Ex-Wallabies captain named to start against Fiji 643 days since last Test

Wallabies hooker David Porecki will return to the Test arena for the first time in 643 days after being named in the run-on side to take on Fiji this weekend in Newcastle. Porecki hasn’t represented Australia since a win over Portugal at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

While Will Skelton was initially given the captaincy by coach Eddie Jones, Porecki stepped up as the team’s new skipper after the hulking lock was ruled out through injury. Porecki has spent some time on the sidelines since, but will wear Wallaby gold on Sunday.

Porecki joins experienced campaigners James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa in the front row, while Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams prepare to reunite as the locking dup. Frost and Willams packed down together in five Tests last year.

Queensland Reds enforcer Harry Wilson has retained the captaincy amid ongoing rumours and reporters about that role. Wilson joins Reds teammate Fraser McReight and former NSW Waratahs backrower Langi Gleeson in the loose forwards.

In the backs, Tate McDermott will look to build off a standout Super Rugby Pacific season after being named to start in the halves alongside Noah Lolesio. Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will start in the midfield, just as they did against England last year.

Youngster Max Jorgensen has been named to start on the left wing, with Harry Potter on the right, and Tom Wright wearing the No. 15 as the first-choice fullback. Nic White, Ben Donaldson and Filipo Daugunu are the backs looking to provide impact off the bench.

“The whole squad has worked hard on and off the field and reconnected well with a short runway from our assembly through to the Test on Sunday against Fiji,” Schmidt said.

“I think the players and the wider management are keen to get underway, especially in front of a big crowd here in Newcastle, as we kick off an exciting but incredibly demanding 2025 Test match schedule.”

This is Australia’s one and only Test ahead of the three-match series against the British & Irish Lions. The match against the Flying Fijians at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium will get underway at 1:30 pm AEST on Sunday.



Head-to-Head Last 4 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 1 Wins Average Points scored 28 19 First try wins 75% Home team wins 75%

Wallabies team to take on Flying Fijians

1. James Slipper (143 Tests) – #843; Bond Pirates

2. David Porecki (19 Tests) – #952; Seaforth Raiders

3. Allan Alaalatoa (80 Tests) – #896; West Harbour Juniors

4. Nick Frost (25 Tests) – #953; Hornsby Lions

5. Jeremy Williams (10 Tests) – #973; Wahroonga Tigers

6. Langi Gleeson (14 Tests) – #960; Harbord Harlequins

7. Fraser McReight (25 Tests) – #937; Albany Creek Brumbies

8. Harry Wilson (c) (22 Tests) – #933; Gunnedah Red Devils

9. Tate McDermott (41 Tests) – #936; Flinders Rugby Club

10. Noah Lolesio (29 Tests) – #934; Tuggeranong Vikings

11. Max Jorgensen (7 Tests) – #984; Balmain Wolves

12. Len Ikitau (39 Tests) – #944; Tuggeranong Vikings

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (4 Tests) – #988; The Kings School

14. Harry Potter (2 Tests) – #989; Moorabbin Rams

15. Tom Wright (37 Tests) – #939; Clovelly Eagles

Substitutes

16. Billy Pollard (6 Tests) – #958; Lindfield Junior Rugby Club

17. Angus Bell (35 Tests) – #940; Hunters Hill Rugby

18. Zane Nonggorr (10 Tests) – #966; Gold Coast Eagles

19. Tom Hooper (10 Tests) – #964; Bathurst Bulldogs

20. Carlo Tizzano (5 Tests) – #982; University of Western Australia

21. Nic White (71 Tests) – #875; Maitland Blacks

22. Ben Donaldson (16 Tests) – #962; Clovelly Eagles

23. Filipo Daugunu (11 Tests) – #931; Wests Bulldogs

