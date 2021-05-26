Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

Former Chief set to make 50th Super Rugby appearance as Force eye up Hurricanes scalp

By AAP
The Western Force have made four changes to their starting side for Friday night’s match against the Hurricanes, with Jeremy Thrush returning from injury to face his former side.

Thrush missed last week’s 25-15 loss to the Highlanders in Perth through injury, but has joined hooker Andrew Ready, fly-half Domingo Miotti and winger Toni Pulu as inclusions for the Trans-Tasman Super Rugby clash in New Zealand.

It will be Thrush’s first game against his former side since moving to the Force in 2018.

Miotti replaces Jake McIntyre (concussion) while Ready has edged out Feleti Kaitu’u, who moves to the bench.

Pulu returns after serving his suspension.

Former Wallaby Tevita Kuridrani, who missed the start of the Trans-Tasman competition through suspension, is also back in the match-day 23. The centre is named on the bench alongside Jack McGregor.

Force coach Tim Sampson says the squad is embracing the trip to NZ and the challenge the Hurricanes present.

“We’re in a great place here in Napier. Hawke’s Bay Rugby Club have been very welcoming and it feels like home,” Sampson said.

“Toni provides spark for us. He’s full of energy and he’s raring to go. Tevita is itching to get back. He’s a player that has played a lot of rugby over here against New Zealand and provides impact off the bench.

“Having that experience coming on at the back end of the game is going to be important for us.”

“The Hurricanes are a well-rounded team with a lot of strike power. If we apply pressure defensively in certain areas, then we’re positive about controlling the game. We’ve prepared well and we’re looking forward to Friday.”

Force: Rob Kearney, Toni Pulu, Richard Kahui, Kyle Godwin, Jordan Olowofela, Domingo Miotti, Tomas Cubelli, Tim Anstee, Kane Koteka, Fergus Lee-Warner, Sitaleki Timani, Jeremy Thrush, Santiago Medrano, Andrew Ready, Tom Robertson.
Res: Feleti Kaitu’u, Angus Wagner, Greg Holmes, Ryan McCauley, Brynard Stander, Ian Prior, Jack McGregor, Tevita Kuridrani.

