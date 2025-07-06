Fiji ask for just one thing after taking Wallabies to the wire
Fiji coach Mick Byrne has again called for Australia to play in Suva after the Pacifc islanders took the Wallabies to the wire in their Test match in Newcastle.
The Fijians came within minutes of securing a historic first by beating Australia in successive Tests for the first time before Wallabies captain Harry Wilson crossed for the match-winning try in a 21-18 win.
Australia lifted the newly-named Vuvale Bowl trophy, presented by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka, a former Test front-rower.
The Wallabies haven’t played in Fiji since 1984 and Byrne said he hoped the Pacific nation’s growing presence on the world rugby stage would entice Rugby Australia to consider a Test in Suva.
Earlier in the week, he plumped for the series to be decided by one Test in each country.
“Look, I think we’re talking on it – it would be great to play Australia in Fiji,” Byrne said.
“That would be pretty handy.”
Leading 18-14, Fiji were desperately unlucky to be denied another try when the Television Match Official ruled Wallabies winger Harry Potter had stepped into touch before the ball was turned over to the visitors.
“I just need to clarify with World Rugby … the Brumbies got a try taken off them this year, and I think they went back 19 phases so you can go back as many phases as you can in your possession,” a frustrated Byrne said.
“I didn’t know now we can go back to opposition possession as well. Maybe I’m wrong so I’ll just get clarity on it.”
Fiji trailed 14-0 before a try right on halftime by Salesi Rayasi, with the debutant fullback beating three Australian defenders to put his team on the scoreboard.
After the Wallabies blew an early second half try with a forward pass, Fiji lifted their tempo and physicality to dominate the home side, bringing back memories of their 2023 World Cup shock.
“I feel for the players,” Byrne said. “We did everything we could in the first half to hang in there, scramble, do what we needed to do.
“Numbers were against us, came in at half-time, regrouped, came out the second half to do a job.
“The boys did really well so yeah, it is a gut punch.”
How can an overlooked mistake by the opposing side be grounds for denying a try? Would this had happened in e.g. Australia vs England? it’s farcical.
It was not a mistake like a knock on the ball / player was in touch so should have a stoppage. I know it sucks for Fiji but right call.
Fiji played the most beautiful rugby out of all the teams this weekend. It was great to watch. There was far too much boring kicking in every other game, which was a chore to watch.
Pretty shite that Fiji should be pleading for teams to play them in their home stadia.
Tier 1 countries need to play ball.
It’s supposed to be 2 phases that the TMO can go back, except for foul play, which is unlimited. The TMOs are killing the game. I’d rather do away with them and put up with the odd mistake. Given how often the TMOs get it wrong, there may even be less mistakes!
No, it changed. Its back to the last stoppage now which is where Byrne was referring to the brumbies example that went back 10 odd phases.
They’ll be checking previous halves soon.