Gloucester sign Will Butler and immediately throw him into deep end

Gloucester have signed former Worcester Warriors centre Will Butler with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old has marked his return to the Gallagher Premiership following the demise of Worcester in 2022.

Since then, the former England U20 international has represented Hartpury in the Championship and Tasman Mako in New Zealand.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now

The centre has been targeted by the Cherry and Whites, who are looking to bolster their squad ahead of what director of rugby George Skvington has described as a “run of really competitive games”.

Gloucester host Edinburgh on Friday at Kingsholm in the Challenge Cup before travelling to Top 14 newcomers Vannes the week after.

Gloucester Edinburgh All Stats and Data

“We’re pleased to bring Will into the building here at Kingsholm to bolster our backs,” Skivington said. “We’re going into a run of really competitive games, so having strength in depth in key areas will be critical.

“Will is an experienced player and he’s extremely motivated to have another shot at the Premiership, so he’s come in with a real hunger to learn and work hard which has been pleasing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Butler has been named on the bench for the Challenge Cup match, meaning he could make his debut just the day after his signing was announced.

Gloucester XV

1. Val Rapava-Ruskin

2. Seb Blake

3. Kirill Gotovtsev

4. Arthur Clark

5. Matias Alemanno

6. Freddie Thomas

7. Lewis Ludlow (c)

8. Ruan Ackermann

9. Caolan Englefield

10. Gareth Anscombe

11. Josh Hathaway

12. Max Llewellyn

13. Chris Harris

14. Christian Wade

15. Santi Carreras

Replacements

16. Jack Singleton

17. Ciaran Knight

18. Afo Fasogbon

19. Harry Taylor

20. Albert Tuisue

21. Charlie Chapman

22. Will Butler*

23. George Barton

*Debut