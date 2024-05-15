France sevens head coach David Courteix: 'We have to look for luck'
At the start of the season, France 7 Women’s coach David Courteix spoke to RugbyPass about ‘the statistical anomaly that we haven’t won yet’.
As the season comes to a close with the tournament in Madrid from 31 May to 2 June, France 7 Women can look back on a record season with four podium finishes and four medals: two bronze (Dubai and Singapore) and two silver (Cape Town and Vancouver). But once again, no gold. With this third place overall, the ‘anomaly’ continues.
“This third-place finish rewards a certain level of consistency throughout the season in all the tournaments,” Courteix told RugbyPass. “It’s the first time we’ve played in a competition with such a high number of places, even though we missed out on a couple of quarterfinals.
“We have always been there for the big moments when people expect us to perform. But to be honest, in the World Series we’ve often been victims of our ability to be good on one event and not so good on another.”
Breaking the glass ceiling… “soon”
The last tournament in Madrid will be an important factor, and France 7 Women is hoping to finally break the glass ceiling that has hung over the team since it entered the World Series.
“We’re one of the teams that’s still playing at a high level and haven’t won yet,” said Courteix.
“To win you have to seize your chances. And today, when it comes to taking the ball off the bounce, we’re still a bit lacking in the belief that it’s going to come down to us. We know we can do it, but we’re not taking that final step in terms of behaviour, attitude and mental belief that we can do it. We’re missing a few things.”
As a fan of Claude Fauquet – the “coach of coaches”, and a former sports teacher who has gone on to be a consultant at the highest level in a few sports – Courteix likes to quote the high-performance theorist: “In the end, the person who wins is the one who has managed to escape the path laid out for him by others. It is also the person who has shown a greater desire to succeed than others and who has translated this into his or her performance”.
It’s the famous “they were hungrier than we were” line, systematically repeated by the team that has just been beaten.
But for Courteix, that’s the paradox of the French women’s rugby sevens team: they have all what’s necessary to be champions, but they’re just not clicking.
“We don’t always take our chances,” he insists. “We have all the weapons. We just have to put them all together. Does that worry me? Not at all. Do I think we’ve been close for a long time? Yes. We’re getting closer every time.
We’re closer than ever. And I hope it will happen as soon as possible.”
France not yet convinced
The trigger that France needs to activate lies in their mindset; the killing mindset that they need to have. If they have missed out on being champions of the World Series, they will at least be doing everything they can to become European champions between now and the Olympics, where they hope to return home with a medal.
Although Les Bleues know they are capable of doing so, according to their coach, they now need to be “convinced”.
“For me, there is a big difference between luck and chance. For me, luck is something you can control and it’s a force of conviction, total commitment and the desire to win, to take control of events,” he explains.
“In this area, we’re less sure that we can control our luck than teams like Australia or New Zealand. It’s probably harder for us in France because of cultural issues. People say we can come across as arrogant and pretentious. On the contrary, I don’t think that’s what this team comes across as at all. And sometimes it’s counterproductive.
“We’re not pretentious, but maybe it’s a sign that sometimes we believe that luck will come our way. And in my opinion, you have to look for luck. Chance is something else, it’s random. Nothing happens by chance in sport. We have to accept that and make the most of our opportunities.”
“Philippe Saint-André and Serge Blanco, for example, are two players who, in the history of French rugby, were said to be the ones who got all the rebounds; whenever there was an unlikely interval to be taken, it was for them. Well, having spent a lot of time watching them, they were people who chased every ball, every rebound and every break. And then, when it opened up, you remembered that it had smiled on them; but because they had tried thousands of doors and rebounds before!
“And that’s where belief comes in. If you believe your luck is at the end of the road, you’ll explore every possibility. If you wait for your luck to run out, you’ll lack the conviction that means you’ll miss your chance.”
The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.
