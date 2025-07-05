Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
24 - 36
FT
35 - 25
FT
U20
73 - 14
FT
U20
69 - 22
FT
U20
36 - 33
FT
U20
52 - 26
FT
U20
19 - 19
FT
U20
29 - 14
FT
37 - 12
FT
WOMENS
22 - 31
FT
43 - 17
FT
0 - 48
FT
45 - 0
FT
7 - 106
FT
17 - 22
FT
Tomorrow
08:30
U20
Tomorrow
08:30
U20
Tomorrow
11:00
U20
Tomorrow
11:00
U20
Tomorrow
13:30
U20
Tomorrow
13:30
U20
International

Milestone man hails England’s second-half showing in comfortable win over Argentina

By PA
George Ford of England speaks with Andrew Strawbridge, England Rugby Assistant Coach, prior to the rugby international match between England XV and France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

George Ford was pleased with England’s second-half display in a 35-12 victory over Argentina on a special night for the fly-half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ford marked his 100th appearance for England with a 15-point haul in La Plata as he pulled the strings for Steve Borthwick’s makeshift line-up.

Without several players due to British and Irish Lions commitments, Ford and fellow co-captain Jamie George stepped up to help England through a difficult first half, in which they were temporarily reduced to 13 men, before they attacked with aplomb after the break.

Tom Roebuck grabbed a brace of second-half tries and Freddie Steward also crossed before Cadan Murley wrapped up the scoring late on to earn a comprehensive win, which was all the more impressive given Alex Coles and Seb Atkinson were sent to the sin-bin at the same time during the opening period.

Ford’s drop goal proved the difference between the teams at the break and, in addition to three successful conversions, the Sale fly-half sent over two penalties in quick succession as Argentina threatened a response to help ease England to victory.

“We just wanted to perform well and win,” Ford told Sky Sports.

“It’s all about the team as always. We understand how difficult it is here in Argentina, so it is a great win for us.

“We were under pressure in the first half, gave away too many penalties and could not get out of our half.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had to make sure second half we got out of our half and created some try-scoring opportunities, which we did early in the second half.

“We have to back it up next week and we know Argentina will come back at us. Another challenge that we will look forward to.”

England were indebted to co-captain George after Coles was given a yellow card for a head-on-head contact with Facundo Isa.

Yet, after Santiago Carreras missed a simply penalty for the hosts, Ford reprised his role as chief tormentor of Argentina with a fine drop goal to make it 3-0 at the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atkinson had also been shown a yellow card by this point as England were briefly down to 13, but three tries in nine minutes at the start of the second half meant those cards mattered little.

Sale wing Roebuck crashed over on the right inside two minutes before Ford’s slick pass sent old Leicester team-mate Steward across the line.

When Roebuck grabbed his second soon after Argentina looked set for a long night.

However, tries for Pablo Matera and Pedro Rubiolo helped raise the prospect of an unlikely comeback, only for Ford to nail two long-range penalties before Murphy dotted down to seal a clinical away win.

Recommended

Scott Robertson reflects on tight victory over France in Dunedin

George Ford marks 100th England cap with impressive win over Argentina

L'Angleterre renverse l’Argentine sans ses Lions

BREAKING

England player ratings vs Argentina | July 2025

OPINION


News, stats, videos and more! Download the new RugbyPass app, in collaboration with the British and Irish Lions, on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

2

England player ratings vs Argentina | Second Test July 2025

3

Rugby World Cup regulars torn apart by Uruguay in Montevideo

4

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

5

British & Irish Lions player ratings vs AUNZ XV | 2025 Lions series

6

All Blacks player ratings vs France | Lipovitan-D July Series 2nd Test

7

Springboks directly address concerns after axe swing selection

8

Wales given 2 days off to allow ‘time to grieve’

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Kane James: 'I think it’s really important to not like losing'

The Exeter Chiefs backrow talks about his Pacific Island genes, rugby obsession and admiration for Ardie Savea.

LONG READ

‘He never backs down from a fight’ - Jack Conan times another Lions run to perfection

An outsider earlier in the season, the Ireland No.8 has come up on the rails for a second straight Lions tour.

LONG READ

Maua Letiu: 'Dad was a stay-at-home dad, Mum worked in a chicken factory - they didn't sit and complain'

The Junior All Blacks captain is inspired by his Samoan parents and their sacrifice as he prepares to play for a place in the World Rugby U20 Championship final.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TD 5 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The intentional knock down resulting in a yellow is maybe the worst rule in sports. The fact that a spear tackle result in the same punishment makes no sense. Imagine a new fan watching that game and trying to make sense on how a player throwing his hand at a ball results in the same punishment as dropping a man on his head.

24 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 9 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

If he had have actually head butted someone. That was a bit of a push when things got emotional, used head instead of hands.

These things used to be a bit a laugh after the game. Now we’re all clutching our rosary beads.

