Perpingnan and is headed to Japan. So I am unsure if he should be top of the list.

51 Go to comments
J
John 38 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

My point is that if we sign these people in Super, then we don’t have to use the 3 OS picks. Bypasses the need for that particular debate.

51 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

100% correct

51 Go to comments
J
JS 49 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

“They are the type of example of the wide pass in the URC game v Edinburgh, where he made the intercept and passed way too early to draw in either of the two backfield defenders”

What are you talking about?



...

159 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Correct, although Bell and Lenny are not counted in this I believe as they are just on sabaticals. Skelton, Tupou, and Hooper are genuine OS picks. Lolesio could be signed to RA by July so he would not need to be included in this, but if he chooses to stay in Japan and the injury to Skelton, he could be one of three picks.

51 Go to comments
G
Gary C 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Yes, and that is bringing the excitement we enjoy PB.

68 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

This is totally a possibility and an oversight on my behalf haha but was not my intention.

51 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Well my comment was neither in support or anything in regards to Kirk personally but that was the reasoning given for the decision not that it was to win the World Cup but to be on the best position to win the World Cup and that was based on the trajectory of where it was all going and they felt it was off for multiple reasons and they well may be right ..right? so change was done and time will tell.. Razor&co had their shot and for myself there was stuff I liked there was stuff I didn’t but there was a lot of meh stuff out on the paddock meh won’t win a World Cup or a series against the Boks imo

68 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

But why? What do any of them definitely offer that no one already here doesn't?

The discussion is somewhat moot in any case because it's simply not going to happen.



...

51 Go to comments
Q
Qualify 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

No, we can definitely bring some players back. Just not Noah 👍

51 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Taranaki confirm Neil Barnes replacement with Chiefs assistant

Good appointment!

2 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Good, so we don't need to bring anyone back then because all we need is already here.

51 Go to comments
S
Stefan G 2 hours ago
A love letter to rugby union's most misunderstood artists

As a former back, I can’t say I ever “liked” a prop, but I always appreciated them!

9 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Barrett's Irish adventure is propelling the Hurricanes to new heights

Which stats on this site? You've given absolutely no facts, just opinions that both the article and what I've seen disagree with.

I've never read an article or heard a pundit claiming that he did less playmaking under Foster than Razor, but I've seen plenty of criticism of how Razor has underutilised his skillset.



...

181 Go to comments
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