5:33am, 04 October 2020

Glasgow Warriors will focus on improving their discipline following their opening Guinness PRO14 defeat against Connacht.

Nick Grigg, Huw Jones and Tommy Seymour crossed as Warriors shared six tries with their opponents but the home side prevailed 28-24 in Galway after kicking three penalties to a sole effort from Adam Hastings, who successfully converted all three tries.

Assistant coach Kenny Murray told the Warriors website: “We’ve got to be a lot more disciplined – we gave away far too many penalties in the game, and we need to be more clinical too.

“There were definitely positives to take, though. Our attack looked sharp at points and we defended well for long periods of the game, we just know we need to take a few more of our opportunities going forward.”

Murray, whose team host Scarlets next, added: “Discipline is the big one. We need to be tougher to beat, and that means not giving away soft tries. Those are the big areas for training this week.

“Scarlets obviously had a tough loss (30-27 against Munster), but at the end of the day they’ve got a squad littered with Welsh internationals. We know how tough they’ll be, and we’ll need to be on top form to get the right result next week.”