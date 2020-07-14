1:15pm, 14 July 2020

The idea of Wales playing their home matches at Twickenham is one that would make much of the Welsh public recoil in disgust under normal circumstances. But in such unique times, a move that would have previously been anathema to so many is now being welcomed.

The Principality Stadium is currently serving as the Dragon’s Heart Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic and is expected to continue throughout the autumn when Test rugby is set to resume.

With no other alternative in Wales coming close to Twickenham’s capacity, this is a move that many in Wales recognise as crucial in the financial climate.

The income from hosting a match at Twickenham – albeit not at full capacity – would be fundamental in helping the Welsh Rugby Union in a year where huge losses are expected. Likewise, the Rugby Football Union will also benefit from this move.

This makes a lot of sense economically for both unions, although it is a cultural hurdle that many are struggling to overcome. While there are smaller stadiums in Wales that will be available, many recognise that maximising profit is paramount.

It has also been suggested on social media that the WRU could utilise another stadium in England rather than the home of their bitterest rugby rivals, with Wembley Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium being suggested.

This would not be the first time Wales used Wembley, having played there when the Principality Stadium was being built in 1999. However, there are logistical issues with moving to a football stadium, particularly as all sports have been disrupted during the pandemic.

As it stands, it is believed that Wayne Pivac’s side will play their final Six Nations match against Scotland at the London Stadium before moving to Twickenham for this new-look eight-team competition that is in the works.

There are objectors to this idea, and understandably so, but it is perhaps a measure of the current situation that there are so many open to this move from Wales.

So much vitriol for Twickenham from some Welsh fans on Facebook groups. Lived in London for a number of years and I always enjoyed going there. Nice area, good pubs, BBQ’s in gardens on a match day. Stadium is good too. Nowt wrong with the place. Except when Wales lose! — Jamie Phillips (@JNPhillips4) July 14, 2020

It took me about 0.1 seconds to do the maths. Wales playing at Twickenham this autumn is a no-brainer. Can’t. believe any Welsh rugby fan with the game – and its future – at heart would question it. — Andrew Baldock (@balders2) July 14, 2020

Money more important, end of. We need to do whatever it takes to address the shortfall of circa £50m and dire financial state of rugby in Wales at all levels. The aim isnt to please here, its to save the sport. — Andy Thomas (@andy_thomas89) July 14, 2020

Really frustrates me that people can be so narrow minded. Would they rather Wales not play? Would they be able to play at Twickenham though as they are limited to the number of matches due to residents — Daniel Evans (@dre2807) July 14, 2020

Although I would not relish the thought of watching Wales play home games at Twickenham it makes perfect economic sense. With a £50m shortfall the WRU have to generate as much income as possible so yes I agree. — MikePop (@MikePop94819658) July 14, 2020

The average plastic Welsh rugby supporter wants the old club game back, the 60 cap rule dropped and the autumn internationals cancelled or played in smaller stadiums in Wales. It shouldn’t do but it still amazes me how stupid people are. — Gavin Seymour (@Girvla) July 14, 2020