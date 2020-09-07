3:46pm, 07 September 2020

Re-called All Blacks utility back Braydon Ennor is the first casualty of Ian Foster’s just announced All Blacks squad.

The Crusader went down injured in the North v South match on Saturday evening and while it was hoped the ostensible knee injury would only keep Ennor off the park for a short period of time, the All Blacks have now confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season having ruptured an ACL.

“It’s hugely disappointing for Braydon, but he is a strong young man and we’ll be supporting him as he goes through his surgery and rehab over the next few months,” Foster said of the 23-year-old.

Ennor will be replaced in the near future, the All Blacks Twitter account announced.

More to come…