Doddie Weir has received the support of actor Gerard Butler, who has signed up for the Doddie Aid exercise challenge, the latest initiative by the former Scotland international since he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017.

Ex-Scotland and Lions lock Weir is raising funds for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which seeks to aid research into the causes of MND and investigate potential cures, making grants available to individuals suffering from MND.

The latest challenge sees participants joining one of the five teams from the old Scottish Inter-District championship: The South, Edinburgh, Glasgow, North and Midlands, and Scottish Exiles. Any exercise miles logged will help to see who will be crowned 2021 Inter-District champion.

The 300 actor has joined the Glasgow District and he shared this message online: “I wanted to say a few words about Doddie Weir, who is a big hero of mine and an absolute legend, especially more recently an inspiration to us all. As you know there is Doddie Aid which you can check more out www.doddieaid.com.

“At the moment I hear Glasgow are lagging behind, so what I want to say is I’m in for Glasgow even with Ally McCoist as the manager. Just shows you what you do for a good cause.

Leonidus and the 500 need this to be over 5,000! Yes a small number met a big one and won; however this is a competition of numbers and #TeamGlasgow need you ?? to sign up today @ https://t.co/1V0HUyMdy1#doddieaid @GerardButler @kellydrbrown @AlastairKellock @Sports_EmmaD pic.twitter.com/6lJgAEuEB8 — Doddie Gump (@DoddieGump) January 13, 2021

“Even though this is a call to arms for everybody to get involved in this wonderful mass participation challenge which is also a lot of fun, if you were to choose Glasgow I wouldn’t be upset. You have a Spartan who is asking you, so I think you know how this is going to go down if you don’t obey and get involved.

“We have already got thousands of people involved and I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart and everybody involved’s heart. We’re at £500,000. We want to by February 6, by the Calcutta Cup, make it to a million so we’re doing sign-a-friend Friday this Friday.”

