10:14am, 03 July 2020

Former Glasgow Warriors second row Tim Swinson has performed a U-turn on his decision to retire and signed with Championship-bound Saracens. Swinson announced his retirement from rugby in May following an eight-year spell with the Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Swinson said: “It’s a hard goodbye to the game I’ve played for the last 14 years, but it’s time to move onto the next adventure.”

But now the 33-year-old has decided against hanging up his boots, and instead has agreed to join reigning Premiership and Champions Cup champions Saracens.

Swinson grew up supporting Saracans and played at Bramley Road as a junior. The lock began his career with Newcastle Falcons where he was initially coached by Ian Peel, the current Saracens forwards coach.

“Saracens for me is my childhood club, I played my first game of rugby as a curtain raiser for them,” he said.

“The thing that really drew me to the club was the coaches, particularly the forwards coach (Ian Peel). He was my academy coach when I was at Newcastle.

“He was always a guy that I wanted to play in a team who he coached and that became the opportunity now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I retired I was really happy to retire and then this opportunity came up and it really ticked a lot of boxes; playing for my childhood club, playing for coaches that I have always had respect for, playing for a club that has won a lot recently and experiencing that culture which everyone talks about as being a big part of the Saracens ethos.

“I want to play and I want to play good rugby. It’s a new experience and I think it’s going to be fantastic.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “Tim is an incredibly experienced player who we believe can have a really positive influence on some of our young locks.

“He is a great competitor as evidenced by the hugely successful career he has enjoyed and we are delighted that he has chosen to extend that career with us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Swinson won 38 caps for Scotland and made 136 appearances for Glasgow Warriors, where he won a Pro12 title in 2015.