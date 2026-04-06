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International

Veteran commentator on big Retallick call facing Rennie’s All Blacks

Australia's coach Dave Rennie (R) speaks with New Zealand's Brodie Retallick (R) after after the Rugby Championship match between Australia and New Zealand at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on September 15, 2022. - - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
One of New Zealand’s best and longest serving rugby commentators, Grant Nisbett, has weighed in on the future of All Blacks centurion Brodie Retallick, amidst rumours of a return under new head coach Dave Rennie.

Retallick played over 100 games for both the Chiefs and the All Blacks, and has been in fine form in Japan, leading the competition’s try-scoring tally with 14 so far this season.

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Rennie floated the idea of Retallick returning in his first press conference back in March, when asked about the New Zealand Rugby eligibility laws and whether he wanted them to be changed.

Despite not providing a definitive answer that would suggest Rennie is 100 per cent sure on the idea, his comments have started driving conversations in New Zealand about the possibility of a return for overseas players.

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He said, “I’ll comment on Brodie Retallick. I get to see him train and play every week. He’s stronger than he’s ever been, he’s fitter than he’s ever been.

“I’m not sure if I’m allowed to [pick him] yet. There’s no doubt, we want to win the World Cup, and you need your best players available,” Rennie said.

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Nisbett, who has commented on over 350 All Blacks Tests, believes that the All Blacks should develop the future locks they already have in their environment, rather than bringing a 34-year-old back to the country.

“My personal opinion, TJ, as we move on, I think Brodie Retallick was an outstanding Test player in his time, but it would be sort of makeshift to try and get us through to the World Cup and not beyond,” the Sky Sport commentator said on Sport Nation Mornings.

“I just like the look of several young guys who have come through this year. And I was particularly taken on Friday night with Jamie Hannah who I think this is a player of the future, without any doubt whatsoever.

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“You’ve got Scott Barrett, of course, lurking there. And I’m liking Sam Darry, too, I’m liking Josh Lord so I think we have to move on eventually, and this is the time to do it.”

Sport Nation’s host on Easter weekend, Tony Johnson, agreed with Nisbett, bringing up that Darry looks like he has leadership qualities about him, too.

 “Yep, fair enough, too. I think that’s it’s always a tough one but we do seem to have options. I think that the Tupou Vaa’i Josh Lord combo, is going really well for the Chiefs.

“There’s something about Sam Darry. There’s a bit of leadership quality there too, taking over as the captain. And, yeah, Hannah, that’s the sort of guy I think that Dave Rennie will be wanting, guys who can really mix it and move bodies.”

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Comments

32 Comments
T
TruthHurts 5 days ago

A lot of comments here based on wishful thinking about what has gone before being an option for the future. Age waits for nobody, especially at the top level of sport. You reaction time slips as does your natural speed and strength. Don’t get me wrong I love Retalick - and maybe he is the odd one out who breaks the mould. But personally I would try to develop some “physicality and hardness” amongst those that we have. The Sa tour should be used as development for the RWC and not an end in itself.

B
B 7 days ago

I've not seen the original source, but I'd be surprised if that's Nisbo's full opinion on the topic.

Surely he knows the value of experience and maturity in a World Cup campaign.

You'd have hoped he's learnt by now that especially talented but inexperienced, young players are not the ideal recipe for RWC success.

J
JW 6 days ago

Exactly the opposite. Not that it was his point.

T
Tk 7 days ago

I don't think the conversation should be about any one player. It's the concept of picking onshore players only that needs addressing. I have supported the current policy for 30 years but the environment and marketplace has changed. Overseas contracts are no longer retirees and those who didn't quite make the AB grade. Sabbaticals then added a delaying tactic. Clubs (and countries) are now stripping away all layers on NZ depth and the ABs are ultimately the ones suffering. Personally, I feel it's time for a change and for NZR to acknowledge and embrace the professional landscape as it is, rather than how they want it to be.

J
JW 6 days ago

How has it changed?


First take is to name a reason!

B
Blackmania 7 days ago

If Retallick comes back… along with Frizell and Mo’unga, it simply wouldn’t be the same team anymore. Those additions would be huge.

F
Fart-Fart 7 days ago

Sam Darry got blown away by the Boks or was it Poms , cant remember but it was a crunch test

J
JW 6 days ago

Can’t remember that, thought he did well in all roles against all nations. Are you talking about a single collision?

T
The Answer 7 days ago

I’ll take a 34-year-old Brodie Retallick with one arm ahead of Scott Barrett or any other NZ lock playing Super. We’re going to need 4-5 locks this season, and there’s none better than Retallick.

S
SC 7 days ago

With a tour to SA you will need a minimum of 5 locks.


Nobody will convince me NZ has 5 locks better than Retallick.


Only a fully healthy Fabian Holland comes close.

S
SC 7 days ago

The only NZ lock who has Retallick’s height (2.04m) and weight (125kg) is Fabian Holland. And none has his mean streak.


Darry and Lord lack weight and power and nastiness compared to Retallick.


Barrett and Tuipulotu are close to his power but are dwarfed by his height.


Va’ai matches Retallick’s athleticism but neither his height, power, or aggression.

c
cnw 2 days ago

It’s about what you want out of the player right? Brodie brings an unrivalled level of brutality that will be sorely needed against the Boks. He is a good line out option and powerful at the scrum. I see him as an ideal partner to Tuipolotu or SB in the impact pack, bringing both punch and set piece power in equal measure - something sorely missed last year, especially when Tuipolotu not playing. That assumes 6-2 and 4x4/5 set up and enables Vaa’i / SB to be utilised at 6 if needed. Equally and alternatively using Brodie means that he can double up with other tall timber, but lighter locks like Darry or Lord, with say Vaa’i or SB moving to 6 for at least part of the game to maintain power across the “second” row.

