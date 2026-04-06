Veteran commentator on big Retallick call facing Rennie’s All Blacks

One of New Zealand’s best and longest serving rugby commentators, Grant Nisbett, has weighed in on the future of All Blacks centurion Brodie Retallick, amidst rumours of a return under new head coach Dave Rennie.
Retallick played over 100 games for both the Chiefs and the All Blacks, and has been in fine form in Japan, leading the competition’s try-scoring tally with 14 so far this season.
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Rennie floated the idea of Retallick returning in his first press conference back in March, when asked about the New Zealand Rugby eligibility laws and whether he wanted them to be changed.
Despite not providing a definitive answer that would suggest Rennie is 100 per cent sure on the idea, his comments have started driving conversations in New Zealand about the possibility of a return for overseas players.
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He said, “I’ll comment on Brodie Retallick. I get to see him train and play every week. He’s stronger than he’s ever been, he’s fitter than he’s ever been.
“I’m not sure if I’m allowed to [pick him] yet. There’s no doubt, we want to win the World Cup, and you need your best players available,” Rennie said.
Nisbett, who has commented on over 350 All Blacks Tests, believes that the All Blacks should develop the future locks they already have in their environment, rather than bringing a 34-year-old back to the country.
“My personal opinion, TJ, as we move on, I think Brodie Retallick was an outstanding Test player in his time, but it would be sort of makeshift to try and get us through to the World Cup and not beyond,” the Sky Sport commentator said on Sport Nation Mornings.
“I just like the look of several young guys who have come through this year. And I was particularly taken on Friday night with Jamie Hannah who I think this is a player of the future, without any doubt whatsoever.
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“You’ve got Scott Barrett, of course, lurking there. And I’m liking Sam Darry, too, I’m liking Josh Lord so I think we have to move on eventually, and this is the time to do it.”
Sport Nation’s host on Easter weekend, Tony Johnson, agreed with Nisbett, bringing up that Darry looks like he has leadership qualities about him, too.
“Yep, fair enough, too. I think that’s it’s always a tough one but we do seem to have options. I think that the Tupou Vaa’i Josh Lord combo, is going really well for the Chiefs.
“There’s something about Sam Darry. There’s a bit of leadership quality there too, taking over as the captain. And, yeah, Hannah, that’s the sort of guy I think that Dave Rennie will be wanting, guys who can really mix it and move bodies.”
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A lot of comments here based on wishful thinking about what has gone before being an option for the future. Age waits for nobody, especially at the top level of sport. You reaction time slips as does your natural speed and strength. Don’t get me wrong I love Retalick - and maybe he is the odd one out who breaks the mould. But personally I would try to develop some “physicality and hardness” amongst those that we have. The Sa tour should be used as development for the RWC and not an end in itself.
I've not seen the original source, but I'd be surprised if that's Nisbo's full opinion on the topic.
Surely he knows the value of experience and maturity in a World Cup campaign.
You'd have hoped he's learnt by now that especially talented but inexperienced, young players are not the ideal recipe for RWC success.
Exactly the opposite. Not that it was his point.
I don't think the conversation should be about any one player. It's the concept of picking onshore players only that needs addressing. I have supported the current policy for 30 years but the environment and marketplace has changed. Overseas contracts are no longer retirees and those who didn't quite make the AB grade. Sabbaticals then added a delaying tactic. Clubs (and countries) are now stripping away all layers on NZ depth and the ABs are ultimately the ones suffering. Personally, I feel it's time for a change and for NZR to acknowledge and embrace the professional landscape as it is, rather than how they want it to be.
How has it changed?
First take is to name a reason!
If Retallick comes back… along with Frizell and Mo’unga, it simply wouldn’t be the same team anymore. Those additions would be huge.
Sam Darry got blown away by the Boks or was it Poms , cant remember but it was a crunch test
Can’t remember that, thought he did well in all roles against all nations. Are you talking about a single collision?
I’ll take a 34-year-old Brodie Retallick with one arm ahead of Scott Barrett or any other NZ lock playing Super. We’re going to need 4-5 locks this season, and there’s none better than Retallick.
With a tour to SA you will need a minimum of 5 locks.
Nobody will convince me NZ has 5 locks better than Retallick.
Only a fully healthy Fabian Holland comes close.
The only NZ lock who has Retallick’s height (2.04m) and weight (125kg) is Fabian Holland. And none has his mean streak.
Darry and Lord lack weight and power and nastiness compared to Retallick.
Barrett and Tuipulotu are close to his power but are dwarfed by his height.
Va’ai matches Retallick’s athleticism but neither his height, power, or aggression.
It’s about what you want out of the player right? Brodie brings an unrivalled level of brutality that will be sorely needed against the Boks. He is a good line out option and powerful at the scrum. I see him as an ideal partner to Tuipolotu or SB in the impact pack, bringing both punch and set piece power in equal measure - something sorely missed last year, especially when Tuipolotu not playing. That assumes 6-2 and 4x4/5 set up and enables Vaa’i / SB to be utilised at 6 if needed. Equally and alternatively using Brodie means that he can double up with other tall timber, but lighter locks like Darry or Lord, with say Vaa’i or SB moving to 6 for at least part of the game to maintain power across the “second” row.
Hah, you named 6!
He was a great All Black and is still a great player but Rennie’s desire to bring him back is a red flag for the future of the All Blacks. He needs to be looking forward, not reminiscing about the past.
Yep, more of the same. It’s a good side thought, and to be fair it was probably just a flippant answer to leading media question, which he already appears to have learnt from by his backtracking, but you definitely wouldn’t want it to be a thought in the foremost of his mind.
We learnt that after the last regime.
That position is not a weakness in my opinion for the All Blacks.
If no one stands out as Roigard’s backup, getting Aaron Smith back would be a better decision.
Chur to that there is some goodish halfbacks running around but no clear next dude or dudes out of the current crop I would have to say I like Hotham the best but honestly he has hardly played Cortez seens lacking confidence
100% correct, the idea that the ABs need to go back to the past is just wrong. If a player wants to come back they need to prove on the field that they are the best player in that position. The past is meaningless
It's not going back though. He's still an active player and doing pretty well even though it's only j league. If he's keen, fit and playing well enough he should be in the mix. You need 5-6 top level locks running into the RWC, and with Vaai, Tuipulotu, Lord, Holland and Barrett probably the main contenders, Retallick could well be in the top 3 come next year. He’d be an amazing impact player off the bench.