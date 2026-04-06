Veteran commentator on big Retallick call facing Rennie’s All Blacks

“I’m not sure if I’m allowed to [pick him] yet. There’s no doubt, we want to win the World Cup, and you need your best players available,” Rennie said.

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Nisbett, who has commented on over 350 All Blacks Tests, believes that the All Blacks should develop the future locks they already have in their environment, rather than bringing a 34-year-old back to the country.

“My personal opinion, TJ, as we move on, I think Brodie Retallick was an outstanding Test player in his time, but it would be sort of makeshift to try and get us through to the World Cup and not beyond,” the Sky Sport commentator said on Sport Nation Mornings.

“I just like the look of several young guys who have come through this year. And I was particularly taken on Friday night with Jamie Hannah who I think this is a player of the future, without any doubt whatsoever.

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“You’ve got Scott Barrett, of course, lurking there. And I’m liking Sam Darry, too, I’m liking Josh Lord so I think we have to move on eventually, and this is the time to do it.”

Sport Nation’s host on Easter weekend, Tony Johnson, agreed with Nisbett, bringing up that Darry looks like he has leadership qualities about him, too.

“Yep, fair enough, too. I think that’s it’s always a tough one but we do seem to have options. I think that the Tupou Vaa’i Josh Lord combo, is going really well for the Chiefs.

“There’s something about Sam Darry. There’s a bit of leadership quality there too, taking over as the captain. And, yeah, Hannah, that’s the sort of guy I think that Dave Rennie will be wanting, guys who can really mix it and move bodies.”