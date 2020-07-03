11:23am, 03 July 2020

Former Scotland international Doddie Weir has been inducted into the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame. The Union announced the news today in order to mark Weir’s 50th birthday this Saturday, July 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weir was capped 61 times for Scotland and also toured with the British and Irish Lions to South Africa in 1997.

He enjoyed a stellar career with Melrose and Newcastle Falcons, winning domestic league titles with both clubs.

Weir confirmed that he was battling motor neurone disease in 2017. Over the last few years he has worked tirelessly to raise money for vital research and increase awareness of the condition and its impact on sufferers and their families.

Since its inception in November 2017, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation has raised over £5.8M and distributed funds to both MND research and awarded funding to people with the condition to help improve their quality of life.

Weir had planned for a large 50th birthday party but with the COVID-19 restrictions in place and Doddie himself being part of the ‘shielded’ group to further protect him from the virus, this won’t be possible.

Scottish Rugby is therefore marking his birthday by inducting the former second-row into its Hall of Fame, which was founded in 2010 and contains some of the country’s greatest-ever rugby luminaries, including Gavin Hastings, Chris Paterson and Sir Ian McGeechan to name a few.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am truly honoured to be inducted into Scottish Rugby’s Hall of Fame,” Weir said.

“I owe so much to the game of rugby, and to our great rugby family in particular.

“The support I received from players and supporters throughout my playing career and now in my current battle to find a cure for MND has been immense, and has given me the strength to keep fighting.

“Thank you so much for honouring me with this award – and on my 50th birthday too! What a great present!”

ADVERTISEMENT

John Jeffrey, who was recently appointed interim chairman of Scottish Rugby, said that the induction into the Hall of Fame of his former teammate is just reward for both his rugby and fund-raising achievements.

"How many tries has big Al Kellock scored for Scotland" ? Doddie Weir is one of our guests on this week's Official Scottish Rugby Podcast on the eve of his 50th birthday. Listen to the full episode now ? — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) July 3, 2020

“Doddie is known to rugby fans all over the world for his incredible efforts to raise awareness for MND and continuing to entertain people in the face of adversity,” Jeffrey said.

“He was an excellent player to boot, winning 61 caps for Scotland and of course representing the British & Irish Lions in South Africa in 1997, where his personality shone through before injury ruled him out of a potential Test cap.

“His induction to the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to such a tremendous Ambassador of both our game and country.

“So many people have been inspired by his selfless work and spirit, we thought it was only right he should receive this birthday gift to acknowledge his contribution to sport and life, not only in Scotland, but globally.

“Congratulations Doddie and have a great birthday!”

Weir will be presented with his Hall of Fame award at a date yet to be confirmed.