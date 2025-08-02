Freddie Clarke becomes third Newcastle signing in space of 48 hours

Newcastle Falcons have added to their pack with the signing of Freddie Clarke on a one-year deal, their third new arrival of the week.

Ongoing talks over a potential Red Bull takeover continue to hover in the background, with many believing the move could transform the club’s spending power in future transfer windows.

The 32-year-old forward joins after nine seasons with Gloucester, making close to 200 appearances and featuring 23 times last season. Standing 6ft 5in and weighing 114kg, he brings significant Gallagher Premiership experience to Kingston Park and can cover both second row and blindside.

He follows the return of hooker George McGuigan and the capture of Scotland lock Jamie Hodgson, as Newcastle look to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Clarke said: “I’m excited for a fresh challenge, in a new city with a great group.”

Director of rugby Steve Diamond added: “Anyone who’s watched the Premiership in recent years will know that Freddie’s a quality player. He plays across a plethora of positions, which gives us real flexibility in the pack, and he’ll add a huge amount to the group both on and off the field.”