J
JW 6 days ago

Hah, you named 6!

j
jclaytonf 7 days ago

He was a great All Black and is still a great player but Rennie’s desire to bring him back is a red flag for the future of the All Blacks. He needs to be looking forward, not reminiscing about the past.

J
JW 6 days ago

Yep, more of the same. It’s a good side thought, and to be fair it was probably just a flippant answer to leading media question, which he already appears to have learnt from by his backtracking, but you definitely wouldn’t want it to be a thought in the foremost of his mind.


We learnt that after the last regime.

S
SB 7 days ago

That position is not a weakness in my opinion for the All Blacks.


If no one stands out as Roigard’s backup, getting Aaron Smith back would be a better decision.

B
Bazzallina 7 days ago

Chur to that there is some goodish halfbacks running around but no clear next dude or dudes out of the current crop I would have to say I like Hotham the best but honestly he has hardly played Cortez seens lacking confidence

K
KwAussie 7 days ago

100% correct, the idea that the ABs need to go back to the past is just wrong. If a player wants to come back they need to prove on the field that they are the best player in that position. The past is meaningless

T
Tah Man Too 7 days ago

It's not going back though. He's still an active player and doing pretty well even though it's only j league. If he's keen, fit and playing well enough he should be in the mix. You need 5-6 top level locks running into the RWC, and with Vaai, Tuipulotu, Lord, Holland and Barrett probably the main contenders, Retallick could well be in the top 3 come next year. He’d be an amazing impact player off the bench.

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 7 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Yeah the three OS picks will be locked in contractually, and a lot more that you would then have to try to bring back instead!

But I’m not sure Tupou will continue to be one, or obviously Big will for that matter either (past the WC).



...

54 Go to comments
J
JW 9 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

You don’t want to go too far on the depth side though right?

Tahs have Samu/Gamble



...

54 Go to comments
s
sorrel 18 minutes ago
The stage was all set for Ireland, so why did we witness such a poor performance?

Ireland? Poor performance? Were we watching the same game? This is the closest score between these two sides in a decade. That doesn’t just happen because a couple England players are taking time off. Obviously, Ireland wants to perform better and obviously it wasn’t a perfect performance, but this was the best performance we’ve seen anyone put in against England in years.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They’ll be eligible later in the year, so a good pick to get them back for 2027. But why stop at 3 players?

54 Go to comments
J
JW 31 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

I think the purpose here is to actually improve them SB. Can’t sign him up? Can’t improve a side.

But that is a bugger because I think he is good enough to add depth, SR or Internationally?



...

54 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

The idea definitely works, it is when you’re on the edge of collapse you have to ask yourself “is this idea the best?”.

54 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 35 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Sale | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Hallion….bit of a wild rough character. In my world growing up in Ulster would have been generally considered likeable. But in some parts might be applied to an unpleasant fellow as well.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 35 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They only played at the WC, and are eligible again I believe.

54 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Were referring to how many to bring home, given that only three overseas players in the squad at any one time doesn’t allow them to pick the best talent (have to bring them home).

The question at the time (last year) was “is this abolished for good or just this year given all the injuries?”, I think they purposefully didn’t answer that to get a better read on what they wanted. Obviously with a home WC that gives a big advantage of turning the situation in their favour.



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54 Go to comments
J
John 39 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Coleman is now Tongan at Test level and Hodge is still making his way back from injury I believe.

Petaia’s form is questionable.



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54 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

He is not playing great at Perpingnan and is headed to Japan. So I am unsure if he should be top of the list.

54 Go to comments
J
John 41 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

My point is that if we sign these people in Super, then we don’t have to use the 3 OS picks. Bypasses the need for that particular debate.

54 Go to comments
J
John 43 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

100% correct

54 Go to comments
J
JS 52 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

“They are the type of example of the wide pass in the URC game v Edinburgh, where he made the intercept and passed way too early to draw in either of the two backfield defenders”

What are you talking about?



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159 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Correct, although Bell and Lenny are not counted in this I believe as they are just on sabaticals. Skelton, Tupou, and Hooper are genuine OS picks. Lolesio could be signed to RA by July so he would not need to be included in this, but if he chooses to stay in Japan and the injury to Skelton, he could be one of three picks.

54 Go to comments
G
Gary C 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Yes, and that is bringing the excitement we enjoy PB.

68 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

This is totally a possibility and an oversight on my behalf haha but was not my intention.

54 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Well my comment was neither in support or anything in regards to Kirk personally but that was the reasoning given for the decision not that it was to win the World Cup but to be on the best position to win the World Cup and that was based on the trajectory of where it was all going and they felt it was off for multiple reasons and they well may be right ..right? so change was done and time will tell.. Razor&co had their shot and for myself there was stuff I liked there was stuff I didn’t but there was a lot of meh stuff out on the paddock meh won’t win a World Cup or a series against the Boks imo

68 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

But why? What do any of them definitely offer that no one already here doesn't?

The discussion is somewhat moot in any case because it's simply not going to happen.



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54 Go to comments
Q
Qualify 2 hours ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

No, we can definitely bring some players back. Just not Noah 👍

54 Go to comments
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