14 Go to comments
B
BA 10 minutes ago
Oli Mathis out, Simpson to start at No.10 for U20 semi-final clash

Good team,boys need to really up the accuracy for this game even tho I don’t think French boys are quite as good up front as previous couple of years Puma boys gave them a hurry up at scrum time but still lethal all over the park, Kiwi boys have some devastating ball carriers Micah Fale is so much fun to watch off bench hope he gets a chance to wind up

2 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 15 minutes ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

I've been in the stands for Munster V Māori’s twice.


Among the greatest rugby experiences of my life. Never seen respect like it. Proper, proper fans.


Both times the result was irrelevant as the sport won. Every player, man, woman and child living the games values.


Beautiful, bai!!!!!!

3 Go to comments
B
BA 19 minutes ago
Garry Ringrose ruled out of first Lions Test against Australia

Well that solves one headache for Faz & co naybe creates another with who to pick at 12 but not a bad headache to have

1 Go to comments
B
BA 27 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The just need to tier the bin system 5 minutes,10,20 and ur outta here 5 minute is for everything not dangerous no need for cards just hand signals like basketball give out more penalty tries not sin bin on repeat team offending

24 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 39 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I did not ask yourself or anyone to believe or agree with me and good for you for being such a connected person. Anyway You don’t know me from Adam so let us just leave it at that regarding playing the game. I said that it is not a conspiracy theory. It is what I was told way before he was selected as a Springbok and here he is. If you think anyone in the Moerat fam are “needy kids” when talking rugby then cool. No need to get worked up.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

No it is not, you are always more than welcome to come play the Māori, boys probably be more than happy to come North tbh and Samoa Tonga still can get a good team together it’s the getting them together with zero cash that’s a problem

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Absolutely relevant. It's because of useless refs that the game is taking a nose dive. If he did his job properly, there would be way less problems. Too long have refs gotten away with officiating that's even worse than school rugby. Too long have the NH had their fingers in that nice big fat pie of WR. Doing everything in their power to give the NH the edge, trying to force everyone else to play the game via the NH way by changing, deleting it adding new laws. Currently the main man might be Australian, but he has no power surrounded by the NH lackeys isn't it? Which refs gets preference at most tournaments including the WC? The NH refs. Brace always blows against the Boks. This hasn't been his first time not his last time.

93 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

That just doesn’t make sense!…

24 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

That is a good result for rugby Spain are a good team and those 2 teams would benefit from playing each other more yup it is good to play better sides but not getting hidings by 60 points

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Italy is much better than what people give them credit for. The Boks cohesion is the biggest problem. I am not worried about the Boks. Everyone see what they want to see. You want to see the Boks as weak and want them to lose. Like some AB's fans ( not most of them ), that expects the AB's to make it 2 run away wins against the Boks. Big scores. Should I remind you that the Boks are double WC champs? That they have beaten the AB's 4 times in a row? Whatever you may wish in your fairy land of dreams, that is not going to happen. Games between the Boks and AB's is always a closely fought contest that could go either way. Where teams like the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia aren't taken that seriously, the same can't be said of the AB's. We treat them them with the respect they deserve. There will be no experiments. They will get the best the Boks have and the Boks will be razor sharp. Honed in like snipers. Whoever wins those two tests will be deserved winners, and I can promise you this… Players on both sides will be sore and bloodied, because they will leave everything on the field like they always do.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

All player development

roads should lead to MLR in that part of the world?it would be in US benefit to have a strong neighborhood and gives opportunities in the pros so many dudes are from way further away than Canada or even Chile

9 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

I suspect a rather large number of naturalized Eagles will be soaring in 31 and the games leading up to it, MLR got good money in it for the long haul

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I didn't know he was injured too. Vincent Tsithuka is available and Roos did play well. Kolisi it seemed they were monitoring on a day to day basis. He might play to be ready for the RC. No matter who we think of, we can be sure that Rassie will surprise us all again

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

Fiji and Japan going to probably be playing with the big boys next year with ABs touring SA and this will mean something has to change up ? If that goes well then you could add Uruguay and Chile to that comp, and then u sort out something good for the rest?

9 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

Should be upgraded to red and a 3 week ban minimum

24 Go to comments
j
jh 1 hour ago
Kane James: 'I think it’s really important to not like losing'

Niue is a famous rugby nation despite its lack of size.

Just as well for the rest of the world there aren’t a million of them.

Keep it up James!

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 2 hours ago
England player ratings vs Argentina | Second Test July 2025

Still using laughing emojis to compensate for your lack of wit I see? 🤡


The country with the biggest rugby resources in the world fluking a couple of matches is hardly worth your goose stepping around the place Tommy Goebbels!

16 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

Well said. Thanks. I’m afraid after this match I now have as little respect for the Ities - and the referees who let them get away it - as I used to have for the Argies. Their spoiling and continually offsides play is perhaps the only way they can win, but it gets really irritating, and which no doubt got under Wiese's skin. But, hey, it almost got them near to the Boks last week, but luckily not this time, by a country mile.

14 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Richard Whiffin: 'I 100 per-cent believe Wales has the talent to thrive.' Richard Whiffin: 'I 100 per-cent believe Wales has the talent to thrive.'
Search