Gallagher Premiership

Ibitoye grabs 3 quickfire tries as Bristol fight back to stun Exeter

By PA
Gabriel Ibitoye of Bristol Bears scores his side's fifth try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears at Sandy Park on October 12, 2024 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Gabi Ibitoye scored an eight-minute try hat-trick as Bristol produced a stunning fightback to maintain their proud unbeaten Premiership away record stretching back to last November following a 40-35 win at Exeter.

They looked dead and buried as Chiefs wingers Mani Feyi-Waboso and Paul Brown-Bampoe scored two tries apiece to put second-from-bottom Exeter 32-12 up with 18 minutes remaining and on the verge of their first win of the season.

But a hugely costly yellow card for replacement hooker Dan Frost four minutes later, for stopping a tap penalty being taken quickly, saw Bristol score 28 points while he was off the pitch, running in four converted tries, with Ibitoye getting three of them.

The first-half story was about taking your chances, with the clinical Bears making two entries into Exeter’s 22 and coming away with touchdowns each time, whereas the Chiefs squandered several opportunities.

Josh Hodge kicked Exeter into an early lead but Bristol got the first try of the game against the run of play when a blindside attack saw lock Joe Batley put Irish scrum-half Kieran Marmion racing away for a try.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Exeter Chiefs
35 - 40
Full-time
Bristol
All Stats and Data

Former Chiefs lock Josh Caulfield was sin-binned four minutes later for a professional foul after a fine break by Olly Woodburn and Exeter did not take long to capitalise on their one-man advantage.

A solid five-metre scrum on the right saw the ball moved swiftly to the left and a fine miss-pass by centre Joe Hawkins put winger Brown-Bampoe in for his first Premiership try.

England winger Feyi-Waboso came close to getting another soon after but knocked on Harvey Skinner’s cross-field kick after an aerial contest but instead it was the Bears who scored again from their second incursion into Exeter’s 22.

They pounded away on the left and created an overlap on the right where Benhard Janse van Rensburg put lock Batley over in the corner, with AJ MacGinty adding a superb touchline conversion.

With a minute to go to the break, though, the lead changed hands yet again, when Feyi-Waboso picked up the ball at a ruck with very little on and raced away in typical fashion to score beneath the posts, with Hodge’s simple conversion giving the Chiefs a 15-12 interval lead.

Hodge stretched the lead to six points and a blindside attack soon after saw Brown-Bampoe provide another excellent finish, with Hodge adding the extras for a 25-12 advantage.

Feyi-Waboso then grabbed his second from a 45-metre interception and with Hodge again converting, Chiefs were almost out of sight at 32-12.

But Frost crazily got himself sin-binned and the Bears capitalised in typical fashion, with two tries in two minutes from Gabriel Oghre and Ibitoye, with the latter then adding another swiftly after and MacGinty converting all three for a 33-32 scoreline.

Hodge looked like he might have saved Chiefs’ blushes with a 75th-minute penalty but more poor defensive work from Exeter saw Ibitoye race clear for his hat-trick score to send Bristol to the top of the table.

Latest Features

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Running an Australia XV tour alongside the Wallabies' voyage is a smart decision which may pay big dividends.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MattJH 15 minutes ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Get Ollie Mathis in the ABs XV. Just tell Chay Fihaki to go away and do some ‘work ons’ or whatever and put Ollie in the squad. Chop chop.

2 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

My All Black Team vs England, Ireland, France


1 DeGroot

2 Taylor

3 Lomax

4 S. Barrett

5 Vaa’i

6 Sititi

7 Blackadder

8 Savea

9 Roigard

10 B. Barrett

11 Clarke

12 J. Barrett

13 Proctor

14 Ioane

15 Jordan


16 Aumua

17 Williams

18 Tosi

19 Tuipulotu

20 Jacobson

21 Ratima

22 McKenzie

23 Lienart-Brown

2 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

The English and Welsch players too. No certainty about contracts, insecurity about payments and all the problems over the last couple of seasons is tough to take. I don't blame players wanting to go to France. It's getting harder out there to become a sport professional. Immense talent with not enough clubs that can pay what they are worth.

587 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I'm not blaming the top 14. Undeniably these competitions are good for the players, but not for international rugby as per say. If they would release those players during Test windows, it would be a great start, but they don't care about that. However, you are damned if you do and damned if you don't. You can't keep everyone happy. It is what it is.

