Former French international flyhalf Remi Tales has called time on his 16-year-long professional rugby career at the age of thirty six. Tales, who won 24 caps for France, enjoyed stints, LaRochelle, Castres and Racing 92, before ending his career where it started at Mont-de-Marsan in the ProD2.

Tales (6’1, 93kg) broke the news on Instagram, where he used the analogy of a rugby match to chart his career.

“Today is the time to give the final whistle. This part I imagined it beautiful but in fact, it turned out to be magnificent,” said Tales on Instagram. “Rugby made me evolve, it allowed the little boy that I was to become a man. During this match, I met a lot of opponents, a first half with illusions, dreams of Brennus of models and guides but above all comforting shoulders, benevolent big brothers, educators, value trainers, coaches charismatic presidents.

“A second half with a taste for work, respect, fraternity and a balloon, which goes high in the sky like a drop made me grow and grow. My posts, my family who made me transform the essay, are the ingredients of my success. The third half with moments of sharing, team members who have become lifelong friends, travel, meetings.”

“The final whistle is now given, thank you to the big rugby family, to the supporters and to all my road partners. To give rugby all that it gave me would be pretentious but in my turn to pass!”

Tales earned his French caps in a period of time between 2013 and 2015. He won two Top 14 titles.