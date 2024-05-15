Fin Richardson targeting Scotland call-up after signing for Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors have announced the signing of former Scotland U20 tighthead prop Fin Richardson from Exeter Chiefs ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old has been dual registered with the Chiefs and Cornish Pirates, as well as also representing the University of Exeter during his time at Sandy Park, but will move north to further his ambitions of representing Scotland.

Richardson will join his fellow Exeter tighthead prop Patrick Schickerling in making the move to Scotstoun next season. Scotland front row Rory Sutherland will be another Glasgow arrival over the summer, although he plays on the other side of the scrum.

The trio will improve a Glasgow side that are already sitting at the top of the United Rugby Championship table with two rounds remaining of the regular season.

Richardson has made his intentions quite clear that he is gunning for the Scotland No3 jersey, and he believes Glasgow is the best place to help his chances.

“I’m really excited to be heading home to Scotland and am especially looking forward to working under Franco Smith and learning from the likes of Al Dickinson,” he said.

“The team are flying this year; I can’t wait to be a part of what comes next.

“I have a lot to thank Exeter for and I’m so grateful for the time I’ve had with the Chiefs, Cornish Pirates and Exeter University. However, the time is right for me to return home and build on my ambitions for international rugby. There’s a huge opportunity for young tightheads and coming to Glasgow is going to give me the best possible chance.”

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith added: “We’re pleased to welcome Fin to the club as we continue to build towards next season.

“He is a young prop with good potential, and we know he is keen to learn and develop.

“We look forward to working with him and helping him become the best version of himself both on and off the field.”