8:02am, 06 June 2020

Pumas forward Marcos Kremer is the latest Jaguares player to be linked with a move to France and the Top 14. The embattled Super Rugby franchise face a mass player exodus. Last week it was revealed that players at the side have been told by the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) that they are free to take up offers from offshore clubs to continue playing rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jaguares have been left in a difficult position following the indefinite suspension of the 2020 Super Rugby season, which will almost certainly be cancelled as members of SANZAAR prepare their own domestic leagues in its place. They find themselves lumped in with the Japanese Sunwolves, both of whom have been left without any viable opponents by the three main Super Rugby territories.

What’s more, it’s feared that the franchise itself could be set to fold as a result.

This means that the biggest stars, the vast bulk of whom play for the Pumas at Test level, are on the lookout for new clubs and they haven’t been short of suitors, despite the sport’s current precarious financial situation.

Now Midi Olympique report that La Rochelle are interested in the forward and are actively pursuing him.

The 6’5, 115kg Kremer can cover both the second and the back row, although he seems to have found a home at blindside in recent years. At just 22 years of age is already being feted as a potential Argentinian centurion, having already amassed 24 caps for the blue and whites He was called up to the Jaguares to train with top elite players in Argentina and in 2016 he made his Super Rugby debut at the age of 18 against the Highlanders.

Later that year he would make his Pumas debut, again, at 18 years of age.

ADVERTISEMENT

A big, hard-hitting 5.5, Kremer looks like a perfect fit for the ultra-macho Top14 and La Rochelle in particular, who have traditionally favoured big forward packs.