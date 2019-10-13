Video - Scotland's full press conference after RWC pool exit

  • LIVE
Japan JAP 28 Scotland SCO 21
Wales WAL 0 Uruguay URU 0
USA USA 19 Tonga TON 31
Namibia NAM 0 Canada CAN 0
Ireland IRE 47 Samoa SAM 5
England ENG 0 France FRA 0
New Zealand NZL 0 Italy ITA 0
Australia AUS 27 Georgia GEO 8
Wales WAL 29 Fiji FIJ 17
Scotland SCO 61 Russia RUS 0
Argentina ARG 47 USA USA 17
South Africa RSA 66 Canada CAN 7
France FRA 23 Tonga TON 21
New Zealand NZL 71 Namibia NAM 9
Japan JAP 38 Samoa SAM 19
England ENG 39 Argentina ARG 10
Australia AUS 45 Uruguay URU 10
South Africa RSA 49 Italy ITA 3
Ireland IRE 35 Russia RUS 0
Georgia GEO 10 Fiji FIJ 45
New Zealand NZL 63 Canada CAN 0
France FRA 33 USA USA 9
Scotland SCO 34 Samoa SAM 0
Canterbury CAN 31 North Harbour HAR 25
Northland NOR 40 Otago OTA 10
Wellington WEL 39 Waikato WAI 21
Manawatu MAN 33 Counties COU 17
Hawke's Bay HAW 28 Tasman TAS 47
Taranaki TAR 11 Auckland AUC 35
Southland SOU 12 Bay of Plenty BAY 22
Waikato WAI 38 Taranaki TAR 19
Tasman TAS 52 Northland NOR 6
Otago OTA 25 Canterbury CAN 35
Auckland AUC 64 Southland SOU 7
Bay of Plenty BAY 46 Manawatu MAN 10
North Harbour HAR 42 Wellington WEL 34
Counties COU 10 Hawke's Bay HAW 22
Glasgow GLA 17 Cardiff CAR 13
Ospreys SWA 24 Benetton BEN 20
Scarlets SCA 54 Zebre ZEB 10
Kings KIN 17 Ulster ULS 42
Dragons GWE 14 Connacht CON 38
Leinster LEI 40 Edinburgh EDI 14
Cheetahs CHE 38 Munster MUN 16
Connacht CON 41 Benetton BEN 5
Cardiff CAR 11 Edinburgh EDI 19
Cheetahs CHE 63 Ulster ULS 26
Zebre ZEB 28 Dragons GWE 52
Kings KIN 20 Munster MUN 31
Glasgow GLA 21 Scarlets SCA 25
Leinster LEI 53 Ospreys SWA 5
Exeter EXE 42 Bristol BRI 19
Gloucester GLO 24 Bath BAT 26
Northampton NOR 28 Saracens 1SA 54
Worcester WOR 19 Exeter EXE 34
England ENG Australia AUS Sat
19 Oct
3:15am
New Zealand NZL Ireland IRE Sat
19 Oct
6:15am
Wales WAL France FRA Sun
20 Oct
3:15am
Japan JAP South Africa RSA Sun
20 Oct
6:15am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Ulster ULS Cardiff CAR Fri
25 Oct
2:35pm
Munster MUN Ospreys SWA Fri
25 Oct
2:35pm
Benetton BEN Kings KIN Sat
26 Oct
10:00am
Dragons GWE Glasgow GLA Sat
26 Oct
10:00am
Zebre ZEB Leinster LEI Sat
26 Oct
12:15pm
Connacht CON Cheetahs CHE Sat
26 Oct
12:15pm
Edinburgh EDI Scarlets SCA Sat
26 Oct
2:35pm
No games this week.
Full schedule >
More to come from Scots

Back

Video - Scotland's full press conference after RWC pool exit

By PA Authors
By Online Editors
By PA Authors By Online Editors

Gregor Townsend insists Scotland can recover from their World Cup heartache – but knows they must learn from the mistakes that cost them in Japan.

The Dark Blues crashed out at the pool stage for only the second time in the competition’s history after a 28-21 loss to the hosts in Yokohama.

It was a another painful conclusion to a campaign that got off to a dismal start with the 27-3 thrashing from Ireland.

The Scots recovered from that huge dent to their confidence to nil both Samoa and Russia but their defence struggled to contain a rampant Brave Blossoms attack that for 45 minutes refused to relent with their ceaseless surges.

The hosts scored four tries in that period to kill off the Scots’ hopes of reaching the quarter-finals as they instead set up their own knock-out clash with South Africa in Tokyo next Sunday.

Video Spacer

But it is now back to the drawing board for Townsend and his side after a miserable 2019.

However, the head coach – whose side finished fifth in this year’s Guinness Six Nations – said: “There’s a lot more in this team.

“Experiences are what make you as a group and how you react to those experiences.

“It was a unique situation we were in tonight. We always knew it was going to be a challenge playing against Japan given our short turnaround from the Russia game.

“We had the team and we had the ability at the start of that game to go on and win it by the necessary amount of points.

“That we didn’t is hugely disappointing. We have to learn from that. We don’t get another turn at the World Cup for four years but we’ve got to improve as we get to next tournament which is the Six Nations in three months’ time.”

The build-up to the match was overshadowed by the threat of Typhoon Hagibis, with the clash at Yokohama’s International Stadium only getting the green light eight hours before kick-off.

But Townsend refused to use that as an excuse for his side’s defeat.

It looked promising for the Dark Blues when Finn Russell put them ahead early but Japan hit back with Kenki Fukuoka’s double, plus scores from Kotaro Matsushima and Keita Inagaki.

Scotland refused to go down without a fight but second-half scores from forwards WP Nel and Zander Fagerson were not enough.

“The players acted very professionally,” said Townsend. “We always believed the game was going to go ahead. Yesterday’s training was compromised. We knew this week was going to be a challenge.

“We are disappointed. We look at the game from our point of view, we were disappointed we didn’t win.

“We started well and then we didn’t see the ball for the rest of the first half.

“We conceded two soft tries and we made too many mistakes. It made it difficult to get the result we were looking for.

“The boys put in a tremendous shift in the second half, but we didn’t do enough in that last 20 minutes to get the win.

“It’s a huge blow not to reach the knock-out stages, we came here with high aspirations.

“Getting out of the pool stages was the first part of that.

“We have worked incredibly hard over the last few months so we are all hugely disappointed.”

Video Spacer

