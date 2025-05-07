Freddie Burns' message to prompt transfer scramble?
Out-of-contract Freddie Burns has confirmed that this season will be his last at the newly-crowned Japanese Second Division champions, Toyota Shokki Shuttles.
Burns has had a brilliant season with the Tokyo-based club, finishing as the league’s top points and try scorer. The former Gloucester, Bath, Leicester and Highlanders playmaker was named man of the match in last weekend’s 61-24 win at Hino Red Dolphins, scoring 26 points through two tries and eight conversions.
The win secured the Shokki top spot with a round to spare and they will now play Israel Folau’s club Urayasu D-Rocks, who are rooted to the bottom of League One, in a promotion/relegation play-off.
However, even if they do go up, Burns won’t be there to guide them around the pitch, as his three-season stay in Japan is about to come to an end.
View this post on Instagram
“I have decided I’ll be moving on from Shokki. I’ve loved my time playing alongside my teammates and making memories that’ll last a lifetime. I am focused on the team’s ultimate goal of achieving promotion,” he wrote on his Instagram account.
Despite being 35, the Bathonian is still clearly able to do a job, and despite the squeeze on squad sizes in England, there is bound to be interest now that he’s available again.
Burns is still idolised at Leicester for his match-winning drop goal in the 2022 Premiership Final, and the Tigers need to bolster their options at 10, even if it is a stop-gap solution, while Worcester Warriors is an obvious option as they are busy building a squad capable of competing in the new-look Championship next season and are close to his West Country roots.
Alternatively, given the success of his Japan venture, the five-times capped former England international might fancy another overseas move and chase one last big pay day in France.
