1:53pm, 25 August 2020

The voluntary withdrawal by the Southern Kings from playing for the remainder of 2020 is disappointing, but it is an outcome that has not been met by surprise by many Guinness PRO14 supporters. The decision to make the old PRO12 competition transcontinental in 2017 was never wholly backed by fans and there has always been a fair degree of scepticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday’s statement from Port Elizabeth has left the future of Kings’ participation in the competition in doubt, and there are still questions over the Cheetahs given travel restrictions in place at the moment.

While the Cheetahs have enriched the competition with their home form in Bloemfontein, the Southern Kings have failed to make an imprint with poor performances and paltry match attendances.

England forward Courtney Lawes guests on The Lockdown, the RugbyPass pandemic interview series

The franchise is only eleven years old and is still establishing itself, which is why it struggled to make an impression. However, the main reason why the Southern Kings have suffered such a demise are the strains put upon them as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although these are unique circumstances, the chairman of the Southern Kings board, Andre Rademan, said opting out of any potential fixtures before the end of the year was financially sensible for a club that continues to lose money.

An update on what the heck is going on with the Port Elizabeth-based PRO14 club https://t.co/QWam49wjyU — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 25, 2020

“This may not be a popular decision but in the current circumstances it is the right decision,” he said.” This is obviously very disappointing news for the players and management who, like all rugby professionals, were desperate to resume playing. But the board believed that further investment in 2020 with zero commercial return would be reckless in the extreme.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the PRO14 later issued a statement accepting that there would be no games played in the tournament involving the South Africans until 2021 at the earliest, a concerning situation given the 2020/21 season will start on the first weekend of October, this situation has only confirmed what many have fans thought about bringing South African sides into the league.

The term ‘PRO12’ has now emerged on social media from those who wish to see the league return to how it was three years ago.

Furthermore, the notion of a ‘PRO10’ has even reared its head, as some are mooting the idea of also doing away with the Italian teams in the league and returning to the old-style Celtic League which was in existence up to 2010.

The reality is, however, that it is likely that more South African sides (their Super Rugby clubs) will actually join the league – an ironic twist that has been discussed at length in recent weeks but is subject to more derision after recent events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, the idea of a British and Irish league has also been mentioned on social media, but that would require the Gallagher Premiership to be on board with the idea, which is improbable. What is clear, though, is that there is apparent unrest at the state of the PRO14.

The sooner return to a Pro10 the better, with each club having the same fixture list and a return to #sportingintegrity. — David Begg (@dadbegg) August 25, 2020

What are the chances of teams flying to SA for a single fixture? It’s bonkers. Transcontinental leagues are bonkers. Get the right people in the room and sort out a British Isles competition for next year.

Failing that a Pro10 without conferences — Chris ???????? (@ccurts2) August 25, 2020

We did it from 2005 to 2007 when the Celtic Warriors disbanded. I think before long it will be a Pro10 again. No Italy teams either. Transport by Ferry or Train only. — We are Warriors (@WeAreGWarriors) August 25, 2020

I reckon CVC will be looking at this as a perfect opportunity to push a B&I league. They can see the £ signs for a tv deal. They probably thought this was a few years off with existing contracts but all cards may be on the table soon. — Gavin Seymour (@Girvla) August 25, 2020

Would be happy to see a straightforward Celtic league with all fixtures outside test windows and full availability of test players. Simplify things, improve the quality of the games. Work on getting the crowds in. If every game is almost Test standard, prospects will be better. — Arwyn (@Anianegwr) August 25, 2020

It was always a ridiculous addition. Purely for optics. Surely the best way forward for the Welsh, Scottish and Irish teams is to get involved in a British League. Much more interesting. — David Edwards (@newportteddy) August 25, 2020