587 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Same happens to me. Now I must go to history to go to an article. There is very few that takes me to the comment

587 Go to comments
p
peter dallas 2 hours ago
Ireland to play first ever Test match against Portugal in 2025

Porto would be a perfect destination for this game... flights from Ireland... airport to stadium metro line..

2 Go to comments
r
rs 3 hours ago
Bristol vs Exeter Chiefs | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Literally unwatchable with that female commentator - so shrill, talks too much and doesn't understand the nuances required, it's not an all gals afternoon brunch.

1 Go to comments
C
CN 3 hours ago
Wales avoid relegation from WXV 2 with clinical win over Japan

Wales still have some work to do before the 6N and indeed the World Cup next year but it is pleasing to see them developing to look to involve the backs more

2 Go to comments
D
DP 4 hours ago
Wallace Sititi hailed by coach as ‘everything you want in an All Black’

This bloke is awesome. Play him, bed him in, that’s the next wave of quality back row player for NZ.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Am I the only one who experiences this problem?


When I click on the notification that someone has responded to my comment - it takes me to a “page does not exist” screen. Or does nothing.


This only seems to happen on pages where RP writers are responding. So basically mostly on Nicks articles. And basically his fault.


It’s really frustrating and devalues the user experience. Makes world rugby look like they can’t run websites or world rugby.


Discuss.


Nick, can you be a star 🤩🔫 and log a ticket there with your IT?


Ta.

587 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 5 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Most of these countries also have franchises (Black Lions or Lusitanos for instance) to help with that.

Regarding Argentina, did they really improve when Jaguares played Super Rugby though ? In 2007, most players were based in France and they had a pretty good WC. They also had a great generation of players at that time. Sadly we won't know what Jaguares experience could have brought if they stayed in the competition.

For Georgia I would argue the experience gained in top14 served them well. A good third of their players also play against other european franchises (competition that they usually dominates) and now in the ERC where they will face thougher competition. I agree they need more test matchs against tier 1 nations and top14 doesn't prevent them to do so. When was the last time they could play the ABs for instance ?

Romania is a team who used to have a lot of players in french leagues, until they got hit hard by JIFF regulation as well as the concurrence of Georgian players. Now most of them play in their national championship. One can see how it impacted their national team.

Globally it doesn't look like having players in european leagues hurt these teams. What they definitely miss is more international test competitions against tougher opposition though, and top14 is not the problem for that.

587 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

And xenophobic.

587 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Rude and offensive. I don’t care about agreeing.

587 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exactly. Everyone wants to pull down the number one. Cut down the tall mielies.

587 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Another player touted as a potential coach is Kwagga Smith.


Which I think makes a lot of sense.

587 Go to comments
A
AM 5 hours ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

Agree with those apart from half back. Hard to play well at 9 if you don’t have forward dominance, which they haven’t.


You miss several others that are needed as well:


- Sio and Ainsley at props. The scrum is poor with Thor and Bell off and both are playing well in Europe. These are the two most important ones as we have seen scrum penalties destroy a team’s chances of winning.

- Latu is Australia’s best jackler together with Tizanno. McReight has struggled in that area at test level and we need more competition at breakdown time.

- Skelton is Australias best player

- Philip or Arnold, both are dominant lineout jumpers.

- Hodge. The kicking game in general play from 10 and 15 has been poor and his giant boot is needed to settle things down. Play him at 12 or 15.


I’d also bring in Izaia Perese for his defence in place of Paisami who has been woeful for the wallabies.

9 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 6 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Time to cut your losses methinks, he reckons it’s ok to run the top14 in tandem with a European rugby league and a full international test calendar on top!


Truth is he knows very well that the crucial ingredient missing from SH rugby that means they will never be able to replicate that success is scale. The next best thing for nz/aus is 🇯🇵…

587 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 6 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Not quite the ‘most’ stable, after all the Irish boys earnings are topped up with government backed tax refunds at retirement…!

587 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 6 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Do you really think that would solve the myriad problems in welsh rugby? They’d be the whipping boys for everyone, except maybe Newcastle!

587 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 6 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

He’s a complete rocket, resplendent in his wacky conspiracy theories. Among other amusing traits…

587 Go to comments