Comments on RugbyPass
Self proclaimed expert/pundit Andy Goode and his very personal views on referees…Why recalling them in such an article as if he were an undisputed authority on the subject ? Only because fellow writer ?1 Go to comments
Late growth spurts are a common problem over here. I’m well over 30, and I just started having a growth spurt too. Could be a world class prop soon.1 Go to comments
as much as the challenge cup is a bit of a nothing competition, winning it would still mean something. last year it was won by toulon, who are now something like 4th in the top 14? The year before it was won by Lyon a season before they finished 3rd in the league. The year before that the final was contested by Montpellier and Leicester - 12 months before they both became domestic champions. That should give Gloucester fans some hope.1 Go to comments
great article - although I can’t help wonder whether the more relevant debate over coming years will be between Ford and Fin Smith!1 Go to comments
Making Scott Barrett captain might be a masterstroke….will calm him down & stop brain fades and also take pressure off Ardie, so he can just play his natural monster game. Lets see how that all pans out🧐8 Go to comments
I’m surprised Scotland are planning to rest key players this summer - I don’t think any other tier 1 nation will be doing the same?2 Go to comments
Great analysis Brett and what a shame that RA haven't spent more on the tight five instead. BTW I see the latest 8-9 Combo has dropped, looking forward to that. It's incredible the amount of damage that Hamish and Eddie's egos did in such a short space of time. From memory Eddie drove the initial drive to poach league stars way back in the 00s, with community rugby paying the price in reduced funding. Australia went from 15% of its income being spent on community rugby in 2002 to 2.4% in 2015, sheer madness and look where they are now. Hamish reminds me of Scrappy Doo. Always mouthing off, spoiling for a fight with bigger dogs who'd eat him alive. Sadly RA didn't have a Scooby Doo to bail him out.12 Go to comments
*_“I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, brutal clear-outs, monster ball carries, and crushingly intense scrummaging. I love it. These things make my heart rate spike. These aren’t the only things I love about rugby, but I feel no need to pretend I don’t love them, or to apologise for loving them just in case someone thinks I shouldn’t.”_* beautifully put Flats🔥3 Go to comments
“Hidden comments” all over the place😂 Turlough’s been a busy little boy ey🤭82 Go to comments
it’ll all be released in an autobiography a few years from now….. “Razor shafted me” blah blah blah. thinking of making Scott Barrett captain might be a good move. Could calm down his brain fades & make him an even better player for them3 Go to comments
Sadly he played far too many games too young. England and France really do need to look after their younger players better.1 Go to comments
Having finally been able to watch the first Chasing the Sun (thanks RugbyPass!) - because I refuse to pay DSTV's extortionate monthly fee in SA - after four years, it was amazing to see Mapimpi's story as well as seeing my personal hero, Rassie, breaking down when telling it. There _is_ hope for the country, but only once we've got rid of the crooked and incompetent ANC (and others) who have set out to destroy it. Viva Rassie, viva Kolisi viva rugby!1 Go to comments
Whether true or not, all the best to you Sam Cane. A warrior of a player and a loyal servant to the ABs! Go get you some yen and have some fun.3 Go to comments
The game was changing too much with teams trying to role the dice drawing fouls. Would be better if scrums and the adjudicating problems were resolved but this is a good immediate fix.42 Go to comments
Like many here I am encouraged by this post. Our forwards are where the real rewards and improvements must come from. With a 50/50 pack against any opposition, our backs could ensure more than 50% of the games will be won. We need Valetini at 6 and Cale at 8 to make the most or a good tight 5, McWright will add to the effectiveness of the pack BUT must get a very good tight 5 out there first.119 Go to comments
The key point I think that is missing is that if Joseph wants to guarantee a Lions spot, he really has to play wing in his first year. He is easily going to nail down whatever he wants to do, but with just half a season, how much of a factor he proves to be in the Lions series could be dictated by this initial choice of playing position.12 Go to comments
the game was 2 weeks before the challenge cup final. I really don’t believe they needed to rest that many players.1 Go to comments
I really feel like neither of the Vunipolas is given the respect they deserve. I would have liked to see both of them get a few more caps than they have gotten in the past couple of years, but unfortunately the fact that they both peaked young has meant that for a number of years they have been perceived as disappointments. When they are both retired, in the cold light of day they will be recognised as two of the best players of their generation of any nation.4 Go to comments
this generation of saracens players could produce some really incredible coaches. When Farrell retires he could walk into any premiership team as a defence, attack, or kicking coach. Itoje could make it as a defence or a lineout coach, and Jamie George as a lineout or scrum coach. The problem the Vunipolas are going to have is that its not clear what their coaching speciality would be. Neither are great in the set piece, and while they were good in attack and defence, they were never tactical masterminds. Perhaps contact skills would be their ideal brief? Mako perhaps could work in strength & conditioning, but Billy has a bit of a reputation for not taking that side of the game seriously.4 Go to comments
A very good player.We are finally getting some balance in our team. Plummer..Heem ..Lam a solid..experienced combo who take the sensible options consistently. Clarke was a grt impact of the bench option until Lam moved to 13 to replace an injured Reiko. Cotter is doing a grt job building his team. .1 Go to comments