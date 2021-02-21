    Bristol Bears scrumhalf Harry Randall has been withdrawn from the England squad after sustaining an ankle injury that appears to have ended his Six Nations early.

    The uncapped halfback was missing from yesterday’s training session in Twickenham and will now have to wait to earn his first England cap.

    An England Rugby statement reads: “Harry Randall has withdrawn from the England squad for the Guinness Six Nations with an ankle injury.

    “Alex Mitchell has been called-up to Eddie Jones’ 28-player squad. England are preparing for their next match, against Wales, at their training base – The Lensbury in Teddington.

    Randall’s withdrawal is a blow for England as they preparing for their next Guinness Six Nations at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this Saturday. He will now return to Bristol Bears where he will be assessed by the club’s medical staff.

    England will then face France at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 13 March before traveling to Dublin to play Ireland on Saturday 20 March.

