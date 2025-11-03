Green pipeline: An U25 Ireland side with Rugby World Cup 2027 in sight

Ireland’s 26-13 defeat to the All Blacks in Chicago threw up a lot of familiar themes, but one of the more uncomfortable ones was just how old this Ireland team is starting to look.

In fact, it’s positively starting to creak.

The average age of the starting team that faced New Zealand was 30.2 years of age, the wider 23-man squad a little better at 29.2.

Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe, Josh van der Flier, Bundee Aki, Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose are all on the wrong side of 30, and most of that central posse will be well into their mid-thirties by the time the Rugby World Cup rolls around in two years time.

It’s not a crisis yet, but it does raise a serious question for Andy Farrell.

History tells us that the average age of World Cup-winning teams hovers around the 27 mark, and Ireland’s core is heading in the opposite direction. Experience wins you Test matches, but age has a way of catching up, not least when it comes to recovery, speed, and endurance across a tournament that runs the guts of two months.

The Ireland starting XV that was comfortably beaten in the end by the All Blacks? It will be an average of 32.

So while Farrell has been loyal to the men who built Ireland’s most recent golden era, there’s a case to be made for accelerating the next wave.

With that in mind, here’s how a side made up entirely of Ireland players currently aged 25 or under might look.

1. Jack Boyle – Leinster – 23

Already a regular in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad and looks every inch a long-term Test loosehead. Still learning his trade as a scrummager but has an edge in contact.

2. Gus McCarthy – Leinster – 22

Behind Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher at Leinster but still getting Ireland call-ups. Compact, mobile and vocal, with leadership credentials from his U20 captaincy days.

3. Thomas Clarkson – Leinster – 25

Already a British & Irish Lions tourist and a veteran of one Guinness Six Nations campaign. Solid at the set-piece and an underrated carrier of the ball, with a strong work rate around the park.

4. Cormac Izuchukwu – Ulster – 25

Injury has held him back but the sky is the limit for the rapid Ulsterman who can also play in the back row. Explosive athlete and lineout threat.

5. Joe McCarthy – Leinster – 25

One of the first names on the Ireland teamsheet and a Lions tourist who impressed in Australia. Ireland’s new pack enforcer with real presence and aggression.

6. Tom Ahern – Munster – 25

The 6’9 utility forward can play both lock and blindside. Athletic, fast and a standout lineout option. Offers balance and versatility to any back five.

7. Alex Kendellen – Munster – 25

Currently, the only specialist openside under 25 regularly involved in Ireland camps. Relentless at the breakdown and strong in support play.

8. Cian Prendergast – Connacht – 25

A back-rower who has featured in multiple Ireland squads without forcing his way into Test reckoning yet. Brings dynamism, lineout ability and a big defensive engine.

9. Nathan Doak – Ulster – 23

Wise beyond his years, Doak is already an Ulster mainstay who can operate at fly-half when required. At 6’1”, a big unit for a halfback with a sharp kicking game.

10. Jack Crowley – Munster – 25

Ireland’s first-choice fly-half, having won the recent battle for the jersey with Prendergast. Calm, physical and starting to show what he can do as a game manager.

11. Shayne Bolton – Connacht – 25

The South Africa-born winger has been a breakout star out west, combining pace, strength and strong finishing instincts. Picked up a cap against Portugal over the summer and could be a future regular if his current trajectory continues.

12. Dan Kelly – Munster – 24

Former England international and age-grade star who switched allegiance. A physical, defensively-sound centre who brings structure and hard carries to the midfield.

13. Hugh Gavin – Connacht – 21

At 6’4 and 103kg, Gavin is a powerfully built emerging talent. One of the brightest young backs in Ireland, with the frame and poise to cause any defence problems.

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen – Munster – 25

Injury stalled his early rise but the 6’4 winger has rediscovered form and confidence. Good in the air and dangerous when given space.

15. Jamie Osborne – Leinster – 22

Elegant, composed and already a semi-regular presence on Ireland’s starting teamsheet. The Lion call-up’s distribution and left boot make him an ideal modern full-back. One of Ireland’s safest bets for 2027 and another big body at 6’4 and 98kg.

REPLACEMENTS

16. Tom Stewart – Ulster – 24

Powerful, prolific try-scorer and already capped. Has fallen behind Gus McCarthy but is a proven finisher from close range and a strong set-piece operator.

17. Paddy McCarthy – Leinster – 22

Mobile and aggressive rookie loosehead who has impressed in the URC and now has a cap against the All Blacks under his belt. Still learning but has the raw materials for Test rugby.

18. Scott Wilson – Ulster – 23

A powerful tighthead has been quietly developing into one of the better scrummagers in the Irish system. At 6’2 and 125kg, Wilson combines size with real set-piece aggression. Beats Connacht’s Sam Illo into the prop to the 18 jersey.

19. Diarmuid Mangan – Leinster – 22

Already capped for Ireland and highly rated within Leinster. Dynamic and powerful, with the athleticism to cover the blindside if needed.

20. Brian Gleeson – Munster – 21

The big No.8 is already part of Farrell’s Ireland squad and viewed as a serious contender for the shirt in the years ahead. Seems to have moved ahead of Gavin Coombes in the Munster and Ireland pecking order.

21. Fintan Gunne – Leinster – 22

Highly rated at Leinster and pushing Luke McGrath for the back-up scrum-half role. Fast, scrappy and tactically alert.

22. Sam Prendergast – Leinster – 22

Has had a wild ride form-wise over the last 18 months but there’s no doubting his talent. The long-term rival – and eventual successor – to Crowley at 10.

23. Jude Postlethwaite – Ulster – 23

The 6’4, 106kg centre has made a name for himself at Ulster and is firmly on Farrell’s radar. Edges Leinster’s Hugh Cooney for the 23 jersey.