Fijian Drua's Iosefo Masi rumoured to replace Semi Radradra at Lyon

Fijian Drua’s Iosefo Masi is one of the players rumoured to be joining Lyon, the Top 14 club who eye the centre as the perfect replacement for Semi Radradra. The 26-year-old had his first major break with the Fiji sevens side, helping them to win a Rugby World Cup and a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, before calling it a day on the sevens scene and making a switch to XVs.

Masi proceeded to carve up a successful two seasons with the Drua, scoring 16 tries and starting 29 games. His performances didn’t go unnoticed, with Simon Raiwalui calling the midfielder up to the Fijian national team in June 2023. He ended up making the final cut for Rugby World Cup squad, coming on as a replacement against Portugal and England.

Lyon’s management see Masi as the ideal choice to lead the centre pairing, as his handling skills and staunch physicality can give a much-needed boost to a side that endured a lengthy battle against relegation in 2023/2024.

It remains unclear if Masi joining Lyon is dependent on what Radradra’s future is with the club. The former Bristol Bears midfielder signed in the summer of 2023, making his debut after the World Cup and making 10 appearances in his first season. If there is no contract extension, Radradra will be a free agent from July 2025.

Lyon have enjoyed a positive start to the 2024/25 season, their three wins from five games good enough for seventh place. With Davit Niniashvili having confirmed his departure from the club, it is expected that Lyon will announce more than a couple of big signings in the next six months.