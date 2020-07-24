9:08pm, 24 July 2020

Hawke's Bay Today / NZ Herald

Exciting locally-bred talent Kianu Kereru-Symes, Devan Flanders, Folau Fakatava, Lincoln McClutchie, and Danny Toala have re-signed with the Hawke’s Bay Magpies for the next two years.

The Hastings Boys’ High School products were all part of the winning 2017 National first XV competition team and have been Magpies since 2018 as well as going on to higher representative honours.

Flanders and Toala are in the Hurricanes, Fakatava, is with the Highlanders while Kereru-Symes has spent time with both the Highlanders and Blues as injury cover.

McClutchie spent a four-month stint with Japanese club NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, returning to New Zealand just prior to lockdown.

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich said the re-signing of the five talented players signals their commitment to the Bay, as well as a strong belief that they can achieve further playing career opportunities by committing to the region.

“We’re really excited to have this group commit and stay in Hawke’s Bay.

“They’re all different young men, each bringing their own unique attributes to the table.

“What’s common though is they’re all exceptionally talented young rugby players who have been nurtured here in Hawke’s Bay.

“We’re expecting big things from them in their third season of Mitre 10 Cup rugby.

Flanders, who has played eight games for the Hurricanes in 2020 and has also been turned out for his club side Havelock North this season, is looking forward to the Mitre 10 Cup.

“I am super stoked to be running out on to McLean Park in the black and white jersey,” he said.

The former New Zealand U20 representative has made the most of his opportunities in his first season of Super Rugby, benefiting from learning off the likes of Magpies teammate Gareth Evans and All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea.

“I am really enjoying my time with the Hurricanes at the moment and have learnt a lot on and off the field,” Flanders said.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Football Union CEO Jay Campbell reiterated the importance of developing and retaining local talent.

“Our first option is always to develop and nurture our homegrown talent and it will be exciting to watch them all continue to grow.”

