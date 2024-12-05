Gloucester sign Will Butler and immediately throw him into deep end
Gloucester have signed former Worcester Warriors centre Will Butler with immediate effect.
The 26-year-old has marked his return to the Gallagher Premiership following the demise of Worcester in 2022.
Since then, the former England U20 international has represented Hartpury in the Championship and Tasman Mako in New Zealand.
The centre has been targeted by the Cherry and Whites, who are looking to bolster their squad ahead of what director of rugby George Skvington has described as a “run of really competitive games”.
Gloucester host Edinburgh on Friday at Kingsholm in the Challenge Cup before travelling to Top 14 newcomers Vannes the week after.
“We’re pleased to bring Will into the building here at Kingsholm to bolster our backs,” Skivington said. “We’re going into a run of really competitive games, so having strength in depth in key areas will be critical.
“Will is an experienced player and he’s extremely motivated to have another shot at the Premiership, so he’s come in with a real hunger to learn and work hard which has been pleasing.”
Butler has been named on the bench for the Challenge Cup match, meaning he could make his debut just the day after his signing was announced.
Gloucester XV
1. Val Rapava-Ruskin
2. Seb Blake
3. Kirill Gotovtsev
4. Arthur Clark
5. Matias Alemanno
6. Freddie Thomas
7. Lewis Ludlow (c)
8. Ruan Ackermann
9. Caolan Englefield
10. Gareth Anscombe
11. Josh Hathaway
12. Max Llewellyn
13. Chris Harris
14. Christian Wade
15. Santi Carreras
Replacements
16. Jack Singleton
17. Ciaran Knight
18. Afo Fasogbon
19. Harry Taylor
20. Albert Tuisue
21. Charlie Chapman
22. Will Butler*
23. George Barton
*Debut
