12:03pm, 15 July 2020

Doncaster second row Tom Hicks has called time on his playing career at the age of 28 due to issues in recent seasons with concussion. The forward, who started out at Northampton and played in the Premiership for Gloucester, also had Championship stints with Moseley, Plymouth and Rotherham before joining the Knights for the 2017/18 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to enjoy two productive seasons with the second-tier club but his progress stalled in 2019/20 and the current coronavirus stoppage left him reaching the decision to finish up as a player.

Taking to Twitter to explain his retirement, Doncaster forward Hicks wrote: “Given the global crisis we are currently looking at, I’m aware that developments on the career of a rugby player may not be at the top of everyone’s list.

Win £5,000 for your local rugby club courtesy of Budgy Smuggler

“However, this period has afforded me the ability to spend time putting things into perspective and realising that physical and mental well being are not to be taken for granted.

“Over the past couple of seasons I have been battling with a series of concussions which have deeply affected my ability to play professional rugby and on the advice of specialists, I have decided to call time on this aspect of my career.

‘Knocking it on the head’ pic.twitter.com/7X5AxfiiOS — Tom Hicks (@thomas_hicks) July 15, 2020

“Although these circumstances mean that I have not been able to achieve all I hoped on the field, I am optimistic about the possibilities that this throws open for my future relationship with the sport in other capacities. I would like to thank the fans, coaches and backroom staff at Doncaster for the past three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d also like to acknowledge everyone that I have had the pleasure of meeting and playing with during the last ten years in the game and for your support throughout. The lessons, experiences and lifelong friendships I will take with me are invaluable.

“I want to give a special mention to my parents, fiance and family for sticking with me through thick and thin and sitting in the stands come rain, wind or snow.

“While the road ahead looks tough, I’m looking forward to the challenges it will present and excited about getting stuck into my next adventure.”

Another major blow for the sport in that region https://t.co/ClIaMKHtCh — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT